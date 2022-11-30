  1. Home
  2. After Prannoy Roy and Radhika, acclaimed journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

News Network
November 30, 2022

ndtv.jpg

Newsroom, Nov 30: Senior journalist Ravish Kumar on Wednesday quit NDTV, a day after the channel’s founders and promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH).

In an announcement through an internal mail within the channel, NDTV said that the resignation was effective immediately.

Suparna Singh, president, NDTV Group said, “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served.”

Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades, Suparna said, adding that his contribution has been immense, and “we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning”.

Kumar, a winner of the Ramon Magsaysay award, used to host a number of programs including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des Ki Baat, and Prime Time. He has also been conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award twice.

Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy resigned as Directors on the Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The board of RRPR Holding has approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as Directors on its board with immediate effect.

This move came after the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, a conglomerate with diverse business interests, acquired 29.18 per cent stake in television channel NDTV Ltd on August 23 and said it would launch an open offer as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to buy another 26 per cent in the company. On November 22, the Adani Group launched its open offer, which is to remain open until December 5, 2022.

News Network
November 28,2022

pak.jpg

Islamabad, Nov 28: Pakistan's Taliban said on Monday they have called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate entity from the Taliban in Afghanistan but sharing a similar Islamist ideology, have been responsible for dozens of violent attacks and hundreds of deaths across Pakistan since emerging in 2007.

"As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas ... so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country," it said in a statement.

The TTP held sway over vast tracts of Pakistan's rugged tribal belt for a time, imposing strict law.

Its fighters were largely driven out of Pakistan into neighbouring Afghanistan since 2010 but have been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban's return to power in Kabul.

The TTP agreed on a ceasefire with the Pakistan government in June but both sides have repeatedly claimed the truce was ignored and there have been numerous clashes.

News Network
November 19,2022

santosh.jpg

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA poaching case summoned BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh to appear on November 21, failing which he will be arrested.

This comes after the Telangana High Court on Tuesday rejected the BJP’s plea to hand over MLAs’ poaching case to the CBI and made the SIT probing the case independent. The court also ruled that a judge will monitor the investigation into the case.

The court has also asked the SIT to submit a report on November 29 on the progress of the probe.

Notably, the Telangana government formed the SIT on November 9 to investigate the case. The SIT has six police officers and is headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

It is to be noted that Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Simhayaji and Aand Nandakumar were arrested by the Cyberabad police from a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of October 26, when they were allegedly trying to lure four TRS MLAs with offers of money.

Cyberabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs, who alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had called a press conference on November 3, where he showed videos that he claimed backed up the TRS charges of poaching against the BJP. He had also linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the alleged poaching bid.

However, refuting the claims, the BJP had said the allegations are "staged" and that the videos are "recordings with hired actors".

News Network
November 20,2022

blast.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 20: The explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the DGP said, "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies."

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too said that central investigation teams are assisting the police in the case.

"The person injured in the blast is not in a position to speak yet. The police team is collecting all the information. Early indications into the probe suggest terrorist activity. We have informed the central security agencies, and they have sent a team to Mangaluru. We are expecting concrete information in the next one or two days," he said.

The police have recovered a "burnt pressure cooker with batteries" inside the autorickshaw, sources said.

Speaking to media, Mr Sood said that the main suspect is the passenger in the auto. "The passenger was carrying an Aadhar card which was later found to be of a man from Hubbali. The photo on the Aadhar card looked like his, but it's not his. This gives us a fair idea that he was planning to target something, but we are not sure about his target. We are not ruling out his connection to the recent Coimbatore blast. He is from Karnataka and had travelled outside the state in the last few months. He had recently travelled to Coimbatore and parts of Tamil Nadu. It was a low-intensity bomb. He was headed somewhere. Not sure what was his modus operandi".

CCTV visuals from the location, shared by the police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion.

"The driver alleged he spotted the fire. They (driver and passenger) are undergoing treatment and are unable to speak now. We request the public not to spread rumours. They should remain calm and not panic. We will update once we speak to them," city Police Commissioner N Sasikumar had said. 

