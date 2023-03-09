  1. Home
  31-yr-old wrestler collapses in gym, dies due to heart attack

March 9, 2023

Amidst the rise in concerns over the cardiac health of youth in the country, a wrestler in Pune died due to a heart attack in his talim (traditional wrestling and associated gyms) in Pune. He died after working out in Marunji's Mamasaheb Mohal Kusti Sankul on Wednesday, March 8, in the early hours. 

As per the report, the name of the wrestler is Swapnil Padale (31). He was taken to hospital after he collapsed in the gym. However, he was declared dead by the doctors. He was a renowned name in the wrestling circle in Pune and recently was awarded the 'Maharashtra Campion'.

Pune is becoming a rising hub for wrestlers in Maharashtra after Kolhapur. Wrestling enthusiasts from the state join several Talims in the city. The wrestling industry is morning the death of the young wrestler. 

This is not the first case of a heart attack in the recent past. Several videos of youth collapsing and dying due to heart attacks are doing rounds on social media. Last week former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen shared her health status on Thursday in an Instagram post informing her fans about a heart attack she suffered a few days ago.

Since Covid, the cases of heart attack are increasing rapidly. Along with the elderly, there has also been an increase in cases of heart attack and sudden cardiac death among the youth, said doctors at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

Dr Tarun Kumar, Professor, Department of Cardiology, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, said, "Many cases of sudden cardiac death have been seen, in which many cases of sudden fainting or heart attack while doing gym have come to the fore. Many such videos have also come to the fore, in which people suddenly fell and died while dancing or walking. Such cases are heart attack patients only, in which there are cases of sudden cardiac death. The cause of sudden cardiac death is heart attack only." 

The doctor also highlighted that earlier heart attack was mostly seen in people of 60 years of age, but now cases of heart attack are also coming in the youth of 20 to 30 years of age and the important reason behind this can be your bad lifestyle, unhealthy food, smoking and consumption of alcohol etc.

February 26,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 26: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has established three centres of excellence (CoEs) in line with the implementation of the national educational policy (NEP-2020).

The three centres are centre for sustainable energy engineering (CSEE), centre for women welfare and social empowerment (CWWSE) and centre for public relations, information and media exchange (C-PRIME).

These COEs are set up with the aim of enabling the students to acquire a well-rounded skill set, a release from the NITK here said.

The institute intends to provide students with access to the most recent research and technology, allowing them to remain at the forefront of their respective professions.

In the light of the NEP-2020, these three newly established centres at NITK will engage with relevant ministries, industry experts and other higher education institutions to equip students with a comprehensive learning experience and the skills and information they need to thrive in the contemporary world.

C-PRIME is designed to promote and maintain the reputation of NITK through the effective use of multiple media platforms, and to provide academic initiatives in line with the recommendations of the NEP-2020.

It will serve as a hub for the information exchange between the institute, its stakeholders, and the public in general, fostering greater collaboration and transparency.

“We are committed to developing NITK Surathkal as a multidisciplinary education and research university (MERU), making it as a preferred destination for aspiring minds from all over the world. These CoEs will enable students to explore their potential and enhance their skill set in a variety of disciplines,” NITK director Prof Prasad Krishna said. 

March 9,2023

Chennai, Mar 9: Defections from the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP continued on Wednesday as 13 party functionaries, including an IT wing office bearer quit the saffron organisation.

Orathi Anbarasu, IT wing chief of the party's Chennai west unit and 12 others quit the party but made it clear they would not join the ruling DMK. They would follow the political path of their "leader" and former State IT wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar, who had also quit the BJP and joined the AIADMK.

A couple of other party functionaries had also left the BJP and joined the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK which has led to a war of words between the two allies. In a statement, Anbarasu said he had been in the BJP for long and said he did not want to fall prey to "conspiracies " in the party and was therefore quitting it.

Meanwhile, responding to a query raised by mediapersons in Coimbatore, BJP State president K Annamalai said that the issue of some second or third rung leaders leaving the party has taken a bigger dimension, as other parties were keenly watching the developments in BJP.

"There are possibilities of some big leaders leaving BJP and big leaders coming to the party after three months," he said. Annamalai said that he had not joined BJP to have a MP or MLA tag behind his name but for the growth of the party.

February 28,2023

Kuwait: In celebration of Kuwait National Day, the Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association (KKMA) orchestrated a beach clean-up program on 25th February. The mission was to clean up the beach area from 2nd Ring Road to Kuwait Tower, and collect all forms of waste from the beach side. 

With an impressive turnout, hundreds of dedicated volunteers from KKMA, alongside enthusiastic children, families, and gracious Kuwaiti volunteers, all united for the noble cause. Together, they worked to cleanse the shoreline and made a commendable impact.

Dr. Adarsh Swaika, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait inaugurated the event.  Kamal Singh Rathore, the First Secretary of the Indian Embassy, shared heart-warming messages of goodwill. Ibrahim Kunnil, the president of KKMA presided over the function. 

Esteemed guests graced the program with their presence. The event was compeered by BM Iqbal, while other KKMA officials Vice Chairman AP Abdul Salam, Working President Nawaz Qadiri, Zone Presidents Mustafa Master, Mohammad Ali Katinjimula, VK Abdul Nassar, Sports & Arts Vice President Aslam Hamza, and other Center, Zone, Branch, and Unit Leaders, also in the function.

The program's festivities included a warm welcome address delivered by KKMA Central General Secretary KC Rafeeq and a recitation of Khiraat by Khalid Maulavi.  K. O. Moidu, Vice President of Sports & Arts, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks to conclude the event.

