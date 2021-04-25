  1. Home
  BCCI refuses to stop IPL despite covid wreaks havoc across India

News Network
April 26, 2021

April 26: Anxiety pierced through IPL's bio-secure bubble on Monday with leading Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and some Australian players withdrawing from the league amid the escalating Covid-19 crisis in India even as the BCCI insisted that the glitzy league will go on.

The 34-year-old Ashwin, competing for Delhi Capitals, decided to take a break saying that his family is currently "putting up a fight against Covid-19" and he wants to support them. He hopes to return to the side "if things go in the right direction".

However, Andrew Tye (Rajastan Royals) and the duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa (both Royal Challengers Bangalore) withdrew as apprehension set in after a couple of weeks went by smoothly for the league being held in front of empty stands across nine venues.

While Zampa and Richardson have not yet spoken about their "personal reasons" for leaving, Tye said he feared getting locked out of his own country owing to mounting quarantine cases from India in his hometown Perth.

"I just thought to try and get on the front foot and get home before I got locked out of the country...think I've had 11 days at home out of the bubble since August, so for me I just wanted to get home," Tye told 'SEN Radio' from Doha, the transit point before his flight to Perth.

The BCCI, on its part, insisted that the event will continue and it wouldn't come in the way of those wanting to leave.

"As of now, IPL is going ahead. Obviously, if anyone wants to leave, that's perfectly fine," a senior Board official said on conditions of anonymity.

While leg-spinner Zampa was bought for Rs 1.5 crore, RCB spent Rs 4 crore to buy pacer Richardson at the players' auction.

Richardson featured in one match for RCB, returning figures of 1 for 29 in three overs against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, but Zampa couldn't make it to the playing XI this season.
The 34-year-old Tye had also not got a game with the Royals so far and his contract with the franchise was worth Rs one crore.

India is recording over 3 lakh daily cases for the past few days and the health infrastructure is struggling to handle the rise with shortage of oxygen and some crucial medicines adding to the crisis.

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey acknowledged that Australians in the IPL are a "bit nervous" about getting back home in the wake of the situation here.

"Everyone is sort of a bit nervous about whether they can get back into Australia. I dare say there will be a few other Australians a bit nervous about getting back into Australia," Hussey, a former Australia international, told the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association also issued a joint statement on Monday, saying that they are monitoring the situation.

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League, which is being conducted under strict bio-security protocols," the two bodies said.

"We will continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time."

Several England and New Zealand players are also competing in the event but haven't yet spoken about their concerns.

"We continue to monitor and work with the players on an individual basis. Our thoughts are with the people of India during these difficult times," a spokesperson of the England and Wales Cricket Board told PTI.

The players from New Zealand, including stars such Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, are expected to leave early in any case as they have a Test series against England starting June 2. They will have to head back in last week of May to be available for it because of quarantine rules.

The IPL final is scheduled to be held on May 30 in Ahmedabad.

Australia, it is learnt, might arrange a chartered flight for its IPL cricketers once their engagement is over.

As many as 14 Australian players now remain in the event, including stars such as Steve Smith (DC), David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), as well as coaches Ricky Ponting (DC) and Simon Katich (RCB).

Commentators Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Michael Slater and Lisa Sthalekar are also among the Australians involved with the league right now. 

News Network
April 23,2021

Mumbai, Apr 23: Maharashtra's worries compounded further on Friday after at least 13 patients died in a fire at a Covid-19 Center in Vasai Virar, Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The fire broke out at 03:13 am at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Tirupati Nagar off the Banjara Hotel. The fire was extinguished around 5.50 am. Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. The fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Teams of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) were involved in the fire-fighting operations. Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the incident.

“I am reaching the spot,” said Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, who is Palghar's guardian Minister. Bhuse confirmed 13 deaths.

Local MLAs – Hitendra Thakur (Vasai) and his son Kshitij Thakur (Nalasopara) are reviewing the relief operations.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted about the "tragic" incident, offering condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the accident. "May the injured recover soon," the post read.

