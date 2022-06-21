  1. Home
  2. Protesters attack India Embassy yoga event in Maldives; many arrested

News Network
June 21, 2022

Male, June 21: Police in the Maldives used tear gas and pepper spray to control a crowd of people who disrupted a yoga event organised by the Indian High Commission, or embassy, in the capital Male on Tuesday morning, an organiser said.

The crowd stormed a stadium where more than 150 people, including diplomats and government officers, were taking part in an event celebrating International Day of Yoga, attacking participants and vandalising the property, one of the organisers, who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak with the media, told Reuters.

Earlier, the protesters brandished placards proclaiming that yoga was against the tenets of Islam.

Islam is the state religion in the Maldives, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean with a population of about half a million.

Police responded with anti-riot measures and later used pepper spray and tear gas to control the crowd and secure the area, Superintendent of Police Fathmath Nashwa told Reuters.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, Nashwa said.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said a police investigation into the incident had begun.

"This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law," Solih said on Twitter. 

News Network
June 8,2022

New Delhi, June 8: Airlines must de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face masks inside an aircraft even after being warned, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

Besides, airport operators must take the help of the local police and security agencies and levy fines on people not wearing face masks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

The circular followed a Delhi High Court order of June 3 which said the "DGCA should issue separate binding directions to all staff persons deployed at the airports and in the aircraft, including flight attendants, air hostesses, captains/pilots and others, to take strict action against passengers and others who violate the masking and hygiene norms".

All such persons as are found violating the norms must be fined and persistent defaulters must be placed on the no-fly list, the court had said.

The DGCA's Wednesday circular said airlines must ensure the passengers wear masks properly on flights and they are removed from faces only "under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons".

If a passenger needs an extra face mask, the airline must provide it, it noted.

"The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he or she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," it said.

In case any passenger refuses to wear a mask or violates the Covid-19 protocol even after repeated warnings in flight mid-air, he must be treated as "unruly passenger" as defined in the DGCA regulations, the circular said.

The DGCA regulations give powers to airlines to ban passengers for a certain period of time after they have been declared "unruly".

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport must ensure that no one is allowed to enter the premises without wearing a mask, it said.

All airport operators must increase announcements and surveillance to ensure that passengers at terminal are wearing face masks properly and following Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times within the airport premises, it noted.

"In case any passenger does not wear mask or refuses to wear mask and follow Covid-19 protocol, he should be fined as per the respective state law where the airport is located and he may even be handed over to security agencies," it said.

Airport operators must take sanitisation measures at airports and provide hand sanitisers or dispensers at prominent places in the terminal, it noted.

"Also, airport operators shall levy fines on those violating Covid-19 protocols in accordance with state regulations with the help of local police and security agencies for violation of Covid-19 protocols," it added. 

News Network
June 8,2022

Mysuru, June 8: A man, who considers himself to be an upper caste Hindu, has surrendered before police confessing to the murder of his 17-year-old daughter on June 6 for falling in love with a boy from lower caste in Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

Accused father Suresh and daughter Shalini

 

A case has been registered against him, according to Mysuru Police.

According to police, Suresh, the accused father, Tuesday came to the police station and confessed to the crime.

Suresh, a resident of Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, killed his 17-year-old daughter Shalini in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that the accused father strangulated his daughter to death.

Shalini belonging to Vokkaliga community, considered as an upper caste in Karnataka, was studying in second year PUC (Pre-University Course). She was in love with a Dalit boy from neighbouring Mellahalli village. They were in love for the last three years, police said.

After coming to know about it, the parents lodged a complaint against the boy as the girl was minor. The girl gave statement against her parents in the police station.

After she told the police that she is in love with the boy and refused to go with her parents, the police sent her to the Observation Home.

Sometime ago, the daughter called her parents and asked them to take her home. After coming home, she again told her parents that she still loves the boy and would only marry him.

Police said that the father got furious and strangulated her to death on Monday. Later, he dumped the body of his daughter in one of the farmlands at Dalit boy's village. Further investigation in the matter is on.

News Network
June 14,2022

New Delhi, June 14: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets and thereafter not providing mandatory compensation to them.

"After that a series of checks were carried out by DGCA and during our surveillance at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, there were specific instances, in the case of Air India - where the regulation (regarding compensation to passengers) is not being followed and therefore, a show cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

According to the regulator, Air India may not have a policy in this regard and does not pay compensation to the passengers.

"To say the least, it is a matter of serious concern and unacceptable. In the specific cases detailed in the show cause notice, after going through AI submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of Rs. 10 lakh," it noted.

"In addition, the Airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue - failing which further action shall be taken by DGCA," it added.

