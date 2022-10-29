  1. Home
  Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede kills over 150 party-goers

October 30, 2022

October 30, 2022

stampede.jpg

Seoul, Oct 30: Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday.

More than 150 people -- mostly in their teens and 20s -- were killed in a crowd surge and stampede, the cause of which is still unclear, in this popular, cosmopolitan district of the South Korean capital, located close to a former US military base and renowned for its bars and clubs.

Tens of thousands of people, many wearing elaborate Halloween costumes, had descended upon the district Saturday night, for the first major Halloween celebration since South Korea lifted most Covid-19 restrictions.

"My friend said: something terrible is happening outside," said Jeon Ga-eul, 30, who was having a drink at a bar at the moment the stampede hit.

"I said: what are you talking about? And then I went outside to see and there were people doing CPR in the street."

The district, which was immortalised by the popular 2020 K-Drama hit Itaewon Class, is a warren of steeply sloping, twisted alleyways on either side of the main road.

The crowd was exceptionally dense on Saturday night, eyewitnesses told AFP, with Jeon saying that even ahead of the disaster, he had felt unsafe.

"There were so many people just being pushed around and I got caught in the crowd and I couldn't get out at first too," he said.

The fire department said the dead included 97 women and 54 men, and eye-witnesses told the Yonhap News Agency that smaller people had struggled more in the crowds.

"A short person like me could not even breathe," a female eye-witness said, adding that she had survived as she was at the edge of the alleyway while "people in the middle suffered the most."

The stampede took place in a narrow, sloping alley near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon.

One eye-witness described on Twitter the panic that started when people "kept pushing down" into the already crowded alleyway.

This resulted in "other people screaming and falling down like dominoes," a Twitter user wrote.

"I thought I would be crushed to death too as people kept pushing without realising there were people falling down at the start of the stampede," they added.

Some survivors claimed that nearby stores and establishments on the alleyway had blocked people from coming in to escape the crush.

"It looks like the casualties were more severe as people attempted to escape to nearby stores but were kicked out back to the street because business hours were over," one survivor told Yonhap.

Faced with a huge number of victims, the first emergency responders were asking passers-by to administer first aid and perform CPR on victims in the streets, just next to the chaos.

The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.

Dazed passers-by sat on the sidewalk, checking their phones. Others comforted themselves, hugging each other.

Early Sunday, police investigators had sealed off and were examining the debris-strewn alleyways, where bits of disgarded Halloween costumes and garbage were still strewn over the paving stones.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, who declared a period of national morning in a televised address, visited the site of the accident and spoke to police and other officials.

"It's always crowded, but nothing like this has ever happened before," Ju Young Possamai, 24, a bartender in the Itaewon district told AFP.

"I've been to a lot of Halloween parties in Korea," he said, adding: "I never thought that something like this could happen in Korea, especially in Itaewon." 

October 20,2022

chetanahimsa.jpg

Udupi, Oct 20: Hindu Jagaran Vedike has lodged a police complaint against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa for allegedly 'hurting' Hindu sentiments in Udupi district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

Hindu Jagran Vedike, a right wing group affiliated to the RSS, has mentioned that actor Chetan Ahimsa had issued derogatory and insulting statements, while making comments on tradition of 'Bhoota Kola' used in superhit Kantara movie.

The complaint also alleges that the actor had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Actor Chetan Ahimsa allegedly also hurt sentiments of Hindus by putting up posts on social media. The Hindu group has urged the police to summon the actor to the police station and stop him from issuing statements hurting Hindus.

Reacting to statement of Rishab Shetty, Director and hero of Kantara movie, Chetan Ahimsa stated that the tradition of Bhoota Kola is not a part of Hindu religion and it existed even before Hindu religion came into existence.

“Like how Hindu language can't be imposed, Hindutva can't be imposed on people. Hindutva is different from Hinduism. Bhoota Kola is the tradition of natives of the land. It won't come under Hindu religion,” Chetan Ahimsa had stated stirring a controversy.

October 24,2022

arag.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 24: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that the CBI closure report on Hindu youth Paresh Mesta will be reviewed for reinvestigation.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) has filed a B-report in the Paresh Mesta case. However, Mesta's father has asked for reinvestigation of the case. The government is reviewing to take a call on reinvestigation," minister Jnanendra stated.

