  2. ‘Stop tarnishing her image’: Ravindra Jadeja defends his wife-cum-BJP MLA after his father expresses pain over family rift

News Network
February 10, 2024

BJPjadeja.jpg

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has lashed out on his father Anirudhsinh Jadeja, who in an interview has put blame on son’s wife Rivaba for creating a rift in the family. The cricketer has termed his father’s interview to a popular daily “nonsensical and scripted.”

Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, in a startling allegation, said that problems started in their relationship after the cricketer married Rivaba back in April 2016.

“Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us,” Jadeja’s father has told Divya Bhaskar in an interview.

“The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him.”

Jadeja has hit back on his father by putting a note on social media.

“Let’s ignore what’s said in the scripted interviews,” Jadeja put out a note on X.
In the note, written in Gujarati, the India all-rounder has requested his father to not tarnish the image of his wife.

“The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public,” read the note.

Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the second Test due to hamstring injury has shown good progress after being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The team management is confident that he will also be available to play on his home ground.

Jadeja’s father has accused Rivaba, who is a sitting BJP MLA Jamnagar (north) seat and has defeated her husband’s sister Naynaba, who contested from the Congress party.

“He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn’t gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn’t become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case,” Anirudhsing said.

“Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn’t want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra’s sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There’s no relation with anyone in the family; there’s just hate.

“I don’t want to hide anything. We haven’t even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years,” he said.

News Network
February 6,2024

liveinrelationships.jpg

Dehradun, Feb 6: Individuals in, or planning to enter, live-in relationships in Uttarakhand must register themselves with district officials once the Uniform Civil Code becomes law, with parental consent required for those below the age of 21 who wish to live together. Mandatory registration of such relationships extends to individuals who "any resident of Uttarakhand... in a live-in relationship outside the State".

Live-in relationships will not be registered in cases that are "against public policy and morality", if one partner is married or in another relationship, if one partner is a minor, and if consent of one partner was obtained by "coercion, fraud, or misrepresentation (with regard to identity)".

A senior official said a website is being prepped to accept details of live-in relationship, which will be verified with the District Registrar, who will conduct a "summary inquiry" to establish the validity of the relationship. To do so, he may summon either or both partners, or anybody else.
Should registration be refused, the Registrar must inform in writing his/her reasons.

The "termination" of registered live-in relationships requires a written statement, in a "prescribed format" that can invite police investigation if the Registrar feels reasons for the relationship ending are "incorrect" or "suspicious". Parents or guardians of those under 21 will also be informed.

Failure to submit live-in relationship declarations, or providing false information, could land one in jail for three months, a fine of ₹ 25,000, or both. Anyone who fails to register a live-in relationship will face a maximum of six months in jail, be fined ₹ 25,000, or both. Even a delay in registration, by as little as a month, will trigger a jail term of up to three months, a fine of ₹ 10,000, or both.

Among other key points in the section on live-in relationships in the Uniform Civil Code that was tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly Tuesday morning are that children born out of live-in relationships will receive legal recognition; i.e., they "shall be a legitimate child of the couple".

News Network
January 31,2024

congress.jpg

Mangaluru, January 31: The Karnataka state-level Congress workers convention ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, will be held here in coastal city of Mangaluru on February 17. 

The state PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today announced this while addressing the media near Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. 

The convention was earlier slated for January 21. However it was postponed amids intensified “Ram Bhakti” in political arena due to Ayodhya temple inauguration programme. 

“It was postponed for unavoidable circumstances. A decision is taken now to hold it on February 17. The conference will be held under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge,” the KPCC chief said. 

News Network
January 31,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 31: In a setback to the passengers of the Karnataka Coast, the railways have extended KSR Bengaluru-Kannur (Train No 16511/16512) to Kozhikode. The extension is expected to severely affect the berth availability in reserved classes and seat availability in general coaches for the coastal people of the state.

According to the ministry of railways order, Train No. 16511/512 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru express is extended to Kozhikode. Train No. 16511 will reach Kozhikode at 12.40pm with halts at Thalassery, Vadakara and Quilandi.

It will leave Bengaluru at 9.35pm. Train No. 16512 leaves Kozhikode at 3.30pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.30am. The extension should happen from an early convenient date, the ministry said. 

Meanwhile, rail passengers took to social media to slam the raw deal for the state. They said Kozhikode is already well connected to Bengaluru. They felt that the extension of the dedicated train from Mangaluru to Kozhikode would severely reduce the berth/ seat availability to passengers from the Karnataka coast.

Initially, this train was operating overnight between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru Central since its introduction in 2007. Railways took almost 13 years for converting the metre gauge line of Hassan-Mangaluru section to broad gauge from 1994 to 2007.

Two years later in 2009, the train was extended to Kannur much to the disappointment of the state passengers. This order came as a big shock to the train passengers of the state in light of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly promising Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in September last year that the train would not be extended to Kozhikode.

