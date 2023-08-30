  1. Home
Why Asia Cup 2023 is being played in ODI format and not T20I?

August 30, 2023

The Asia Cup, once considered a mini-version of the World Cup, has gradually turned into a preparatory platform for the World Cup. Whichever World Cup is being held that year, be it in the ODI format or T20I, the Asia Cup is molded into the same format. Last year, when the Asia Cup was held in the UAE, it was the Sri Lanka cricket team that emerged triumphant, winning the title in the T20 format. But, this time around, the Asian sides will battle it out in the 50-over format of the game. But, why is it so?

Though the Asia Cup boasts of some of the top sides in the world, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, etc., the tournament is still seen as a 'preparatory' event. These days, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) organises the Asia Cup the same year when the World Cup is taking place. Whichever format of the World Cup it is (T20 or 50-over), the Asia Cup takes that form. Considering the manner in which the game has grown, Asian teams do tend to benefit from this approach.

The tournament started all the way back in 1984 in the ODI format but things changed after the introduction of T20s. The last ODI Asia Cup was held in 2019, the same year the last World Cup in the format was held. It was the Indian team that clinched the title that year. But, it wasn't even a full-strength Indian side that participated in the event.

The team's talismanic batter Virat Kohli, also the team's captain back then, didn't participate in the event, giving charge to his deputy Rohit Sharma. In fact, in a game, even Rohit decided to rest himself, giving charge to MS Dhoni.

As for the 2023 edition, it will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This event will also mark the debut of Nepal in the tournament. Nepal booked their ticket to the event by winning the inaugural ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, where they defeated the United Arab Emirates in the final.

August 21,2023

Mumbai, Aug 21: A BJP minister in Maharashtra has stoked a controversy by linking daily consumption of fish to having “eyes as beautiful” as those of actor Aishwarya Rai.

A video of the remarks by state tribal minister Vijaykumar Gavit, made at a public function in north Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, has gone viral on social media.

“People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you)."
“Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her,” the minister is heard saying.

“The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth,” added the 68-year-old minister, whose daughter Heena Gavit is BJP’s Lok Sabha member.
NCP legislator Amol Mitkari said the minister should focus on issues faced by tribals, instead of making such 'frivolous' comments.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, “I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this.”

August 24,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 24: A teenage girl was brutally murdered by a knife-wielding youth, who slit her throat near women’s police station at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district today afternoon. 
 
The victim has been identified as Gowri (18), a resident of Alike near Vittal in Bantwal taluk. The accused is Padmaraja, a resident of Naibelu in the Maninalkooru village. Both the victim and accused belong to Hinduism. 

According to reports, the brutal attack took place when Gowri had been to the Puttur market was walking past the women's police station. After repeatedly stabbing the girl, Padmaraja fled the scene. 

A severely injured girl was swiftly shifted to Puttur government hospital, where doctors suggested to take her to Mangaluru immediate as her throat was slit. However, she breathed her last on the way. 

The accused was arrested by the police in Mavinakatte near Bantwal following the attack, said Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police C B Rishyanth. 

August 16,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 16: A four-year-old girl named Poorvi was killed after a BMTC bus knocked down a bike on Wednesday. Poorvi was riding pillion with her father when the bus hit the bike from behind causing them to fall. 

The girl died on the spot in the accident which took place this morning near Padmavathi Silks showroom on the Uttarahalli main road when her father Prasanna was dropping her to school. The bus driver identified as Basavaraj Poojari was taken into custody after the accident.

Poorvi was a pre-KG student of Bengaluru International Public School (BIPS). It was a daily routine for her father who works at CISCO company in the city to drop his daughter at school every day.

A case has been registered at Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic police station where an investigation is underway to find out if the driver was speeding.