He further stated that it is a necessity that the suspicious death of Paresh Mesta has to be reviewed and exact cause ascertained. Mesta's father and locals claim it to be a case of murder, he added.

According to the charge sheet, the Hindu youth died after slipping into the lake, while wandering when communal clashes were underway in Honnavara town of the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka in 2017.

It mentions that Mesta had attended then CM Siddaramaiah's programme in Kumta city after travelling about 25 kilometers with friends.

The issue was projected as the major issue during 2018 Assembly elections, to the local Honnavar Court in this regard. The charge sheet mentions that, Paresh Mesta had attended then CM Siddaramaiah's programme in Kumta city after travelling about 25 kilometers with friends.

Paresh Mesta, who went missing on December 6, 2017 during the communal clashes in Honnavar town, was found dead near Shettikere Lake after two days.

Ruling BJP and Hindu activists alleged that Paresh was killed in the mob violence and killers have dumped the body later.

The BJP party, which was in the opposition then had launched a full-fledged agitation against ruling Congress then. The ruling Congress government suffered a setback due to the agitation in the assembly elections of 2018.

Hindu activists demanding the arrest of killers of Paresh, had torched the vehicle of the IGP. The police were pelted with stones. Many policemen were injured. BJP had made it a major issue in the elections.

Including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, many political leaders had visited Paresh's house. Then Siddaramaiah government had handed over the case to the CBI.

The report by CBI is analysed to be a setback for the ruling BJP, which termed Paresh Mesta death "accidental" and filed a closure report. The CBI has filed the closure report after investigating the case for five years. It will pronounce the verdict on November 16.

The incident had taken place during the tenure of Congress government headed by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. "CBI has in its report, stated that Paresh Mesta's death was accidental and was not due to murder. This report is a slap on the face of Karnataka BJP.

"If BJP has left with any shame left, it should apologise for its slanderous campaign," Siddaramaiah had stated.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka which had suffered a setback after the CBI filing closure report in Mesta death case, has decided to back his family.

October 26,2022

kharge.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 26: Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as Congress president on Wednesday after Sonia Gandhi passed the baton to him at a function in New Delhi. 

Chairman of the central election authority of the Congress Madhusudan Mistry formally handed over the election certificate to Kharge at the function, which was attended by party leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot. 

Kharge defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.

Ahead of his taking over, Kharge called on former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence and spent some time with him.

On Wednesday morning Kharge paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and also visited memorials of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, besides former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

Kharge, 80, takes charge of the party at a time when it faces a tough challenge from a formidable BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has ousted the Congress from many states.

For Kharge, who has served as a leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and later leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, the current assignment comes at a time when the party is at a historic low, electorally.

With the Congress now remaining in power in only two states -- Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- on its own and as a junior partner in Jharkhand, Kharge's first challenge is to bring the party to power in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, which go to polls in the next few weeks.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are on November 12. The dates for Gujarat polls are yet to be announced.

In 2023, Kharge will face the onerous task of leading the Congress in nine assembly elections, including in his home state of Karnataka where he was an MLA for nine terms.

Kharge's election also comes at a time the party is reeling under internal rumblings and high-profile exits after a series of electoral debacles and has been reduced to a shadow of its former formidable self.

Beginning his career as chief of the Gulbarga city council, Kharge has also served as a state minister and a Lok Sabha MP from Gulbarga (2009 and 2014).

The old warhorse is well-known for not losing an election barring the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Gulbarga.

It was after that loss that Sonia Gandhi brought Kharge to the Rajya Sabha and in February 2021 made him the leader of the opposition.

Kharge also faces the challenge of restoring the Congress' primacy in the opposition space, implementing radical reforms the party pledged at the mid-May Chintan Shivir in Udaipur and maintaining his independence in the face of insinuations that he is a candidate of the Gandhis and would seek their approval in all decisions.

The last non-Gandhi Congress president was Sitaram Kesri, who was unceremoniously removed in 1998 just after two years into his five-year term.

A leader with more than 50 years of experience in politics, Kharge is also the second All India Congress Committee (AICC) president from Karnataka after S Nijalingappa and also the second Dalit leader after Jagjivan Ram to hold the post.

