  2. New Israeli spyware targets journalists, politicians in 10 countries including UAE: Watchdog

April 12, 2023

Another Israeli spyware resembling the notorious Pegasus program has been used to target journalists and opposition politicians in 10 countries, according to a Canadian watchdog.

This was revealed by Microsoft and Citizen Lab, which studies the abuse of digital technologies, on Tuesday. 

The spy app has been developed by an Israeli firm called QuaDream which was established by a former Israeli military official. The firm is also linked to veterans who made Pegasus.

At least five people, still unidentified, have been targeted by QuaDream. Both Israeli spy apps have been sold to government agencies in North America, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. 

Citizen Lab identified servers in 10 countries that received data from victims' devices, including Israel, Singapore, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria.

The Canadian watchdog said QuaDream has sold its spyware and services to government clients including Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Ghana, Indonesia and Morocco.

"Victims include journalists, political opposition figures, and an NGO worker," Citizen Lab said, saying it would not identify them at the moment.

The White House said in late March that Pegasus has been used by governments "to facilitate repression and enable human rights abuses."

Some of the countries deploying Pegasus have been accused of deploying it on peaceful domestic opposition.

World leaders, including French President Emanuel Macron, and top politicians and journalists are believed to have been targeted by Pegasus.

Pegasus is Israeli spyware that was designed and developed by Israel's NSO group and is used to break into mobile phones and spy on a large part of personal information including text messages, passwords, locations, and microphone and camera receivers.

The Israeli company marketed this technology as a tool to target its desired targets in the world.

Many European governments have used this controversial software to suppress dissidents, journalists, and political opponents around the world.

In Europe, some cyber detectives have found traces of the use of Pegasus or some other spyware in Poland, Hungary, Spain, and Greece.

April 11,2023

urine.jpg

Bareilly (UP), Apr 11: Cow urine, which has been touted as a miracle medicine for decades by a section of Hindus, has now found to be unsuitable for direct human consumption as it contains potentially harmful bacteria.

Research carried out by Bareilly-based ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), the country's premier animal research body, has found that the urine of buffalo was more effective on certain bacteria.

The study led by Bhoj Raj Singh of the institute along with three PhD students, found that urine samples from healthy cows and bulls contained at least 14 types of harmful bacteria with the presence of Escherichia coli, which can cause stomach infections, most commonly detected.

The findings of the peer-reviewed research have been published in online research website, Researchgate.

Singh, who heads the department of epidemiology at the institute, said, "Statistical analysis of 73 urine samples of cow, buffaloes and humans suggest that antibacterial activity in buffalo urine was far more superior than cows. Urine of buffalo was significantly more effective on bacteria like S Epidermidis and E Rhapontici."

He explained, "We collected urine samples of three types of cows -- Sahiwal, Tharparkar and Vindavani (cross breed) from local dairy farms -- along with samples of buffaloes and humans. Our study, carried out between June and November 2022, concluded that a sizeable proportion of urine samples from apparently healthy individuals carry potentially pathogenic bacteria."

The urine of some individuals, irrespective of sex and breeder species, might be inhibitory to a select group of bacteria but the common belief, that cow urine is antibacterial, cannot be generalised.

He further said, "In no case can urine be recommended for human consumption. Some people put forth the contention that distilled urine does not have infectious bacteria. We are carrying out further research on it."

Notably, cow urine is widely sold in the Indian market without the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) trademark by many suppliers. 

April 5,2023

media.jpg

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 5, set aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the Centre’s decision to ban Malayalam news channel ‘MediaOne’ telecast on security grounds.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli rejected the argument of the Centre that some of the channel’s broadcasts affected national security, according to Bar & Bench. 

“National security claims cannot be made out of thin air, there must be material facts backing it,” the apex court said, while hearing the case.

MediaOne TV was banned by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs refused to give clearance to the channel, citing “security reasons”. 

On February 9, a single bench of the HC had upheld the ban on the channel, which has the backing of the Kerala chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

Quashing the Centre’s ban on the channel, the Supreme Court on Wednesday noted that an “independent press is necessary for robust democracy”.

April 4,2023

abudhabi.jpg

An Indian national from south Indian state of Karnataka has won the Big Ticket’s grand prize of Dhs20 million (Approximately Rs 45 crore) on Monday. Arun Kumar Koroth from Bengaluru city joined the list of millionaire.

Arun bought the ticket online on March 22. Big Ticket’s host Richard called Arun to inform him about the pleasant news but he was quiet and didn’t respond at all.

The Big Ticket confirmed that they would call Arun again at a suitable hour. Apart from Arun, another Indian Suresh Mathan won Dhs100,000.

Oman-based Indian national Muhammed Shefeek also pocketed the third prize of Dhs90,000. He bought the ticket on March 28.

The Big Ticket RANGE ROVER SERIES 09 WINNER was announced as well.

Indian national Arun Moonumoolayil Joseph with ticket no. 000856 won the dream car draw.

The Big Ticket, the longest-running and biggest raffle draw in the UAE, is hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport and online at www.bigticket.ae

The raffle draw said, “What started out with a million dirham cash prize, gradually grew over the years and now we’re giving away grand prize of up to 35 million dirhams.”

The raffle draw guarantees cash prizes that vary from month to month, with Big Ticket giving away a minimum of Dhs10 million up to the biggest jackpot of 35 million.

The next draw has a prize money of Dhs15 million which is scheduled for May 3.

