  2. India end Asian Games campaign with best-ever haul of 107 medals including 28 golds

News Network
October 7, 2023

india.jpg

With the final two silver medals in Men's and Women's Chess team events, India's campaign at the Asian Games 2023 comes to an end. 

India finish campaign with record 107 medals, 28 golds, 28 silvers and 41 bronze medal. In the overall tally they finish behind China, Japan and Republic of Korea in the fourth position.

They have no events remaining any further in what has been a fascinating and historic campaign for them. 

Despite it looking as an unrealistic target at the beginning, the contingent found momentum in the middle powered by the incredible show by the athletics team and then a strong finish with 6 gold medals on the final day from Indian Men's Kabaddi and Cricket team, Women's Kabaddi Team. 

Jyothi Surekha in Women's Singles Compound Archery, Ojas Deotale in Men's Singles Compound Archery and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in Men's Doubles Badminton. 

Agencies
October 2,2023

hindu.jpg

Washington, Oct 2: Hindus must participate in the political process to have a space in the global power-sharing structure, an influential Hindu religious leader has said ahead of a global meet of the community in Bangkok.

Swami Vigyananand, the founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation which organises the once-in-four-year World Hindu Congress, said Hindus cannot make a mark for themselves in the modern world just through Bhangra, Dandiya and Pranayam (the ancient practice of controlling your breath).

An IIT graduate, Swami Vigyananand said: “I have respect for all these things.' But for power sharing, Hindus need to focus and strategies on its core strength for which not much effort has been made so far, he said.

“It is one-sixth of the global population, We are the richest people in many countries, and we are very successful. also in education and academia. But we are nowhere in a real power-sharing game,” said the Indian religious leader.

“Hindus need to participate in the political process. I am not against anybody, but for instance, in Canada Hindus are much more in number than Khalistanis. But we have just four members of parliament. They are 27. In the real power game, 27 matter not four. This is what we are trying to educate the global Hindu community,” he said.

“This is our focus and efforts of the World Hindu Congress,” he said, referring to the next session in Bangkok from November 24 to 26.

On the global stage, there is a need to position Hindus as a “peace-loving, co-existing and contributing community, who don’t depend on government welfare,” he said.

Swami Vigyananand for more than a decade has been trying to bring Hindus from across the world on a platform through the World Hindu Congress.

The third edition of the World Hindu Congress in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, will be attended by thousands of Hindus from more than 60 countries. The theme of this year’s World Hindu Congress is Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah, meaning “Dharma, the Abode of Victory”, he said. The last Congress was held in Chicago in 2018. 

News Network
September 27,2023

prasad.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 27: Several people were detained after a disabled Muslim man was lynched in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area for allegedly consuming prasad at a temple in the area on Tuesday.

According to the locals, the man, identified as Mohammad Isar, was tied to a pillar and was thrashed by a group of people. He died sometime later. 

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows Israr tied to a pole as the men take turns to hit him with sticks.

Israr cries in pain and pleads, but the men continue to thrash him mercilessly, the video shows.

His father Abdul Wajid told the police that their neighbour later brought him home and informed him about the incident.

When he reached home he found injury marks all over Israr's body. Mr Wajid said his son died at home before they could take him to a hospital.

Meanwhile, police were deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incidents. 

A probe into the incident was underway and the police said they were trying to identify the accused through CCTV cameras and videos shot on mobile phones.

News Network
October 7,2023

gazza.jpg

Palestinians have launched their biggest operation against Israel in years in a surprise offensive that combined fighters crossing the fence into Israeli occupied cities with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Resistance groups have captured five Israeli soldiers and killed some others, reports said Saturday, citing media sources in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south as explosions were heard by residents on Saturday. In al-Quds, rocket sirens sounded followed by the sound of explosions. 

Cars were seen on fire after a rocket landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel. 

Hamas' armed wing said more than 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday, declaring it had started "Operation al-Aqsa Flood". 

Gaza-based Islamic Jihad said its fighters have joined the operation as Hamas called on Palestinians everywhere to fight and on resistance groups in Lebanon also to join the fighting against Israel. 

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation, their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," Hamas said. "We announce Operation al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets." 

"This storm which started from Gaza will spread to the West Bank and outside the country and all the places where our people and nation are present," Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh said.

Haniyeh called the operation historic and epic, saying the main reason for its start was the "criminal aggression of the Zionists in al-Aqsa Mosque, which had reached its peak in recent days".

Senior Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said, "This is the day of the greatest battle end the last occupation on earth."  

He said Palestinian resistance fighters struck numerous Israeli targets, including airports and military facilities.

“Today, the wrath of our nation and righteous fighters is boiling over. This is your day to make the enemy understand that its time has come to an end,” the top commander stated.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical services said an Israeli was killed "due to a direct hit" and 15 others were injured in southern Israel. 

Palestinian sources, however, reported the death of a number of Israeli soldiers and settlers. One video near the separation wall purportedly showed a Merkava tank on fire, with several Palestinian youths perched on top. 

A witness reporting from the scene is heard saying that the operators of the tank had been captured and taken to Gaza. One video purportedly shows an Israeli soldier being ridden pillion on a motorbike in the custody of two Palestinians and taken to Gaza.  

Another video circulating on social media showed large black plumes of smoke and fires from a suspected impact site in Ashkelon.

In Gaza the roar of rocket launches could be heard and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis, and said they had seen significant movement of armed fighters.

Israel's ambulance service said teams had been dispatched to areas in southern Israel near Gaza and residents were warned to stay inside.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and minister for military affairs Yoav Gallant were set to hold meetings with top security officials soon, their offices said.

Gallant said he had approved call-up of military reservists, as the military said the regime was on a war footing.

On Friday, Israeli military forces attacked hundreds of Palestinians attending the funeral procession of a young Palestinian man in the West Bank, injuring more than 50 people.

According to Palestinian media outlets, the crowd was mourning the 19-year-old Labib Dumaidi, who in the early hours of Friday succumbed to injuries sustained in a raid by Israeli settlers on the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.

Local sources said the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians with live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades and tear gas to prevent them from continuing the procession.

The reports said 51 citizens were injured, including 19 citizens who were hit with rubber bullets, two of them in the head, and three who were hit with live bullets in the foot.

Israel has escalated its violence against Palestinians recently, particularly after a right-wing cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu came to power.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

The United Nations said 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.

Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, according to the UN. 