Similar incidents this year

On April 21, there was a massive leak of oxygen at the Dr Zakir Husian Hospital in Nashik, leading to a pressure drop, claiming the lives of 24 Covid-19 patients on ventilators and oxygen beds.

On March 25-26, a fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in Dreams Mall in Bhandup in which 11 persons died. On January 9, a fire broke out at Bhandara District Hospital in Bhandup, in which 10 new-born babies died. 

News Network
April 23,2021

Ottawa, Apr 23: Canada has announced a 30-day ban on all passengers flights from India and Pakistan effective Thursday (Apr 22), citing exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in both the countries.

"Given the higher number of cases of COVID-19 detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan, Transport Canada is issuing a notice to airmen, or NOTAM, to halt direct passenger air traffic from those countries," Xinhua quoted Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra as saying.

The Transport Minister was addressing a joint press conference with other Canadian ministers.

The minister said the ban is implemented as more passengers arrive in Canada with positive test results from those two South Asian countries.

If travelers departing from those two countries take an indirect route home, they'll be required to show a negative RT-PCR test at their last point of departure. Once they arrive in Canada, they'll follow the standard protocols, unless exempt, including taking another test and booking a stay at a designated government hotel while they await their results.

"I want to say that our hearts are with the citizens of India, Pakistan, indeed the whole region during these incredibly difficult times. In the meantime, we'll continue to apply stringent testing and quarantine measures for all passengers arriving in Canada," she said.

In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier on Thursday, Both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier Francois Legault called on the Trudeau government to cut the number of international flights arriving in Canada and impose greater restrictions at the Canada-US land border.

Also on Thursday, the House of Commons passed a motion to have the government immediately suspend non-essential passenger flights from countries with high rates of COVID-19 variants infections.

On Monday, UK had added India to a 'red list' of countries from which travel to the UK is not allowed.

News Network
April 19,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: As the government holds crucial meetings, amid a spike in Covid cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, indicating tough control measures said, lockdown is not the only solution, as he also conceded that Bengaluru city is witnessing a shortage of ICU beds.

The Minister said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who will on Monday be attending the meeting with MLAs and Ministers from Bengaluru, virtually from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid, will also be holding a meeting with leaders of opposition parties Tuesday to gather their opinion on the measures to be taken in the state.

"In Bengaluru, there is an increase in infections, when infections increase there will be a shortage of beds at hospitals. More than hospital beds, we are seeing a shortage of ICU beds," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of the crucial meeting with legislators and Ministers from the city, he said, we will discuss how to bring it under control and measures to be taken in this regard.

"Giving treatment is one part of it, we will also have to control the spike in infections and bring it down, for that we will have to certainly impose restrictions on some activities. We will have to think in that direction and take advice from everyone," he added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid at a private hospital, will be attending the meeting virtually, his office said in a statement.

Noting that the suggestions given by the state's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid with scientific inputs will be crucial, Sudhakar said, keeping all these aspects in mind the government will take a decision.

Responding to a question on lockdown, he said, "The term lockdown is getting publicity, the question before us is what kind of strict measures should be taken to bring things under control...we should have clarity on it. Lockdown is not the only solution."

People are thinking about normal life being affected, but many lives are getting lost and saving lives is the priority of the government, he said, adding, "So we will discuss about the measure to be taken at the meeting today, and tomorrow Chief Minister will be talking to leaders of opposition parties via video conference, following which we will come to a final decision."

Not giving clarity on whether tough measures will be announced Monday, the Minister said, "It can't be said now itself, may be measures for Bengaluru will be announced today or as there is meeting with leaders of opposition parties tomorrow, after getting inputs from there and discussing with Ministers, officials and TAC, a decision may be announced."

The meeting with leaders of opposition parties that was scheduled for Sunday was cancelled after Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid.

The state had on Sunday reported the biggest ever spike of 19,067 new Covid cases and 81 deaths taking the total number of infections to 11,61,065 and the toll to 13,351. The total number of active cases stood at 1,33,543. Out of the 19,067 new cases on Sunday, 12,793 were from Bengaluru alone.

