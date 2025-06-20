Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize over ‘role in India-Pak conflict’

Pakistan has nominated US President Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize "in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”.

The Government of Pakistan made the recommendation in a post on X soon after Trump was asked on Friday about the Nobel. Trump said he should be awarded it for a variety of reasons, including his work on India and Pakistan.

“I should have gotten it four or five times,” the president said. “They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals,” news agency Associated Press quoted him as saying.

The US president has been very vocal on claiming the credit for "stopping India and Pakistan from fighting."

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump bemoaned that he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for "stopping" the war between India and Pakistan or for his efforts in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran conflicts.

"I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize, no matter what I do," he said.

He started his post by mentioning that he is “very happy” to report that he has arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a “wonderful” treaty between Congo and Rwanda, in their war, which was known for “violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades”.

Noting that representatives from Rwanda and Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign documents in this regard, Trump described it as a “Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!”

He then went on to say that, however, he won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for any of his efforts.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo," Trump said.