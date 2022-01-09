Who is a Teacher?

  1. Home
Sushmitha K S
January 10, 2022

A teacher is a multitasking educational rockstar who lives to inspire and loves to encourage. He/she is a living model of humanity, punctuality, up righteousness and sacrifice, for it is a teacher who expends for the sake of mankind. A teacher is equivalent to a parent who teaches us the way to live.

Parents are the child’s first teachers and a teacher is a mother or father figure for a student forever! This statement is true because it is a teacher who spends maximum time with her students and moulds their character. A teacher understands the emotional needs of her students and appreciates the diversity among them. A teacher burns like a candle to bring out the best in each child by adopting different strategies to satisfy the inquisitive nature of students and makes learning an enduring experience. The intricate and delicate bond of the learner and teacher is supreme.

Many argue that it is love and care of a mother that plays an important role in the growth of a child. But doesn’t a teacher love and care for her students? Of course, he/she does; if it hadn’t been, there would not have been any schools. If a mother loves her own child, a teacher loves all her students as her own, irrespective of their caste, creed, colour and status. A teacher enables each child to be a responsible citizen and live in peace and harmony amongst one another despite religious and cultural diversity.

We can have innumerable examples of people who have been influenced by their teachers. Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Abdul Kalam have voiced their reverence for their teachers. And how can we forget great teachers like Dr. Radhakrishnan whom history remembers with veneration. One such example of great teachers who dedicated their life to teach students is Anand Kumar of the Super 30 coaching class who picks students only from underprivileged sections and gives them the best education to crack IIT. These are those children who can never afford to take admission in coaching classes for competitive exams. Anand Kumar teaches, guides, and motivates students to dream big and fulfil those dreams. The next example in front of us is Siva Subramanian Iyer. He was the teacher of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and was responsible to give India its Missile Man. He taught him to fly high and inspired him to make it big. 

Once a student was questioned by a person, “Why do you go to the teacher? Does he tell you how to earn?” Well, the student replied, “Sir, my mother is there at home to tell me how to earn, but only my teacher can tell me how to utilize what I earn for the betterment of all.” This shows the greatness of a teacher. A true teacher indeed is the noblest creature God has ever created.

This article is a thank you note to all my teachers from my Kindergarten days to B.Ed. Each one of you is like a rung of a ladder that helped me climb up in life. All of you have contributed in your own ways to push me higher in life. You didn’t just teach me subjects, but also about life. Today as I stand at the threshold of being a teacher myself, I convey my wholesome gratitude to all my teachers.

 

Sushmitha K S is a II Year B.Ed Student at St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru

Kairunnisa PH
January 7,2022

Education is the process of facilitating learning or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, morals, beliefs, habits, and personal development. Educational methods include teaching, training, storytelling, discussion and directed research. Education is a far from a new concept. It has existed from time immemorial. In the ancient times it was the privilege of few but now it is a liberty of all.

Education affects the quality of life of individual in many ways .People with limited skills and competencies tend to have worse job opportunities and worse economic prospects, while early school leavers face higher risks of social exclusion and are less likely to participate in civic life.

Education improves your emotional intelligence .You become a better person more like understanding, kind, self-sufficient, love yourself before anyone else yet self-less. So this is how education makes life better. The earth becomes a better place to live because of more educated people implementing their learning.  It helps a person to get knowledge and improve confidence level all through the life. It plays a great role in our career growth as well as in the personal growth. It has no limitation, people of any age group can get education any time .It helps us to determine about good and bad things. 

Women education leads to higher enrolment of children in schools, better health, and family planning practice, reduction in infant mortality rates, child marriage and other such social evils. Education is an ornament in prosperity and a refuge in diversity. Education can be a tool for all-round development of a person. Educated person form a decent society. Always harmony will be developed in the society if anyone undergone the true spirit of study.

Education is the key to nations development. It helps promote cooperation among people, peace, prosperity and harmony.  

 

Kairunnisa PH, is a second year B.Ed student at St. Aloysius Institute of Education

Lorina Ivy Dsouza
January 6,2022

“Ma…aa…m, could you please tell me the meaning of the word ‘phenomenon’?”

“Ma’am if Adam smith is the father of Economics, then who is the mother of economics?”

Yes, so you all might have noticed a vast difference between the above expressions. I, when studying would, with a tone of hesitation barely ask any doubt with my teacher but when I entered as a teacher inside the class, found something completely contradicting to what I was expecting.

I had surely heard about this ‘Gen Z’ and ‘Millennials’ but had never experienced it. I entered the class thinking that the students are too forward in their thinking and they are smart too.

Just smart? Hugh… NO.

They are only concentrated on finding answers for ‘why’? “Why is it like this?” “Why can’t it be like that?” They may only look young but are astoundingly unique and subjective in their approach and have completely different viewpoints.

Yes, according to my knowledge GenZ’s are the ones born post 2000 and the ones born pre 2000’s are millennials like me. Facing Generation z or Gen Z is not an easy task, I cannot even think of going unprepared to a class filled with Gen Z’s, unlike my teachers who probably would.

