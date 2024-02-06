Yusuf Rasheed re-elected President of KKMA Karnataka branch; Mohammed Amin Sheik Gen Sec

Kuwait, Feb 02: Karnataka branch of Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association (KKMA), the largest social and Community service organization of Indian diaspora in Kuwait had convened their General Body Meeting on Friday, 02 February 2024 at Indian Community School Khaitan auditorium.

The general body meeting commenced with a beautiful recitation of the Holy Quran by Master Mohammed Saihaan.

Karnataka branch General Secretary Mohammed Amin Sheik delivered the welcome address. KKMA central committee social projects and benefits vice president Nizam N. inaugurated the program,

Branch president Yusuf Rasheed in his presidential address highlighted the achievements in various charitable social activities of KKMA, such as Family Benefit Scheme (FBS), Educational Scholarship Program (ESP), Kidney Dialysis Centers (KDC), Medical Assistance Program (MAP), Home for Homeless deserved families and Housing Improvement Program (HIP) and Magnet team service for the expat patients in Kuwait and repatriation of corpse to their home country. He appreciated and thanked the team for their selfless, dedicated services rendered in charitable activities.

Branch Sr. leader and Central Committee Development vice president Abdul Jabbar Gurpur illustrated an annual report detailing about the past two-year’s activities and achievements of the branch. The branch finance report was presented by branch senior leader and central committee CFO Sayed Rafik and it was unanimously approved by the members.

The active members Noushad Hussain, Firoz Abdul Samad, Najmuddin Usman Takey, D M Ansar and Irshad Nazeer Ahmed were felicitated for their excellent performance. Shoukath Shirva Waseem Hisham, Najmuddin and Mabiya Adam awarded for their best contribution in membership campaign.

Upon dissolving the existing committee by President Yusuf Rasheed, new committee for 2024-25 was formed under the supervision of returning officer Muneer Kuniya, Treasurer, KKMA central committee. Yusuf Rasheed was unanimously chosen as new president of KKMA Karnataka Branch for the next two years.

The newly elected president Yusuf Rasheed expressed his gratitude for the opportunity provided by KKMA and he thanked the State President S.M. Farook for his selfless service and sincere support in implementing the various socio community services back home.

KKMA Karnataka Branch senior leader and Central Committee working president BM Iqbal briefed the various privileges available for KKMA members in Kuwait and in India from the various business firms such as clinics, hospitals and hypermarkets etc.

Karnataka State Committee President S.M. Farookh in his message congratulated the new office bearers and highlighted the importance of charity and team work. One of our senior well known social worker Janab Hassan Yusuf Kankanady in his message complimented the newly elected management committee and said teamwork makes the dream work.

Office bearers of all six zones of Karnataka Branch were also introduced respectively

In felicitation speech Senior leaders, Mohammed Nazeer Bolar, Azhar Sheik, Syed Manipur, Abdul Latheef Shedia Nasser AV, Abdul Rahiman and from audience Mohammad Yusuf, Abdul Razzak and Abdul Sattar congratulated the new committee and extend their support. KKMA Central President Ibrahim Kunil, General Secretary KC Rafiq, city zonal secretary Mohammed Rayies also grace their presence.

The program was mastered by Abdul Jabbar and concluded with vote of thanks by FBS vice president Mohammed Yusuf Muniyam.

The program was attended by a large number of members, leaders and well-wishers. The scrumptious buffet dinner was served at the end.

The newly appointed Office bearers for the year 2024-2025 are:

Yusuf Rasheed – President

Abdul Rahiman Kana – Working President

Mohammed Amin Sheik – General Secretary

Sharief Ahmed Mulki – Treasurer

Vice Presidents –

Abdul Azeez Ghouse – 1-Membership 2-Health Scheme 3-Privilege Card

Mohammed Yusuf Muniyam - 1-FBS 2-MWS

Naushad Hussain - 1-Relief Cell 2-KDRC

Mohammed Noufal - 1-Magnet 2-Legal Cell 3-Employment Cell

Imthiyaz Abdul Kareem Surinje -1- Arts & Sports 2-Event Management

Hashim Ramlan - 1-Skill Development 2 -Moral Development (Religious)

Mabiya Adam Kadaba - 1- Students Development 2 -Family Club

Secretaries:

Shoukath Hussain Abba Shirva - 1- Administration

Irshad Mulki - 2- Communication