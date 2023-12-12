Letter to the editor | Congress forgetting its promises in Karnataka

Sir,

The Indian National Congress rose to power in Karnataka on its promise to implement five popular guarantees. One of the primary reasons for the Congress’ big victory in the state assembly election earlier this year was its promise to implement five guarantees.

Anna Bhagya Yojana is one of the five schemes where 5 kg free grain and money for remaining 5kg is disbursed per head for BPL and antyodaya card holders’ families. It was successfully launched and people experienced this for two months; being a talk of appreciation just for first two months. Now, money has not been transferred into accounts and the poor are feeling betrayed.

Similarly, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman heads of the families under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, was paid for just a month while lot of the other women has not been benefitted from the scheme.

PM Modi once said “fifty years ago, the Congress guaranteed that it would remove poverty. But it turned out to be their biggest betrayal of the poor”. And it’s likely to become true if the government doesn’t fulfil the guarantees. The people are in poverty and the government’s delay in fulfilling the promises is crushing their hopes. If the same situation continues, the Congress will lose its future.

Vaishanavi Rajesh K,

Mangaluru