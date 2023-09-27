  1. Home
Over 110 killed, 150 injured as accidental fire engulfs Iraq wedding party during bride and groom dance show

Agencies
September 27, 2023

Mosul (Iraq) Sept 27: A raging fire seemingly caused by fireworks set off to celebrate a Christian wedding consumed a hall packed with guests in northern Iraq, killing at least 110 people and injuring 150 others as authorities warned on Wednesday the death toll could still rise.

Authorities said that flammable building materials also contributed to the latest disaster to hit Iraq’s dwindling Christian minority. The fire happened in the Hamdaniya area of Iraq’s Nineveh province, authorities said.

That’s a predominantly Christian area just outside of the city of Mosul, some 335 kilometres (205 miles) northwest of Baghdad.
There was no official word on the cause of the blaze, but the Kurdish television news channel Rudaw aired footage showing fireworks shooting up from the floor of the event and setting a chandelier aflame.

In the blaze’s aftermath, only charred metal and debris could be seen as people walked through the scene of the fire, the only light coming from television cameras and the lights of onlookers’ mobile phones.

Survivors arrived at local hospitals in bandages, receiving oxygen, as their families milled through hallways and outside as workers organised more oxygen cylinders.

Some of those burned included children. Ambulance sirens wailed for hours after the fire as paramedics brought out the injured.

Other footage shown on other local television networks appeared to show the bride and groom on the dance floor when the fire began Tuesday night, stunned by the sight of the burning debris. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were among those hurt.

“There were about to do a slow dance and then they lit up this thing for the dance which caught fire,” one injured woman told Rudaw from a hospital gurney.

Another man injured in the fire at the hospital similarly told Rudaw that the blaze started as the couple prepared for their slow dance.

“They lit up fireworks,” he said. “It hit the ceiling, which caught fire.” 

He added: “The entire hall was on fire in seconds.”

Health officials in Nineveh province raised the death toll to 114, though federal officials did not immediately update their figure of at least 100 killed.

Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr put the number of injured at 150 in that earlier statement carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

“All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident,” al-Badr said.

Ahmed Dubardani, a health official in the province, told Rudaw that many of those injured suffered serious burns.

“The majority of them were completely burned and some others had 50 to 60 per cent of their bodies burned,” Dubardani said. “This is not good at all. The majority of them were not in good condition.”  Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation into the fire and asked the country’s Interior and Health officials to provide relief, his office said in a statement online.

Najim al-Jubouri, the provincial governor of Nineveh, said some of the injured had been transferred to regional hospitals.

He cautioned there were no final casualty figures yet from the blaze, which suggests the death toll still may rise.

Hamdaniya is on Iraq’s Nineveh Plains and under the control of its central government, though it is close to and claimed by Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish regional government.

Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdish region, ordered hospitals there to also help those hurt in the blaze.

Father Rudi Saffar Khoury, a priest at the wedding, said it was unclear who was to blame for the fire.

“It could be a mistake by the event organizers or venue hosts, or maybe a technical error,” Khoury told The Associated Press. “It was a disaster in every sense of the word.”       Civil defense officials quoted by the Iraqi News Agency described the wedding hall’s exterior as decorated with highly flammable cladding that is illegal in the country.

“The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when the fire breaks out,” civil defense said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why authorities in Iraq allowed the cladding to be used on the hall, though corruption and mismanagement remains endemic two decades after the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

While some types of cladding can be made with fire-resistant material, experts say those that have caught fire at the wedding hall and elsewhere weren’t designed to meet stricter safety standards and often were put onto buildings without any breaks to slow or halt a possible blaze.

That includes the 2017 Grenfell Fire in London that killed 72 people in the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II, as well as multiple high-rise fires in the United Arab Emirates.

Although the Nineveh Plains, the historic homeland, was wrested back from the Islamic State group six years ago, some towns are still mostly rubble and lack basic services. Many Christians have left for Europe, Australia or the United States. 

September 17,2023

Dubai, Sept 17: The number of Israeli tourists visiting the UAE surpassed the one million mark since the signing of the Abraham Accord three years ago.

According to data released by the UAE Embassy in Israel, the number of flights increased from zero to 106 per week in three years, reflecting growing economic relations.

The UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accord in September 2020, establishing economic and political relations. Since then, the two countries have signed numerous agreements to give fillip to trade, travel, tourism and other industries, especially new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The UAE also signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) with Israel. It was the first free trade agreement of Israel with a Gulf country, giving greater market access for UAE products entering the Israeli market, covering more than 96 per cent of tariff lines and 99 per cent value of trade with Israel.

"The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Israel will serve as a major engine to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the UAE and Israel. We expect the agreement to produce significant mutual economic benefits,” said Mohamed Al Khaja, the UAE ambassador to Israel, at the signing of the customs agreement recently.

