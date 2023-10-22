  1. Home
  2. Mohammad Shami becomes first Indian with two 5-wicket hauls in ODI World Cup history

News Network
October 22, 2023

shami.jpg

Pacer Mohammad Shami became the first Indian bowler to pick two five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cups when he removed Daryl Mitchell during Sunday’s match against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

He is now the ninth bowler overall to take two fifers in ODI World Cups.

This also becomes the seventh instance of an Indian bowler picking a fifer in ODI WCs. Shami himself in 2019, Ashish Nehra (2003), Venkatesh Prasad (1999), Robin Singh (1999), Yuvraj Singh (2011), and Kapil Dev (1983) have done it before.

Shami, featuring in his first CWC23 match after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the game following an injury, struck with his first delivery to remove Kiwi opener Will Young.

Young’s wicket also meant Shami surpassed legendary spinner Anil Kumble’s tally of 31 wickets in ODI World Cups to move third on the all-time Indian World Cup wicket-takers’ list, behind Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan’s 44 wickets apiece. Shami has 36 wickets now.

Shami’s final figures after he also accounted for the wickets for Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry - 5/54 - is his best showing at the men’s ODI World Cup. His overall best figures in the format is 5/51.

This is now the fifth time Shami has logged four-plus wickets in an innings in the tournament. Only Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has done it more often—on six occasions.

Shami was India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup, with 14 scalps in just four matches. 

News Network
October 8,2023

mountain.jpg

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says it has fired shells and guided missiles toward Israeli-occupied territories, in the aftermath of a surprise operation by Gaza-based Palestinian fighters against the regime.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah said it had targeted the Radar, Zabdin, and Ruwaysat Al-Alam sites in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms.

“The martyr commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh groups in the Islamic Resistance attacked … three Zionist occupation sites,” the statement read.

“[The attacks were carried out] on the path to liberate what remains occupied of our Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance, the struggling and patient Palestinian people.”

The Israeli military confirmed that mortar shells were fired from Lebanon towards the north of the occupied lands.

It added that its artillery “is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out.”

The Israeli army further said that one of its drones struck a Hezbollah post in Shebaa Farms.

The attacks came one day after Hamas launched a large-scale operation, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, with a heavy barrage of rockets in response to Israel’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. 

At least 300 Israelis have been killed while the death toll stands at 232 among the Palestinians.

Hezbollah praised the Hamas offensive, noting that it is a message to the Arab countries that are normalizing relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

It also called on Arab and Muslim people around the world to declare their support for Hamas and the Palestinian nation.

Armed resistance is the only way to confront the Israeli “aggression,” Hezbollah said, urging Israel to learn the “important lessons” taught by the “Palestinian resistance.” 

News Network
October 12,2023

gazablockade.jpg

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 1,200 people, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday, following an increase in Israeli bombardments on the sixth day since Hamas's surprise attack. 

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Gaza, the United Nations said, as food, fuel and medical supplies dwindle. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

More bodies pulled from rubble

Emergency workers in Gaza have pulled the bodies of 18 people from the rubble of two shattered houses in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The dead included nine children and two women, the news agency reports.

Non-stop air raids

Israel continued to pummel Gaza with air raids, killing dozens of people, including nine children in the city of Khan Younis.

Officials in Gaza say the enclave faces humanitarian catastrophe with the territory’s only power plant shutting down due to a lack of fuel.

Hospitals turning into ‘graveyards’ 

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that hospitals in Gaza are turning into “graveyards” after equipment stopped working due to the lack of power supply.

Hospitals across Gaza are reeling from a shortage of staff and supply, while the number of critically injured grow by the hour due to the continuous Israeli bombardment.

It is now without power, pushed into a complete energy blackout after the besieged strip’s sole power plant ran out of fuel on Wednesday, affecting essential services including hospitals.

News Network
October 12,2023

destruction.jpg

Jerusalem, Oct 12: Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz vowed Thursday his country would not allow basic resources or humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas released the Zionist soldiers and settlers it captured during its surprise weekend onslaught.

"Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home," he said in a statement.

Around 150 Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals were captured and taken to the Gaza Strip by Hamas group as part of the Saturday attack that killed more than 1,200 people in Israeli towns and communities around the enclave.

Israel has in turn launched a withering air campaign against Hamas group in the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing around 1,200 people.

In recent days Israel announced a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off water, fuel and electricity supplies. The Palestinian territory's sole power plant shut down on Wednesday after running out of fuel.

