After Prannoy Roy and Radhika, acclaimed journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

Newsroom, Nov 30: Senior journalist Ravish Kumar on Wednesday quit NDTV, a day after the channel’s founders and promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH).

In an announcement through an internal mail within the channel, NDTV said that the resignation was effective immediately.

Suparna Singh, president, NDTV Group said, “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served.”

Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades, Suparna said, adding that his contribution has been immense, and “we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning”.

Kumar, a winner of the Ramon Magsaysay award, used to host a number of programs including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des Ki Baat, and Prime Time. He has also been conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award twice.

Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy resigned as Directors on the Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The board of RRPR Holding has approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as Directors on its board with immediate effect.

This move came after the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, a conglomerate with diverse business interests, acquired 29.18 per cent stake in television channel NDTV Ltd on August 23 and said it would launch an open offer as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to buy another 26 per cent in the company. On November 22, the Adani Group launched its open offer, which is to remain open until December 5, 2022.