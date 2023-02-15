Sahebaan UAE holds grand family get-together in Dubai

Sahebaan UAE, a premier organization for the Urdu-speaking Muslim Community hailing from the twin districts of DK & Udupi, hosted a grand social family get-together followed by a gala dinner at Al Jumairah Ballroom, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, on 4th February 2023 from 5.30 PM onwards. The event, sponsored by the Sahebaan Business Community UAE, was a grand success attended by more than 800 community members from all over UAE, neighboring GCC countries and India. Eminent personalities from the Sahebaan Community graced the occasion.

The event commenced with reciting verses from the Holy Quran by Master Fazil Raheel Ali. Althaf M.S Coordinator, Sahebaan UAE, welcomed the gathering and stated that Sahebaan UAE has been providing a platform for the community members to come together, connect and strengthen the brotherly bond.

The patrons of the Sahebaan Community, Janab Hidayathullah Abbas, K.S. Nissar Ahmed, and Afroz Assadi, were honoured in recognition of their outstanding business achievements and contribution to the local economy, commendable humanitarian service, charity work, and unstinted support to Sahebaan UAE and its activities. Janab Syed Siraj Ahmed, Suhail Kudroli, and Althaf Khalife initiated the honoring proceedings.

On behalf of the patrons, Janab Hidayathullah Abbas thanked the organizers and the gathering for the honor bestowed on them. He urged the Community to strive for success, prioritize family, help the Community, and give back to society, thus earning goodwill for Sahebaan. The Chief guest of the evening, Janab Kassim Ahmed H.K., founder of Hidaya Foundation Mangalore, addressed the gathering and called for the upliftment of the poor and the deprived.

Janab Mohd. Akram, Mohammed Asif, Althaf Khateeb, and Irshad Moodbidri conducted the felicitation of Sponsors. Dr. Abdul Rahiman Beig, Professor at Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, and recognized as a top-rated scientist by Stanford University and Mrs.Yasmeen Irfan, the winner of Foodshala UAE 2022, were honored on the occasion.

Janab Afroz Assadi, Patron and Convenor of Sahebaan UAE, presented awards to the talented Sahebaan Youth, namely, Sham Akbar Sheik, Safa Tamadur, Rafa Riyaz Khalife, Daniyal Danish Iqbal, Rafhan Balanthi Baig, Mohd. Rafan, Sheikh Saahir Akbar, Mehek Sheikh, Nuha Riyaz Khalife for academic excellence. Anbar Althaf and Saqib Baji for Sports achievement and Anam Aslam for performing arts.

Faizaan Khateeb, Mohd. Samiullaha, Mohd Sufiyan, and Abdul Ahad presented a photo journey of Sahebaan UAE through the years. Well-known Bollywood stand-up comedian and mimicry artist Jayvijay Sachan entertained all with his mimicry & comedy. A Sufiana troupe from Mumbai mesmerized the crowd with their melodious rendering throughout the evening. Sahil Zaheer, a fellow Sahebaan and a hugely popular stage & radio artist from Mangalore, compered the Program and entertained the crowd with his wit and humor.

Sahebaan Ladies Wing members Sahara Asif, Reena Althaf, Mehek Sheik, and Riza Mustafa managed the children's Program.

The function was sponsored by Hidayath Group, NASH Engineering FZCO, Northern Insurance brokers LLC, Prestige Engineering LLC, Petrosolutions FZCO, Creative House Scaffolding, Advanced Creative Techncial Services, Al Sitara Gulf Contracting, Multiline Technical Co. LLC, Progressive Technology & Services LLC, Sumtech Multiline Trading, Right Choice Trading, Al Bustan Trading, Vertex Engineering, Izza Gold & Diamonds Dubai, Cell Town, Invension Medical Requisities, Core Elements Interior Decoration LLC and Hasmai Mangalore.

The function concluded with a raffle draw and a vote of thanks by Syed Mohd. Ajmal.