  2. Pope calls slain Gaza children ‘little Jesuses of today’, urges truce amid ‘desperate situation’

December 26, 2023

pope.jpg

Pope Francis has deplored the “desperate humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip and repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire and provision of aid to the besieged territory.

“I plead for an end to the military operations with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims, and call for a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation by an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid,” he said in his Christmas message on Monday.

The pope called for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be resolved through “sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by strong political will and the support of the international community.”

He said children dying in wars, including in Gaza, are the "little Jesuses of today" and that Israeli strikes there were reaping an "appalling harvest" of innocent civilians.

Addressing the world on Christmas Eve, the pontiff emphasized the need for peace in the Holy Land.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” the pope said.

He once again took swipe at the armaments industry, saying it ultimately controlled the "puppet-strings of war."

Last week, Pope Francis slammed the Tel Aviv regime for committing terrorism against Palestinians in Gaza, after an Israeli sniper killed two women at a Catholic church in Gaza where they had taken refuge. 

More than 20,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been slaughtered by the Israeli occupation forces after the regime unleashed a war against the Strip on October 7.

The war, nearing its fourth month, has resulted in a “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to the United Nations.

According to estimates by the aid agencies, up to 85 percent of the 2.3 million people in Gaza - one of the most densely populated areas of the world - have already been displaced from their homes and are now crammed in an ever smaller area near the border.

Humanitarian agencies have warned that Gaza is facing the threat of starvation and disease after aid deliveries were slowed or halted by a lack of fuel and communication blackouts.

In solidarity with the victims of the occupying entity’s unbridled aggression, this year, Christian communities in the city of Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as well as in the Gaza Strip have decided to cancel the annual Christmas festivities.

“If Christ was born today, he would be born under the rubble and Israeli shelling,” said Pastor Munther Isaacs of the Lutheran Church in Bethlehem.

“This year we are not celebrating Christmas, it is impossible to celebrate with genocide happening in our country,” Pastor Isaacs added. 

December 18,2023

sirsipicnic.jpg

Five members of a family including the newlywed woman drowned in the Shalmala river near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district of coastal Karnataka during a post-wedding picnic on Sunday, December 17. 

The deceased are Maulana Hafiz Muhammed Saleem Khalilur Rehman (44), his son Umar Siddique (14), Maulana’s sister’s son Nabil Noor Ahmad Shaikh (22), Maulana’s sister’s daughter Nadiya Noor Ahmad Shaikh (20), and Maulana's brother's daughter Misbah Tabussum (21).

According to police, one of the deceased Nadiya was married to a man from Hassan two weeks ago and the family had arranged a picnic-cum-party at Bhootanagundi on the Shalmala riverbed for the groom’s family who came from Hassan.

At around 3 p.m., Maulana Saleem's 5-year-old daughter, who was playing near the river, accidentally fell into river. Maulana Saleem immediately jumped into the river and save her. However, in the process, he got exhausted, and failed to get out of the river. 

Witnessing this, seven family members entered the river to rescue him. But all of them got trapped in the water. Five of them drowned trying to save each other. Three others were rescued. 

A police officer said none of the victims knew how to swim, and all of them jumped into the water to save one another. 

Bodies of five victims were retrieved after a joint effort by local youth, fishermen, and fire brigade personnel. After conducting post-mortem at Sirsi Government Hospital, the bodies were handed over to the family. 

A case has been registered at Sirsi rural police station and investigations are on. 

December 14,2023

oilship.jpg

In a dramatic incident near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an oil tanker hailing from south India’s coastal city of Mangaluru, managed to evade two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi army. 

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, Ardmore Encounter, was carrying a shipment of Indian-manufactured jet fuel destined for either Rotterdam in the Netherlands or Gavle, Sweden, media reports claimed.

The attack marks the first time that Houthi fighters have targeted an energy shipment bound for the Suez Canal. The incident escalated tensions as an American warship reportedly shot down a suspected Houthi drone during the attack. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the crew, the report stated.

The vessel, owned and operated by Ardmore Shipping Corp, had an armed security crew on board, which successfully repelled skiffs attempting to board the ship. Ardmore Shipping confirmed the attack in a statement, assuring that all crew members are safe, and the vessel remains fully operational with no loss of cargo or damage.

"No one boarded the vessel and all crew members are safe and accounted for," the statement said. "The vessel remains fully operational with no loss of cargo or damage on board."

It added, "Ardmore is in close contact with the relevant authorities and military assistance is now in the area providing support as required."

The jet fuel shipment was sourced from Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels & Services Ltd, a joint venture between Shell and India's state-owned oil company, ONGC. The fuel was en route to Europe when the incident occurred.

The Houthi fighters have been actively targeting ships near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with this assault representing a significant escalation. The fighters have recently threatened to attack vessels travelling to or from Israel, although no immediate connection was established between the Ardmore Encounter incident and Israel.

Global shipping has become increasingly vulnerable with the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, posing a risk of wider regional conflict. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial maritime passage, sees nearly 10% of all globally traded oil pass through it, along with an estimated $1 trillion in goods annually.

This incident follows a missile attack on a Norwegian-flagged tanker on Monday (December 11) night in the same region. Analysts suggest that the Houthis may be attempting to bolster their diminishing popular support after years of civil war in Yemen.

As tensions rise, concerns loom over the potential impact on the tentative ceasefire between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's exiled government. The proximity of these incidents to the Arab world's poorest nation raises fears of renewed conflict in the region. 

December 18,2023

masks.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 18: The Karnataka government on Monday asked those above 60-years of age, with comorbidities, and symptoms of cough, phlegm and fever to mandatorily wear face masks, in the wake detection of a case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in neighbouring Kerala.

Increased tests among those with such symptoms and suspected cases, and heightened surveillance in border districts are among the measures that the officials have been instructed to take up, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here.

The situation is being continuously monitored, and there is no need for any restriction on movement and gathering of people as of now, he said, adding, the Government would come out with an advisory.

"There is no need for anyone to worry. We had held a meeting day-before-yesterday and our technical advisory committee headed by Dr (K) Ravi had met yesterday and there was discussion between our officials and experts regarding the measures to be taken," Rao said.

"Those above 60-years of age and those with comorbidities like issues related to heart, kidney among others, and those with cough, phlegm and fever should mandatorily wear masks. We are communicating this to the public. Also we have asked our hospitals and health centres to be prepared. There should be more surveillance in border districts like -- Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagara -- which share border with Kerala," he added.

The government would, based on the situation, decide what further measures need to be taken, he said. Along with stepping up surveillance at the border, instructions have been issued to increase testing and those with symptoms and suspicious cases are being asked to compulsorily undergo testing.

"In a couple of days we will get to know if the infections are increasing or not. As we increase COVID tests, if more positive cases are recorded, we will decide on further measures that need to be taken. There is no need for imposing any curbs or restrictions now itself," Rao said.

On whether there will be any restriction on Ayyappa pilgrims returning from Kerala, Rao said, as of now there are no curbs on restriction on movement of people and gathering.

"We will not stop any such thing now, because such a situation -- where people should not move or gather -- is not there," he said.

"We will monitor the situation daily, in case we get any adverse information, we will say what needs to be done. For those above 60 years of age, those with comorbidities and respiratory issues, wearing masks is good. We will make it mandatory. Advisory will be issued by the government today."

Noting that a mock drill has been conducted at all hospitals by district health officials to check their preparedness, the Minister said, checks have been conducted on the number of beds, ventilators, oxygen supply, masks, testing and PPE kits among other things that are required in case of emergency.

"Instructions have been given to make necessary preparations at all health centres and taluk and district hospitals," Rao added. 

