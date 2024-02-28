  1. Home
  2. Michelle Obama leading choice to replace Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate

February 28, 2024

Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the US, is the leading choice to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic party's candidate for the presidential elections, a poll has shown. 

Nearly half of the democrats - who voted in the Rasmussen Reports polls - expressed their choice for someone other than Biden to fight the US Presidential elections.

About 48% of the Democrats polled said they approve of the party "finding another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November," compared to 38% who disapprove.

Only 33 per cent of Democrats believe there will be a ballot shakeup.

Michelle Obama got about 20 per cent of votes among other options to replace 81-year-old Joe Biden. The other contenders were Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Kamala Harris received about 15 per cent of the votes, while 12 per cent favoured a rematch between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Michelle Obama has repeatedly being called to consider running for the presidential election.

Obama last month expressed deep fear about the upcoming elections, saying it "haunts" her. "The fact that people think that government-'eh,, does it really even do anything?' - and I'm like, 'Oh my God, does government do everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted.' And I worry sometimes that we do. Those are the things that keep me up," she had said.

The lineup in the 2024 US election has long been a foregone conclusion, with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump appearing all but certain.

Biden asserts that he is the best qualified candidate, despite polls that indicate that his age is off-putting to voters.

Trump, meanwhile, insists he will run despite possible criminal conviction before the election which theoretically could see him face decades in prison.

February 22,2024

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has slammed the heads of Muslim states for failing to cut their relations with the Israeli occupation regime.

During a meeting with the participants at the 40th International Qur'an Competition in Tehran on Thursday, the Leader called on Muslim countries to openly express their opposition to Israel, sever ties with the regime and cut off support for it.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on people in Muslim countries to press their governments to take stronger action on Gaza.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Palestinians' plight in the Gaza Strip as the most important issue of the Muslim world today, adding, "Certainly, the Muslim world is mourning for Gaza."

The Leader emphasized that the resistance forces in Palestine and Gaza are acting in accordance with the Holy Qur'an and are standing against the enemy, but wondered whether Muslim countries and their leaders were implementing the Qur'anic teachings regarding the Gaza situation.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the people of Palestine will achieve a victory through God's assistance, noting that the Muslim world would witness the destruction of the "Zionist cancerous tumor" by God's grace.

February 15,2024

Mangaluru, Feb 15: A case has been registered by the police against five people, including two BJP MLAs, for allegedly inciting people and forcing students of the St Gerosa school in the city to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

Police sources on Thursday said the FIR, filed at the Mangaluru South police station, has named Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru North MLA Y Bharat Shetty, city corporators Sandeep Garodi, Bharat Kumar and Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell as the accused.

The protesters were also accused of instigating enmity between the Christian and Hindu communities by directing their slogans against Christianity during the protest on February 12.

Considering the sensitivity to communal issues in Dakshina Kannada district, such actions could have created law and order issues, police said.

The case has been registered under sections 143, 153A, 295A, 505(2), 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The management of St Gerosa English higher primary school told the police that Kamath initiated a protest in front of the school without seeking clarification from them. It is alleged that students were forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

February 27,2024

All-rounders Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande on Tuesday broke a 1946 record after scoring centuries batting at No 10 and No 11 in the same innings.

During the quarterfinal match against Baroda at the BKC Ground in Mumbai, Kotian and Deshpande formed the second-highest partnership for the tenth wicket in the history of the Ranji Trophy. 

They joined an elite list, becoming only the second pair in First-Class cricket history to achieve centuries while batting at No. 10 and No. 11 in the same innings, following Chandu Sarwate and Shute Banerjee's accomplishment in 1946 during a match between Surrey and Indians at the Oval.

Although their partnership of 232 runs fell just shy of the record set by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh for Delhi against Mumbai in the 1991-92 season, who made 233 runs, it was nonetheless a remarkable achievement.

Batting together in Mumbai's second innings with an overnight score of 337/9, Kotian reached his century in 115 deliveries, while Deshpande followed suit with a remarkable century off 112 balls, becoming Mumbai's first number 11 player to achieve this milestone.

Deshpande's innings concluded at 123 runs, dismissed by Ninad Rathva, as Mumbai amassed a formidable total of 569 runs, setting Baroda a daunting target of 606 runs.

Udupi origin

Tanush Kotian’s parents Karunakar Kotian and Mallika Kotian hail from Pangala in Udupi district of coastal Karnataka. However, Tanush was born and brought up in Mumbai’s in Chembur as his parents had migrated to Maharashtra. 

