  1. Home
  2. 400 schools, colleges, universities destroyed by Israel in Gaza in 100 days; 4,368 students killed

400 schools, colleges, universities destroyed by Israel in Gaza in 100 days; 4,368 students killed

News Network
January 19, 2024

gazachildren.jpg

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced the destruction of nearly 400 schools, universities, and educational institutions in over 100 days of brutal bombardment of the besieged strip by the Israeli regime.

In a press note issued on Thursday, the resistance movement said, “More than 390 schools, universities, and educational institutions have been destroyed in 100 days, the most recent of which was the bombing of Al-Isra University and the re-bombing of the Islamic University today.”

Hamas said that the destruction of school and university buildings in the Gaza Strip “is a war crime and criminal behavior aimed at destroying all components of human life...”  The resistance group stated that Israel is deliberately targeting the education system to erode the national identity of Palestinians.

Calling on the United Nations and other human rights organizations to document and prosecute the regime for its crimes, Hamas said, “We affirm that our people, through their steadfastness, sacrifices, and resistance, will thwart these despicable plans to undermine the educational system and obliterate the deep-rooted national identity of our Palestinian people.”

Gaza’s Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that 4,368 students have been killed while almost 8000 have been injured since the start of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The number of teachers killed is 231 teachers with 756 injured.

Israel’s relentless bombardment has also targeted 65 schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA).

As per the figures given by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday, the death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 24,448. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 16,2024

piyushgoyal.jpg

New Delhi: Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala have emerged as the best performing states in developing startup ecosystems for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh are also categorised as the best performers.

Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are among the states and UTs that are categorised as top performers.

The states' startup ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

A total of 33 states and Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories - best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 13,2024

modigowda.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday lamented that injustice has been meted out to Karnataka and only Narendra Modi, 'who is set to become Prime Minister again' can solve the Cauvery water problem.

The 90-year-old JD(S) patriarch vowed that he would fight for the Cauvery cause till his last breath.

At a press conference at the JD(S) party office here, he said only Modi has the power to solve the Cauvery water crisis which Karnataka is facing.

"Only Narendra Modi, who is set to become Prime Minister again, can solve the Cauvery problem," the JS(S) supremo said.

Gowda said every year Tamil Nadu submits an application to the Cauvery Water Management Authority for the release of Cauvery water.

"Even if we (Karnataka) don't have water, they (CWMA) say give water. No matter what our officials argued, it was of no avail," he said.

He expressed deep regret that the CWMA has never visited Karnataka to see how much water is available in Cauvery reservoirs.

"Cauvery problem has a solution. We should fight together to make Prime Minister Modi aware of the injustice done to us. There should be no politics in this. Political parties should fight together for this cause," Gowda appealed to all the political parties.

"I will be in the Rajya Sabha for another two and a half years. I will fight for the Cauvery cause till my last breath. I will not sit calm till the people of the state get justice," he added.

The former prime minister said he would be going to Delhi on February 1 to attend the Rajya Sabha session where he will raise the Cauvery issue in Parliament.

"I will request Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the Cauvery issue," Gowda said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 9,2024

gazajourno.jpg

The United Nations has sounded a serious alarm about the high number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip amid the Israeli regime's genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian territory.

The warning came on Monday, just one day after two journalists died in an Israeli strike on their car in the southern part of Gaza.

The journalists, who have been identified as Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh, the son of al-Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh, and Mustafa Thuraya, were killed in the city of Khan Yunis on Sunday.

Hamza and a group of journalists were en route to the Moraj area northeast of the city of Rafah, which was designated a "humanitarian zone" by the Israeli army but has experienced recent bombings.

"Very concerned by high death toll of media workers in Gaza," the UN rights office said in a post on X social media platform.

It added that killings of all journalists in Gaza “must be thoroughly, independently investigated to ensure strict compliance with international law, and violations prosecuted."

"…what we know is that many of them (journalists) have died and we have repeatedly called for their profession to be respected, so that they are able to do it freely and in safety," Florencia Soto Nino, a deputy spokeswoman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Monday.

A US-based rights advocacy organization said in late December 2023 that the Israeli aggression on Gaza is the most dangerous situation for journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the first 10 weeks of the regime’s genocide were the deadliest recorded ever for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year in one location.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has also filed its second complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli war crimes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza.
The Paris-based press freedom group filed the lawsuit in late December, asking the court in The Hague to investigate the deaths of seven Palestinian journalists who were killed in Gaza from October 22 to December 15.

The group said in a statement that according to the information it collected, “these journalists may have been deliberately targeted as journalists.”

According to the latest figures, nearly 110 journalists have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli regime launched its military aggression against the territory on October 7.

The regime's genocide in Gaza has so far killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, while leaving nearly 59,000 injured. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.