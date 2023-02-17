  1. Home
Instagram to roll out new broadcast chat feature ‘Channels’

News Network
February 17, 2023

instagram.jpg

Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc, is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

"I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"It will be the place I share Meta product news first."

The company will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.

News Network
February 11,2023

adyar.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 11: A youth, who was his way home after finishing his work in the city, lost his life in a gruesome road accident last night on National Highway 75 at Adyar on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik Maniyani (24), son of Gopalakrishna Maniyani, resident of Pakalakunja Balekana in Manila in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

Kartik was working as a decorator in Mangaluru. The tragedy occurred at around 10 p.m. when he was riding his motorbike towards his home. It is learnt that he was run over by an unknown vehicle heading towards Mangaluru after his motorbike rammed into road divider. 

Kartik is survived by mother Sudhamani and a brother. A case has been registered in jurisdictional police station. 

News Network
February 17,2023

hindutvaa.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s pre-poll budget is targeted at pushing the Hindutva agenda of the BJP by announcing that the state government will build a “majestic” Ram Temple like the one in Ayodhya. 

Bommai said his government will build a Ram temple in Ramanagara district’s Ramadevara Betta city and spend Rs 1,000 crore for renovating and developing various temples and mutts in the next two years.

Bommai made the announcement as part of the 2023-’24 state Budget – the last one before Assembly elections are held in the state later this year.

In his Budget, Bommai, who is also the state’s finance minister, announced that a Rs 100 crore project has been formulated for various works to provide facilities for tourists visiting Koppal district’s Anjanadri Hill, which is considered the birthplace of deity Hanuman.

The chief minister also allocated a Rs 425 crore grant for renovating temples and mutts under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2022-’23, reported ANI.

Ramanagara, which is a part of Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, is not considered among the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strongholds. It is the home district of Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar but the constituency seat is represented by his Anitha Kumaraswamy, the wife of Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that there already a Ram temple in Ramanagara and asked what can Bommai do about that, reported ANI.

CN Ashwath Narayan, who is the minister in charge of Ramanagara district, had urged Bommai in December to constitute a development committee to build a temple at Ramadevara Betta on the lines of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In his letter to Bommai, Narayna had demanded that Ramadevara Betta should be developed as the “Ayodhya of South India” and that it should be built on 19 acres of space that belong to the Department of Muzrai.

“Considering the religious feelings of the people of the district, it should be developed as a heritage and attractive tourist spot,” Narayan had said. “This would enable us to portray our culture as well as nurture tourism.”

News Network
February 13,2023

Israelistrike.jpg

Tel Aviv, Feb 13: Several explosions rocked the Gaza Strip early on Monday, a Reuters witness said, as Israel's military said it attacked an underground site used by the Palestinian enclave's Hamas to manufacture rockets.

The air strikes, in which there was no immediate word of casualties, followed what Israel described as its shooting down over the weekend of a rocket that had been fired over the border from Gaza. There was no Palestinian claim for that launch.

Hamas militants seized control of Gaza in 2007 and have waged several rounds of fighting against Israel there since. When smaller Palestinian factions attack Israel, it generally retaliates against Hamas.

Hamas has strongly condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes saying the ongoing Israeli aggression is doomed to failure due to steadfastness and resistance of the Palestinian nation.

“The resistance front will remain the protective shield of our people. The ongoing aggression is bound to fail in the face of our people’s revolution, steadfastness and resistance,” Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said in a statement on Monday morning.

“The Zionist bombardment of Gaza coincided with acts of aggression against Nablus and al-Quds, confirming that we are facing a campaign of hostilities against our entire nation. We salute the fighters of the al-Qassam Brigades, who repelled the Zionist enemy’s raids on the Gaza Strip, and confused the Occupation army and its settlers,” Qassem said. 

