Sahebaan UAE, Business and Professionals Meet held in Dubai

Sahebaan Business & Professionals Group (SBPG) and Sahebaan UAE conducted a Business and Professionals Meet at Al Jumairah Ballroom of Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, on 5th February 2023 from 2.00 PM onwards. The event, sponsored by the Sahebaan Business Community UAE, was a success, with Sahebaan Community delegates from UAE, GCC, and India in attendance.

The event commenced with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The convenor of SBPG, Althaf M.S., welcomed the gathering and explained the purpose of this maiden initiative. The Program thereafter commenced with a panel discussion moderated by Althaf M.S., an EPC Oil & Gas Professional. The panel consisted of Dr. Abdul Rahiman Beig, a Professor at Khalifa University Abu Dhabi; Mrs. Ambreen Sheik, a Businesswomen and also an Honorary President of the Indian Ladies Association, Abu Dhabi; Mr. Mumtaz Hussain, an established Businessman from Qatar; Dr. Waleed Ahmed, Fellow of the Royal College of Psychiatrists (UK) and a well-known consultant and Mr. Syed Siraj Ahmed, Ex banker & Risk Management Consultant.

While speaking during the event, Mr. Imran Hidayath, CEO of Hidayath Group, Dubai, dwelt on his entrepreneurial journey to success. Mr. Suhail Kudroli, Chartered Accountant, urged all to participate in such gatherings. While speaking at the sidelines of the meeting, UAE Sahebaan Convenor Mr. Afroz Assadi and Mr. Siraj Ahmed appreciated the initiative and urged all to lend their support.

Business presentations were made subsequently by Mohd Salman on his startup business "The Stepup Ventures," followed by Sahebaan ladies, Sahara Asif on "Life Skills Education" and Waseem Shaikh & Thanziya Khan on "Tru Choco & Nuts."

The event's highlight was Speed Networking, which evidenced active participation by delegates and interaction on a one-to-one basis with every delegate.

The Program was managed by Althaf M.S, Mohd. Samiulla, Mohd Sufiyan, and Faizaan Khateeb and anchored by Mohd. Sufiyan.