Being a teacher made me notice a vast change in the students of today. They are quite practical and tend to know each and every small thing that matters them. A student asked me who was my favourite among BTS and I couldn’t tell a word, as I didn’t know what BTS exactly was. When asked, I got to know that it is a South Korean, but world famous boy band ,and all my students knew its whole history mugged up. 

When we , at our times used to crack jokes and get caught laughing , the first thing the teacher did was to call us in front and ask us to share our joke .The sad part then, for us, was she would understand the joke . when I tried the same with my students , yes, indeed they shared the joke , but I was the joker there ,as I could not even understand a bit of it . 

Free fire, pubg, clash of clans, clash royal, call of duty, reels, insta stories, youtube shorts, and snaps on snapchat with numerous filters has occupied a large portion of minds of today’s young children. online classes have become a boon to many as it’s an amazing excuse to use some more filters on snapchat .jokes apart , the present generation has got too much exposure at a very small age and that’s why are not able to create a balance between various other aspects of life.

It’s not like we do not use phones, yes we do, But still I can say that we know to create that balance in various aspects other than internet. 

I am not saying that this generation is bad, no, not at all in fact I have liked the open mindedness, the hyperactive behaviour, the intelligence and smartness of GenZ. It is just that the gap is really wide, and the students have to be aware of the behaviour to be shown inside the school, with the teachers, with the family and friends.

Thus, only teaching what’s there in the syllabus is not really going to work with the students of today’s generation , it’s really very challenging for the upcoming teachers to reach every dimension of a GenZ’s mind and to bring them up with a good behaviour and character.

All above mentioned are my personal feelings on what I have experienced while completing my internship as a B.Ed. student. I thought it would be a piece of cake to deal with the present students, but it was really an uphill climb. 

It’s from my side, an ALL THE VERY BEST to all the upcoming teachers to face the new challenges, as challenges are inevitable but being defeated is optional. So let’s not get defeated but create a beautiful bridge between the two amazing generations ‘THE MILLENIALS’ and the ‘GenZ’. 

 

Lorina Ivy Dsouza is a B.Ed. student at ST Aloysius Institute of Education

Roshal J Crasta
December 30,2021

creative.jpg

"I'm not creative, as some other people" or "I don't have time to sit down and create something every day" or "I'm not an artist so I don't use creativity at work" are often used sentences by most of us when we come across the word creativity. But it’s important to realize the difference between using creativity and actually creating something. In a lot of ways, creativity is all about how you see things. 

Take a moment and have a look at what you do on a day to day basis. You will be surprised at how often you're using creativity. Whether you're working in an office or in retail or managing household chores you're probably using creativity to make decisions and solve problems on a daily basis. 

Creativity is not about having a career as a painter, dancer, musician, chef etc. It's about the innate abilities, desire to create that we all have. You can use creativity to paint, write, sing, dance, but you can also use it in practical ways like coming up with an alternate solution at work or organizing things at home. 

As children, we are highly creative and imaginative in our thoughts and actions. Speaking our thoughts out loud and letting our imagination form our actions. But as we grow older we're taught to control our thoughts. They occur to us but we either ignore them or keep them to ourselves. We are so trained that others opinion about music, painting etc is what makes our creations valid or not. When the truth is every creation is valid. 

A lot of people say "I can't sing" or "I can't paint" which is wrong. If you have a voice you can sing may be you don't have a voice that is capable of capturing other's attention, but you can sing. Again, maybe you can't paint pictures that others will see as masterpieces but you can paint. It is important for our well being to utilize our creativity. Perhaps you have always wanted to write a poem, or love to cook, sing, dance, draw, paint, take photos and for some reason, have not put aside the time in your daily life to make that a priority. Then this is the time to do it. If you love to sing set aside an hour a day to sing songs that you love, to record yourself, to play an instrument, to write your own songs.  If you love to cook set aside a day on the weekend and cook lots of dishes. Whatever it is you like to do, want to do, do it. Don't get caught up in right and wrong, good and bad just do. 

Remember the more creative things you do the more your imagination is sparked. It is about engaging with your own creativity. If you feel someone will judge your work do not show it to them. Show it to the people you know will see the truth in it and be supportive. Protect and honour yourself. This is your inner most being expressing itself in whatever way you choose. So this New Year make creative work a focus in your life and enjoy doing whatever creative works you get up to. 

 

Roshal J Crasta holds an M.Sc. in Chemistry. She is currently pursuing B. Ed in St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru.

Roma Dsouza
 - 
Thursday, 30 Dec 2021

Beautifully written article, creativity at its best.

Ameya Paraswar
 - 
Thursday, 30 Dec 2021

A brilliant initiative dear, extremely important thing was that you made a fine line of creating new thing and creativity in general and the attitude of breaking the Ice is always the cool we should be appreciating about

JEROME D'SOUZA
 - 
Thursday, 30 Dec 2021

It is a good analysis on the way we think about ourselves. Congratulations...