Dh20.55 billion

According to the latest figures released by the UAE Embassy in Israel on X (formerly Twitter), bilateral trade between the UAE and Israel reached $5.6 billion (Dh20.55 billion) in three years since the signing of the Abraham Accord.

The trade of goods – excluding software – between the UAE and Israel reached $ 1.29 billion in the first five months of 2023 as compared to $912.5 million in the same period last year, up more than 41 per cent.

Trade of goods between the two countries during the January-May 2023 period exceeded all trade between them in 2021, said the Embassy of Israel in the UAE.

While the number of Israeli companies operating in the UAE has surpassed 70, signing more than 120 agreements and memorandum of understanding with local entities.

September 17,2023

A Mohammed Siraj magical spell demolished Sri Lanka in the big-ticket final as India clinched the Asia Cup 2023 title with a commanding one-sided 10-wicket win in Colombo on Sunday, Sept 17.

With the easiest of wins that came in just about 2 and a half hours of play, India grabbed their 8th Asia Cup title.

The win also meant India broke their five-year title drought -- their last title was won in 2018 in Asia Cup as well, by beating Bangladesh in Dubai.

Wreaking havoc with the new ball, Siraj bowled a spell of a lifetime as Sri Lanka skittled out for a lowly 50 in 15.2 overs. Breaking a plethora of records, Siraj singlehandedly decided the outcome of the match right at the start of the contest itself.

After the Lankans folded for 50 in just 15.2 overs, India openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan went all guns blazing as they chased down the 51 target in just 6.1 overs.

Here's a look at the key moments of the India-Sri Lanka final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo:

Sri Lanka's wrong call at the toss

When Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, despite heavily overcast conditions, it came as a surprise to many. Soon after the toss, heavens opened up and the match start was delayed by 40 minutes. Although there wasn't much rain, the conditions became almost perfect for the Indian seam attack. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah gave India the start they wanted as he got rid of opener Kusal Perera for a 2-ball duck third-ball of the first over. As Perera chased a wide one from Bumrah outside off, KL Rahul grabbed the easiest of catches as Lanka suffered an early blow.

Siraj show

Under pressure Sri Lanka, who lost their first wicket in the very first over of the final, had absolutely no idea that a Mohammed Siraj storm was on its way. The lanky pacer started off beautifully with a maiden first over and then went completely berserk in his second. Siraj grabbed four wickets in the fourth over, putting Sri Lanka out of the game then and there. Pathum Nissanka (2) became Siraj's first victim off the first ball of the fourth over when he hit a length ball outside off straight to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. 

A ball later, Sadeera Samarawickrama was trapped in front for a two-ball duck. Then the very next ball saw Charith Asalanka playing a horrendous shot straight to Ishan Kishan at covers for a golden duck. With 3 wickets in 4 balls and two in a row, Siraj was on a hat-trick. Dhananjaya de Silva did hit the hat-trick ball to the fence but on the last ball of the over, edged it straight to KL Rahul behind the stumps. The 4-wicket fourth over from Siraj meant, Lankans found themselves reeling at 12 for 5.

Lankans narrowly avoided lowest ever ODI total

With 4 wickets in an over, Siraj had his tail up and when he came out for his next over, he bowled a dream ball to skipper Dasun Shanaka. A length ball on off that just darted enough away, it missed the outside edge of Shanaka's bat and hit his off stump. As Shanaka took the long walk back for a 4-ball duck, it became clear that there was no bouncing back for the Lankans from the unprecedented collapse. 

Kusal Mendis became Siraj's next victim in the 12th over when he went for an expansive drive and missed the ball completely as it crashed onto his stumps. But before departing, Kusal's 17-run knock did allow Lanka to go past the lowest ever total of 35 in ODIs. Dushan Hemantha added 13 runs to the scoreboard but Hardik Pandya joined the party just in time, ensuring that the Lankans folded pretty quickly. With wickets of Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan and Matheesha Pathirana, Hardik helped India to bundle out Lanka in just 15.2 overs and their lowest ODI total against India.
 

September 26,2023

Toronto, Sept 26: Updating travel advisory for its citizens in India, Canada has asked them to “remain vigilant and exercise caution” in the wake of a diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution,” the Canadian government said in an update.

The latest update issued by Canada mentioned, ‘Safety and security – calls for protests; Entry and exit requirements – visa services suspended’

India had issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada last week, and also announced its decision to stop all categories of visas, including e-visas, for Canadian nationals.

The strongly-worded advisory said that in “view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution”.

It also advised its nationals to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.

Canada had rejected the Indian travel advisory issued by India, and said that it is one of the safest countries in the world.

Recently, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar urged the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to set up a helpline for Indian students and NRIs in Canada amid rising diplomatic tension between the two countries.

India is likely to cancel the registration of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders for carrying out pro-Khalistan and anti-India activities, media reports said, citing sources.

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that India was behind the killing of Nijjar — a designated terrorist in India. 

India rejected the allegations, calling them “absurd and motivated”.

