  1. Home
  2. Sahebaan UAE, Business and Professionals Meet held in Dubai

Sahebaan UAE, Business and Professionals Meet held in Dubai

Media Release
February 15, 2023

Saheban1.jpg

Sahebaan Business & Professionals Group (SBPG) and Sahebaan UAE conducted a Business and Professionals Meet at Al Jumairah Ballroom of Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, on 5th February 2023 from 2.00 PM onwards. The event, sponsored by the Sahebaan Business Community UAE, was a success, with Sahebaan Community delegates from UAE, GCC, and India in attendance.

The event commenced with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The convenor of SBPG, Althaf M.S., welcomed the gathering and explained the purpose of this maiden initiative. The Program thereafter commenced with a panel discussion moderated by Althaf M.S., an EPC Oil & Gas Professional. The panel consisted of Dr. Abdul Rahiman Beig, a Professor at Khalifa University Abu Dhabi; Mrs. Ambreen Sheik, a Businesswomen and also an Honorary President of the Indian Ladies Association, Abu Dhabi; Mr. Mumtaz Hussain, an established Businessman from Qatar; Dr. Waleed Ahmed, Fellow of the Royal College of Psychiatrists (UK) and a well-known consultant and Mr. Syed Siraj Ahmed, Ex banker & Risk Management Consultant.

While speaking during the event, Mr. Imran Hidayath,  CEO of Hidayath Group, Dubai, dwelt on his entrepreneurial journey to success. Mr. Suhail Kudroli, Chartered Accountant, urged all to participate in such gatherings. While speaking at the sidelines of the meeting, UAE Sahebaan Convenor Mr. Afroz Assadi and Mr. Siraj Ahmed appreciated the initiative and urged all to lend their support. 

Business presentations were made subsequently by Mohd Salman on his startup business "The Stepup Ventures," followed by Sahebaan ladies, Sahara Asif on "Life Skills Education" and Waseem Shaikh & Thanziya Khan on "Tru Choco & Nuts." 

The event's highlight was Speed Networking, which evidenced active participation by delegates and interaction on a one-to-one basis with every delegate. 

The Program was managed by Althaf M.S, Mohd. Samiulla, Mohd Sufiyan, and Faizaan Khateeb and anchored by Mohd. Sufiyan.

Saheban3.jpg

Saheban2.jpg

Saheban6.jpg

Saheban5.jpg

Saheban4.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
February 15,2023

saheban6.jpg

Sahebaan UAE, a premier organization for the Urdu-speaking Muslim Community hailing from the twin districts of DK & Udupi, hosted a grand social family get-together followed by a gala dinner at Al Jumairah Ballroom, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, on 4th February 2023 from 5.30 PM onwards. The event, sponsored by the Sahebaan Business Community UAE, was a grand success attended by more than 800 community members from all over UAE, neighboring GCC countries and India. Eminent personalities from the Sahebaan Community graced the occasion.

The event commenced with reciting verses from the Holy Quran by Master Fazil Raheel Ali. Althaf M.S Coordinator, Sahebaan UAE, welcomed the gathering and stated that Sahebaan UAE has been providing a platform for the community members to come together, connect and strengthen the brotherly bond. 

The patrons of the Sahebaan Community, Janab Hidayathullah Abbas, K.S. Nissar Ahmed, and Afroz Assadi, were honoured in recognition of their outstanding business achievements and contribution to the local economy, commendable humanitarian service, charity work, and unstinted support to Sahebaan UAE and its activities. Janab Syed Siraj Ahmed, Suhail Kudroli, and Althaf Khalife initiated the honoring proceedings. 

On behalf of the patrons, Janab Hidayathullah Abbas thanked the organizers and the gathering for the honor bestowed on them. He urged the Community to strive for success,  prioritize family, help the Community, and give back to society, thus earning goodwill for Sahebaan. The Chief guest of the evening, Janab Kassim Ahmed H.K., founder of Hidaya Foundation Mangalore, addressed the gathering and called for the upliftment of the poor and the deprived. 

Janab Mohd. Akram, Mohammed Asif, Althaf Khateeb, and Irshad Moodbidri conducted the felicitation of Sponsors. Dr. Abdul Rahiman Beig, Professor at Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, and recognized as a top-rated scientist by Stanford University and Mrs.Yasmeen Irfan, the winner of Foodshala UAE 2022, were honored on the occasion.  

Janab Afroz Assadi, Patron and Convenor of Sahebaan UAE, presented awards to the talented Sahebaan Youth, namely, Sham Akbar Sheik, Safa Tamadur, Rafa Riyaz Khalife, Daniyal Danish Iqbal, Rafhan Balanthi Baig, Mohd. Rafan, Sheikh Saahir Akbar, Mehek Sheikh, Nuha Riyaz Khalife for academic excellence. Anbar Althaf and Saqib Baji for Sports achievement and Anam Aslam for performing arts. 

Faizaan Khateeb, Mohd. Samiullaha, Mohd Sufiyan, and Abdul Ahad presented a photo journey of Sahebaan UAE through the years. Well-known Bollywood stand-up comedian and mimicry artist Jayvijay Sachan entertained all with his mimicry & comedy. A Sufiana troupe from Mumbai mesmerized the crowd with their melodious rendering throughout the evening. Sahil Zaheer, a fellow Sahebaan and a hugely popular stage & radio artist from Mangalore, compered the Program and entertained the crowd with his wit and humor.

Sahebaan Ladies Wing members Sahara Asif, Reena Althaf, Mehek Sheik, and Riza Mustafa managed the children's Program.  

The function was sponsored by Hidayath Group, NASH Engineering FZCO, Northern Insurance brokers LLC, Prestige Engineering LLC, Petrosolutions FZCO, Creative House Scaffolding, Advanced Creative Techncial Services, Al Sitara Gulf Contracting, Multiline Technical Co. LLC, Progressive Technology & Services LLC, Sumtech Multiline Trading, Right Choice Trading, Al Bustan Trading, Vertex Engineering, Izza Gold & Diamonds Dubai, Cell Town, Invension Medical Requisities, Core Elements Interior Decoration LLC and Hasmai Mangalore. 

The function concluded with a raffle draw and a vote of thanks by Syed Mohd. Ajmal.

saheban1.jpg

saheban10.jpg

saheban11.jpg

saheban12.jpg

saheban2.jpg

saheban3.jpg

saheban4.jpg

Saheban5.jpg

saheban5.jpg

saheban7.jpg

saheban8.jpg

saheban9.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.