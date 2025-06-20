  1. Home
  Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize over 'role in India-Pak conflict'

Agencies
June 21, 2025

Pakistan has nominated US President Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize "in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”.

The Government of Pakistan made the recommendation in a post on X soon after Trump was asked on Friday about the Nobel. Trump said he should be awarded it for a variety of reasons, including his work on India and Pakistan.

“I should have gotten it four or five times,” the president said. “They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals,” news agency Associated Press quoted him as saying.

The US president has been very vocal on claiming the credit for "stopping India and Pakistan from fighting."

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump bemoaned that he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for "stopping" the war between India and Pakistan or for his efforts in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran conflicts.

"I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize, no matter what I do," he said.

He started his post by mentioning that he is “very happy” to report that he has arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a “wonderful” treaty between Congo and Rwanda, in their war, which was known for “violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades”.

Noting that representatives from Rwanda and Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign documents in this regard, Trump described it as a “Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!”

He then went on to say that, however, he won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for any of his efforts.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo," Trump said.

Agencies
June 14,2025

Tehran, June 7: Iran's UN ambassador said on Friday that 78 people have been killed and over 320 injured in Israeli attacks. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that Israel's "barbaric and criminal attack" and assassinations were against senior military officials and nuclear scientists. But he said "the overwhelming majority" of victims were civilians, women and children.

He said Israel again on Friday is conducting "acts of aggression" targeting multiple civilian and military sites across several Iranian cities.

Among those killed were four of Iran’s top military leaders. 

State television and local media identified them as General Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces; Major General Hossein Salami, commander in chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, or IRGC; Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters; and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC of the IRGC Aerospace Force. 

Iran’s Nournews reported that Ali Shamkhani, a rear admiral who serves as adviser to Khamenei, was “critically injured.”

Local media confirmed that six scientists working on Iran’s nuclear program were killed, four of them identified as Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranch, Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, and Amirhossein Feqhi.

Israel launched blistering attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure on Friday, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to assault key facilities and kill top generals and scientists -- a barrage it said was necessary before its adversary got any closer to building an atomic weapon.
 
Iran retaliated late on Friday by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel, where explosions flared in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook the buildings below.

"We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed," Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a recorded message in which he vowed revenge.

An Associated Press reporter saw smoke rising in Tel Aviv after an apparent missile strike. A Tel Aviv-area hospital said it was treating 15 injured civilians. US ground-based air-defence systems in the region were helping to shoot down Iranian missiles, said a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the measures.

Israel's ongoing airstrikes and intelligence operation and Iran's retaliation raised concerns about an all-out war between the countries and propelled the region, already on edge, into even greater upheaval.

News Network
June 17,2025

New Delhi, June 17: Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy in Iran. 

The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation.
 
Some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. The statement said further advisories may be issued, given the fluid situation. 

Meanwhile, remaining Indians in Tehran have been asked to immediately contact embassy as Iran-Israel conflict intensifies.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign last week against targets across Iran, claiming they aimed to prevent its arch-foe from acquiring atomic weapons — an ambition Tehran denies.

The sudden flare-up in hostilities has sparked fears of a wider conflict, with US President Donald Trump urging Iran back to the negotiating table after Israel’s attacks derailed ongoing nuclear talks.

News Network
June 11,2025

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches against Congress' Bellary MP E Tukaram and three MLAs in Karnataka as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged Valmiki scam, official sources said.

The sources said premises linked to Tukaram and the three MLAs are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from FIRs registered by Karnataka Police and CBI which alleged that funds worth crores of rupees were diverted from the accounts of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) and sent to "fake accounts" before being laundered through shell entities.

The corporation was established in 2006 with a primary focus on the socio-economic development of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in Karnataka by running welfare schemes for them.

The ED has alleged that the cash siphoned from the Valmiki funds was used in Bellary constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

