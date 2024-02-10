‘Stop tarnishing her image’: Ravindra Jadeja defends his wife-cum-BJP MLA after his father expresses pain over family rift

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has lashed out on his father Anirudhsinh Jadeja, who in an interview has put blame on son’s wife Rivaba for creating a rift in the family. The cricketer has termed his father’s interview to a popular daily “nonsensical and scripted.”

Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, in a startling allegation, said that problems started in their relationship after the cricketer married Rivaba back in April 2016.

“Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us,” Jadeja’s father has told Divya Bhaskar in an interview.

“The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him.”

Jadeja has hit back on his father by putting a note on social media.

“Let’s ignore what’s said in the scripted interviews,” Jadeja put out a note on X.

In the note, written in Gujarati, the India all-rounder has requested his father to not tarnish the image of his wife.

“The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public,” read the note.

Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the second Test due to hamstring injury has shown good progress after being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The team management is confident that he will also be available to play on his home ground.

Jadeja’s father has accused Rivaba, who is a sitting BJP MLA Jamnagar (north) seat and has defeated her husband’s sister Naynaba, who contested from the Congress party.

“He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn’t gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn’t become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case,” Anirudhsing said.

“Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn’t want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra’s sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There’s no relation with anyone in the family; there’s just hate.

“I don’t want to hide anything. We haven’t even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years,” he said.