  China gears up for 'targeted military operations' in response to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Agencies
August 3, 2022

The Chinese military says it will launch "targeted military operations" in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan amid soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing over the highly-controversial trip.

Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday that the targeted military operations would be aimed at defending China's territorial integrity and countering foreign interference in Taiwan's affairs.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," Wu said in a statement.

The warning was made shortly after Pelosi arrived at Taipei's International Airport as part of an Asia tour, bashed by Beijing as provocative.

It was unclear where the Chinese military would target, or when it would take such action.

The visit by the US House speaker, who is third in the line of succession to the presidency and a long-time critic of China, comes amid deteriorating relations between the US and China. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US government against formal ties with Taipei, which is the sovereign territory of China.

Under the "one China" policy, nearly all countries across the globe recognize Beijing's sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, including the US, which nevertheless courts the secessionist government in Taipei, supports its anti-China stance, and supplies it with massive amounts of armaments.

China had warned earlier on Tuesday that the United States would "pay the price" if Pelosi visited Taiwan during her Asia trip. "The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Media reports said earlier in the day that several Chinese planes and warships had flown and sailed close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait ahead of Pelosi's visit. The American military also deployed four warships, including an aircraft carrier, near Taiwan.

China on Tuesday imposed new import bans on more than 100 Taiwanese products over Taipei's role in Pelosi's high-profile visit.

The Chinese military had flexed its muscle by holding live fire exercises just 80 miles from Taiwan on Saturday.

Agencies
August 2,2022

Washington, Aug 2: President Joe Biden announced Monday that the United States had killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and suspected mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

In a televised address, Biden said the strike in Kabul, Afghanistan had been carried out on Saturday. "I gave the final approval to go get him," he said, adding that there had been no civilian casualties.

"Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said.

A senior administration official said Zawahiri had been killed on the balcony of a house in Kabul in a drone strike, and that there had been no US boots on the ground in Afghanistan.

The official said that Zawahiri's presence in the Afghan capital Kabul was a "clear violation" of a deal the Taliban had signed with the US in Doha in 2020 that paved the way for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

It was the first known over-the-horizon strike by the United States on an Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan since American forces withdrew from the country on August 31, 2021.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who grew up in a comfortable Cairo household before turning to violent radicalism, had been on the run for 20 years since the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the United States.

He took over Al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011, and had a $25 million US bounty on his head.

Over the weekend the Afghan interior ministry denied reports circulating on social media of a drone strike in Kabul, telling AFP a rocket struck "an empty house" in the capital, causing no casualties.

Early Tuesday in Kabul, however, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that an "aerial attack" was carried out on a residence in the Sherpur area of the city.

"The nature of the incident was not revealed at first. The security and intelligence agencies of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and found in their preliminary investigations that the attack was carried out by American drones," his tweet said.

In recent months the Taliban have largely barred media from covering the aftermath of security incidents and frequently deny or downplay any casualties.

The news comes a month before the first anniversary of the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, leaving the country in the control of the Taliban insurgency that fought Western forces over the preceding two decades.

The US withdrew after the Taliban signed the deal in Doha in 2020 in which they promised not to allow Afghanistan to be used again as a launchpad for international jihadism, but experts believe the group never broke their ties with Al-Qaeda.

Zawahiri, 71, lacked the potent charisma that helped bin Laden rally jihadists around the world, but willingly channelled his analytical skills into the Al-Qaeda cause.

He was believed to be the main strategist -- the real mastermind who steered operations, including the September 11 attacks, as well as bin Laden's personal doctor.

Zawahiri's father was a renowned physician and his grandfather a prayer leader at Cairo's Al-Azhar institute, the highest authority for Sunni Muslims.

He became involved with Egypt's radical Muslim community at a young age and published several books on Islamic fundamentalism, which came for many to symbolize the radical Islamist movement.

He left Egypt in the mid-1980s and headed for Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar where the resistance to the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan was based.

It was at that time, when thousands of Islamist fighters flooded into Afghanistan during the 1980s, that Zawahiri and bin Laden met.

In the early 1990s Zawahiri is believed to have lived in Europe before joining bin Laden in Sudan or Afghanistan.

In 1998 he was one of five signatories to bin Laden's "fatwa" calling for attacks against Americans and he began appearing regularly at the Al-Qaeda leader's side. 

News Network
July 25,2022

Udupi, July 25: As many as sex persons from Udupi district who had travelled with a monkeypox patient from Kerala earlier this month have been kept under observation.

Deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M said that the district administration was taking all necessary precautions even though there was no reports of people with monkeypox symptoms in the district. 

According to district survey officer Dr Nagaratna, several people from Udupi district travelled in the aircraft in which the Kerala based monkeypox patient had come from Gulf to Mangaluru. 

“They have been quarantined. However, as six of them travelled sitting close to him, they were kept under close observation. None of them has monkeypox symptoms though the duration of their quarantine is about to expire,” she said. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2022

Sullia, July 27: The coldblooded murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Sullia taluk last night has sparked tension across Dakshina Kannada district wherein a teenage Muslim boy was murdered by Bajrang Dal workers earlier this month. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, a BJP Yuva Morcha district committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants last night. 

Praveen had just shut down his shop when he saw two persons on a KL registered motorbike charging towards him. He ran towards the neighbouring shop in a bid to escape but the duo struck his head with a long knife and fled the scene. He was shifted to a private hospital he succumbed.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. It is said that he was involved in a matter in Kalanja's Vishnunagar, wherein a 19-year-old Muslim boy was murdered a few days ago. 

After the murder a huge crowd gathered outside Bellare police station in Sullia taluk after news of Praveen's murder spread like wildfire. 

Today many schools have declared holiday in Bellare town and other parts of Sullia. A prohibitory order has been imposed under Section 144.

Meanwhile, activists of Sangh Parivar were seen enforcing bandh in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks. Most of the shops in these shops are closed.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was silent on the murder committed by Bajrang Dal activists, has strongly condemned the fresh murder.

