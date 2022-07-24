PortWay Travel opens its first branch in Jubail

Jubail: PortWay Travel and Tourism opened its first branch on July 21 near Saudi Airlines, Jeddah Street in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Fares S. Al Shammari, Chairman of Expertise Contracting Company KSA inaugurated the office by cutting the ribbon.

In his address, Mr. Fares said, customer satisfaction and online support is very crucial in present days “Be honest in your business and you will get success through hard work. Let this company provide jobs to many and develop to greater heights.”

Saeed Ali Alawami, operation manager of PortWay welcomed the guest. Amir Eidah Al Talhi operation manager of Almuzain group, Cherian Thomas, Finance Manager of Almuzain , Deepak T. V General Manager of Al Muzzain, Muneer, CEO of SR Engineering. Mubeen, MD of Table four Co., Haris Darbe CEO S.A. Tec, Tahis Salmara Tahir salmara Managing Director Sandtech Jubail and Many representatives of Airlines industry, business personality and well-wishers were present.

Zakaria Bajpe, Chairman Al Muzzain Group and Mohammad Asif, CEO of Expertise group and Mohammed Asif CEO of Amaco Group congratulated the new business venture and wished success, growth and prosperity.

Mohammad Farook explained the services provided and future plan of portway and Fazal Mohammed musa proposed vote of thanks.

About PortWay

PortWay travel aims to serve the corporate accounts and individual customers through inbound and outbound travel management services using solid relationships with partners worldwide.

Portway believes in providing convenience, competitiveness, competency and comprehensive worldwide turnkey solutions to its clients by providing 24x7 and 365 days support and are experts in periodical

Air Ticketing, International tour packages. Hotel Reservations, Cruise, Visa services, International Driving licence and chauffeur services.