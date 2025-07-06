All you need to know about Elon Musk’s America Party and its political strategy

  1. Home
July 6, 2025

Elon Musk’s America Party — announced on July 4 — has moved beyond mere symbolism and is now laying out a clear political strategy aimed at disrupting the traditional two-party dominance in the United States.

While the party’s launch initially drew curiosity and skepticism, recent statements from Musk suggest that this is more than a passing experiment.

What is the America Party?

According to Musk, the America Party was formed to “keep democracy alive” and return “freedom” to American voters. He positions it as an alternative to what he calls the “two-party (some say uni-party) system” that currently dominates U.S. politics.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote:

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

What Are the Party’s Political Goals?

The America Party does not aim for a nationwide campaign in its initial phase. Instead, Musk has revealed a targeted strategy, focusing on:

3 Senate seats

8 to 10 House districts

The aim is not to secure a majority, but rather to block one. By doing so, the America Party hopes to hold the balance of power in Congress, enabling it to influence or even prevent the passage of major legislation from either of the dominant parties.

This approach is designed to position the America Party as a swing force in close votes — not unlike the role small parties sometimes play in parliamentary systems abroad.

Why Now?

Musk’s announcement came shortly after the passage of a controversial bill dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill”, reportedly backed by Donald Trump. Musk publicly disagreed with the legislation, prompting speculation that his political move was a response to growing frustration with both the Republican and Democratic establishments.

His messaging has strongly emphasized political independence, government accountability, and restoring individual freedoms — themes that resonate with a growing number of voters dissatisfied with the status quo.

Can Elon Musk Run for President?

Despite growing interest and speculation, Elon Musk cannot legally run for President of the United States under current constitutional rules.

He was born in South Africa and became a U.S. citizen in 2002.

However, the U.S. Constitution requires presidential candidates to be natural-born citizens.

Unless the Constitution is amended — an extremely unlikely scenario — Musk’s role in U.S. politics will remain that of a party leader, financier, or influencer, rather than a presidential candidate.

Final Thoughts

Whether the America Party becomes a viable political force remains to be seen. But with a calculated strategy and a high-profile founder, it has already begun drawing attention from voters, analysts, and media alike.

What began as a social media poll has now evolved into a political experiment — one that could test the resilience of America's two-party system and redefine how influence is wielded in Washington.

June 23,2025

Mangaluru, June 23: A woman in the city has reportedly lost ₹2.3 lakh after falling victim to an online scam that began with a Telegram group promising easy commissions for liking social media reels.

According to her complaint filed at Kavoor police station, the incident began on June 14 while she was browsing Telegram. She was added to a group named Cold Winter, where a post instructed members to like Instagram reels, take screenshots, and send them to a Telegram user identified as Ishita.Roy.

After following the instructions, she was told she would receive a commission. To her surprise, ₹150 was credited to her bank account, which seemingly confirmed the legitimacy of the offer. Encouraged, she shared her bank details and was soon directed to another user, Laveta Crooks C, with whom she shared a specific code as asked.

Things escalated when she was promised a 10% return on investment. Trusting the scheme, she initially transferred ₹4,500 via UPI to an account provided. She was then added to another Telegram group titled Quality Task Linkage 109 (2-4 tasks), where she was urged to complete more “tasks” and invest higher amounts for greater returns.

Between June 14 and 16, using her own and a friend’s bank accounts, she transferred a total of ₹2.3 lakh across several UPI IDs, as directed by the fraudsters. The scam came to light after the promised returns never materialized, and the suspects became unresponsive.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the fraud. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid sharing personal or financial details with unknown individuals online.

June 30,2025

Palestinian authorities in Gaza have released alarming figures on the starving civilians killed by Israeli live fire while waiting in line for humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian authorities condemned the regime forces’ ongoing attacks on Palestinians seeking aid across the territory.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said approximately 580 Palestinians have been killed and over 4200 others injured as a result of Israeli attacks on civilians seeking aid.

It held Israel and its allies, particularly the US, the UK, France, and Germany, legally and morally responsible for supporting the systematic extermination of civilians in Gaza.

The office also urged the international community to pressure Israel to open Gaza’s crossings, lift its blockade, and allow the immediate entry of humanitarian aid before it is too late.

The new revelation came after Israeli media reported that soldiers have deliberately shot at unarmed Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza after being “ordered” to do so by their commanders.

UN agencies have also condemned the so-called US-Israeli food distribution system in Gaza, calling it a death trap.

Researchers have found that almost 100,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The figure was published in a new study led by University of London economist Professor Michael Spagat and Palestinian political scientist Khalil Shikaki, who surveyed 2,000 households in the besieged Gaza, comprising almost 10,000 people.

The researchers concluded that, as of January 2025, some 75,200 people died a violent death in Gaza during the Israeli aggression, the vast majority caused by Israeli munitions, along with 8,540 killed via a non-violent death.

Since January, more than 10,000 people have also been reported killed by the Gaza Health Ministry, bringing the combined fatality count to nearly 100,000.

The new death toll shows that the Gaza Health Ministry understates the true scale of the crisis caused by the Israeli aggression, compounded by hunger, disease, and gunfire at food distribution centers

