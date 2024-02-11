  1. Home
  2. Jailed Imran Khan’s supporters lead as vote counting ends in Pak; Sharif-Bhutto hold talks to keep PTI away from office

News Network
February 11, 2024

pak.jpg

Islamabad, Feb 10: Pakistan's national election vote count concluded on Sunday with independents, mostly backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, winning 101 of the 264 seats, the election commission's website showed.

The independents were followed by the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, which won 75 seats - becoming the largest single party in parliament as Khan's independents ran as individuals.

The final tally was released over 60 hours after voting concluded in Thursday's national elections, a delay that has raised questions about the process.

Another blow 

Pakistan, which is struggling to recover from an economic crisis, was dealt another blow when the elections threw up a hung verdict. The country now faces days of political horse-trading as parties try to cobble together leaders to prove majority.

Key points

1.    Imran Khan, who is in jail and barred from contesting elections, managed to grab the headlines as independent candidates who support his party Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) won 101 seats in the Pakistan general polls.

2.    But the party still fell 32 seats short of the majority mark needed to form the government.

3.    Pakistan election commission has attributed the delay to internet issues, due to which polling stations are facing difficulties transmitting the results.

4.    Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N), which was backed by the Army and the favourite to win the polls, could manage just 73 seats in the 266-seat assembly. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 54.

5.    Both Khan and three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, declared victory yesterday increasing uncertainty over who will form the next government at a time when swift policy action is needed to address multiple challenges.

6.    The independents' strong performance points to former prime minister Imran Khan's enduring popularity among the nation's 241 million people, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet amid the fastest inflation in Asia.

7.    Several independents, backed by PTI, have alleged fraud in the election results and moved the high court. According to local media reports, several more candidates could approach the court over the next few days alleging that the votes were rigged.

8.    PTI is also expected to launch nationwide protests today as the final results of the elections have still not been released.  

9.    Gohar Khan, PTI chairman, called on "all institutions" in Pakistan to respect his party's mandate. At a press conference, he said if complete results of the polls were not released by Saturday night, the party would hold peaceful protests today outside government offices returning election results around the country.

10.    In a bid to keep Imran Khan's party away from the country's top office, Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto are holding talks to join hands. But even with the combined strength, they will fall short of the majority by 6 seats.

News Network
January 31,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 31: In a setback to the passengers of the Karnataka Coast, the railways have extended KSR Bengaluru-Kannur (Train No 16511/16512) to Kozhikode. The extension is expected to severely affect the berth availability in reserved classes and seat availability in general coaches for the coastal people of the state.

According to the ministry of railways order, Train No. 16511/512 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru express is extended to Kozhikode. Train No. 16511 will reach Kozhikode at 12.40pm with halts at Thalassery, Vadakara and Quilandi.

It will leave Bengaluru at 9.35pm. Train No. 16512 leaves Kozhikode at 3.30pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.30am. The extension should happen from an early convenient date, the ministry said. 

Meanwhile, rail passengers took to social media to slam the raw deal for the state. They said Kozhikode is already well connected to Bengaluru. They felt that the extension of the dedicated train from Mangaluru to Kozhikode would severely reduce the berth/ seat availability to passengers from the Karnataka coast.

Initially, this train was operating overnight between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru Central since its introduction in 2007. Railways took almost 13 years for converting the metre gauge line of Hassan-Mangaluru section to broad gauge from 1994 to 2007.

Two years later in 2009, the train was extended to Kannur much to the disappointment of the state passengers. This order came as a big shock to the train passengers of the state in light of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly promising Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in September last year that the train would not be extended to Kozhikode.

News Network
January 29,2024

UStroops.jpg

A drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan has left three American service members dead and at least 25 others injured.

The attack took place at Tower 22 in Jordan near the border with Syria on Sunday, marking the first US troops to have been killed in the region since the beginning of the Gaza war in early October.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that three American soldiers were killed and 25 injured in a one-way drone attack that “impacted at a base in northeast Jordan.”

"On January 28, three US service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack UAS that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border. 

The CENTCOM said, in accordance with DoD policy, the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

A US official told Reuters news agency that at least 34 service members were being examined for possible traumatic brain injury.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement claiming responsibility for the drone attack on Al-Tanf base at the Syria-Jordan border.

In December, US officials said that military bases housing American troops in Iraq and Syria had been attacked at least 97 times since October 17.

A message to US: Hamas 

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said the attack sent a clear message to the United States.

“The killing of three American soldiers is a message to the American administration that unless the killing of innocent people in Gaza stops, it must confront the entire Ummah,” Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The continuation of the American-Zionist aggression against Gaza is capable of setting the entire region ablaze,” he added.

‘Natural, legitimate response’

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad also reacted to the attack while condemning the US administration’s warning that it would lead to escalation of situation in the region.

“The operation that targeted American forces came as a natural and legitimate response to the US presence as an occupying force in our region,” the Palestinian movement said.

It added that the operation was also a response to the United States’ “shameless support” for the genocide waged by the Israeli regime “against our people in the Gaza Strip for nearly four months, which the American administration leads and provides cover for at all levels.”

The latest attack comes amid escalating tensions in the region as Israel continues its brutal war against the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 26,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

News Network
February 9,2024

Mangaluru, Feb 9: The central government has given an in-principle approval for opening a new Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Mangaluru, said Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Kateel said that Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has informed him about the opening of a new CGHS Wellness Centre in Mangaluru.

The minister has stated in a letter to Kateel that the request made by the MP for a CGHS Wellness Centre was considered and the concerned additional director of CGHS was directed to visit the city to ascertain the feasibility.

“An in-principle approval for the opening of a new CGHS Wellness Centre in 20 cities across the country, including Mangaluru, has recently been granted,” the minister stated in the letter.

