  1. Home
  2. Morocco quake toll crosses 1,000, over 1,200 injured; world leaders express grief

Morocco quake toll crosses 1,000, over 1,200 injured; world leaders express grief

News Network
September 9, 2023

cat.jpg

A powerful earthquake in Morocco has killed more than 1,000 people and injured hundreds more, the country's deadliest tremor in more than six decades, toppling houses in remote mountain villages where rescuers dug through rubble for survivors.

The Moroccan government says death toll in earthquake near Marrakech has reached 1,037, with more than 1,200 injured.

The magnitude 7.2 quake struck in Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday night. Most of the fatalities are in mountainous areas outside Marrakech, the nearest city to the epicentre, its updated toll showed.

Residents of Marrakech, the nearest big city to the epicentre, said some buildings had collapsed in the old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and local television showed pictures of a fallen mosque minaret with rubble lying on smashed cars.

The Interior Ministry, in its televised statement on the death toll, urged calm and said the quake had hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

Montasir Itri, a resident of the mountain village of Asni near the epicentre, said most houses there were damaged. "Our neighbours are under the rubble and people are working hard to rescue them using available means in the village," he said.

Further west, near Taroudant, teacher Hamid Afkar said he had fled his home and there had been aftershocks following the initial quake.

"The earth shook for about 20 seconds. Doors opened and shut by themselves as I rushed downstairs from the second floor," he said.

Morocco's geophysical centre said the quake struck in the Ighil area of the High Atlas with a magnitude of 7.2. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 6.8 and said it was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5km.

Ighil, a mountainous area with small farming villages, is about 70km southwest of Marrakech. The quake struck just after 11pm (3am UAE time).

The earthquake is Morocco's deadliest since a 2004 tremor near Al Hoceima in the northern Rif mountains which killed over 600 people.

damage.jpg

World leaders react

Leaders worldwide have expressed their condolences and offered to help in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Morocco, which claimed the lives of at least 600 people. The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 pm Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

European leaders offered condolences, as did Russian President Vladimir Putin and Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, along with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “devastated" by the earthquake in Morocco. “We are all devastated after the terrible earthquake in Morocco," Macron said on X, formerly known as Twitter, while onboard a flight to the G20 summit in India. “France stands ready to help with first aid."

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel which established diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2020, ordered “any necessary assistance." Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the wake of this terrible earthquake. “Spain is with the victims of this tragedy and its families," he wrote on X.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2023

MP.jpg

Bhopal, Aug 28: A Dalit teenage Dalit boy was beaten to death, and his mother was subjected to public humiliation by a mob numbering in the hundreds in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday. The attack was prompted by a sexual harassment case that had been filed by the victim's sister in 2019. Tragically, the young man's sister was also assaulted when she attempted to shield her family from the aggressors.

Nine people have been charged with murder and three will face charges under the stringent Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act. Eight people have been arrested, informed Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey.

According to the 18-year-old victim's sister, pressure was being exerted on her to withdraw her case, ultimately leading to the brutal attack on her family.

"They thrashed him a lot. He couldn't survive. Hume beparda kar diya. I was stripped. Then the cops arrived and I was handed a towel. I stood there in a towel until they got me a saree," said the young man's mother.

She said the mob also ransacked and vandalized their home. "None of the household items are left intact. Even the pucca roofs were broken," she wept.

Then they went to another house in search of her other two sons.

The victim's aunt said a mob barged into her house too and threatened her husband and children. "They would have killed my children and husband too. They even checked our fridge," she claimed.

The situation remains tense in the village with heavy police force deployed after the incident.

The victim's family performed his final rites after the district collector assured them of help under government schemes and informed them of the arrests, police said.

In 2019, the victim's sister had filed a case against four men, accusing them of threatening and beating her. All four were arrested in the case that is now in the courts, said the police.

The incident triggered a political row in election-bound Madhya Pradesh, with the opposition Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party slamming the BJP government. 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Dalit and tribal oppression continued unabated in Madhya Pradesh, which is due for polls this yearend.

He claimed the state has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits and that "the BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory of Dalit atrocities."

State Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded financial assistance for the victim's family and claimed the accused had links with the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh denied the allegations, claiming the crime was a fallout of a dispute. He accused the Congress of politicising the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Mysuru, Aug 28: As part of “Operation Hasta”, all the BJP and JD(S) leaders who believe in the ideologies of the Congress would be inducted in the party, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he attacked BJP saying that it has gone bankrupt in the state. They are not able to appoint a Leader of Opposition even after almost 100 days of the government formation.

“This had never happened in the history of Karnataka for any opposition party,” CM Siddaramaiah ridiculed.

Meanwhile, sources stated that the Congress has evolved a strategy to pull the leaders from opposition parties. The lower cadre leaders and local leaders are being targetted and poached in the first phase.

Later, when the top leader comes under pressure as he loses his large chunk of trusted aides, the Congress top leadership will establish contact with him and pull him into the party. The task of executing the work has been given to cabinet ministers.

Sources also explain that Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, once the right hand of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, is entrusted with the work of pulling maximum leaders from JD (S).

He is being asked to pull MLAs, former MLAs and prominent leaders. Cheluvarayaswamy and Kumaraswamy had almost come to confrontation during the budget Assembly session over an alleged letter to the Governor. Kumaraswamy had alleged that Cheluvarayaswamy was collecting money for transfers from officers.

Most of the local leaders and aides of former minister and BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar had already joined the Congress. Some of them have openly stated that they will ensure that Somashekar joins Congress.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar had announced that anything is possible in politics. He had also chided BJP leadership for toppling elected governments in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The party is planning to pull 10 to 15 sitting MLAs ahead of elections to Lok Sabha.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 3,2023

DMK.jpg

DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for “eradication” of Sanatana Dharma from the society billing it as being responsible for many “social evils” has triggered a major row with the BJP taking objection to his remarks and seeking clarification from the Dravidian outfit and its ally, Congress.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Eradicating Sanatana Dharma From the Society’ here on Saturday organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers, Artists Association, Udhayanidhi said Sanatana Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion and uprooting it will only lead to upholding humanity and human equality.

“The conference’s title is apt. I appreciate them for calling for the eradication of Sanatana and not merely opposing it. For instance, mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, and Corona, we should eradicate these, and not just oppose. Likewise, Sanatana should also be eradicated from the society. It is not enough if we merely oppose it,” Udhayanidhi told the event.

The word Sanatanam was derived from Sanskrit and it is against equality and social justice, the Sports Minister added.

BJP I-T wing chief Amit Malviya was the first to oppose Udhayanidhi’s statement by posting a short video clip of the DMK leader’s speech and sought to know whether this was agreed at the I.N.D.I.A. meeting in Mumbai on September 1.

“Udhayanidhi has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue. He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80 per cent population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma,” Malviya wrote on X platform. “DMK is a prominent member of the Opposition block and a long standing ally of the Congress. Is this what was agreed in the Mumbai meet?” he asked.

In his response, Udhayanidhi said he never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma, but said he stands firmly by every word he had spoken.

“I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma…Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like Covid-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils,” he added.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also criticised Udhayanidhi, saying the state is a land of spiritualism and the best he can do is to hold a microphone in an event and rant his “frustration”.

“The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP. You, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries & the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to parrot their malicious ideology,” he said.

To another tweet on X, Udhayanidhi said he was prepared to confront any challenges that came his way, whether in a court of law or the people's court.

“Stop spreading fake news. Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge…I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanatana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit,” he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.