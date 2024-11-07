  1. Home
  2. Trump’s endorsement of Musk’s Starlink signals shake-up for India’s telecom giants

News Network
November 7, 2024

In his victory speech, President-elect Donald Trump showered praise on Elon Musk, calling him an "amazing guy" and "super genius." The SpaceX CEO’s satellite internet project, Starlink, received special attention for its role in providing critical connectivity after Hurricane Helene. With Starlink’s success making waves, speculation grows: will Musk bring his revolutionary tech to India’s vast, underserved areas?

In India, Musk’s increasing proximity to Trump and the President-elect’s endorsement has sparked curiosity and anticipation. Although regulatory barriers have delayed Starlink’s entry since 2021, recent policy shifts by India’s Communications Ministry could turn the tide. Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced plans to allocate satellite spectrum administratively, a move welcomed by Musk, who pledged to "serve the people of India" through Starlink.

What Makes Starlink Unique?
Unlike traditional broadband reliant on cables, Starlink uses thousands of low-earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed internet. This innovative approach bypasses the need for miles of overhead or underground wiring, making it ideal for remote and rural areas. Launched in 2019, Starlink now serves over 4 million users globally, and its entry into India could be transformative in bridging the digital divide.

Starlink’s India Journey So Far
Musk’s ambitions for India began in 2021 with pre-order invitations, but the government halted progress, citing licensing requirements. However, with Scindia’s recent announcement, Starlink may soon navigate the regulatory landscape, potentially setting the stage for a significant market entry.

Showdown with India’s Telecom Titans
If Starlink is allowed in, it could mean intense competition for Indian telecom leaders Mukesh Ambani’s Jio and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel. Both companies argue that satellite spectrum should be auctioned to maintain a level playing field, especially if Starlink expands to urban areas, challenging their established services.

While Starlink advocates for affordable, widespread access, Indian telecom giants claim global players often leverage rural connectivity narratives for favorable conditions, potentially overshadowing local providers in urban markets. As the government’s decisions unfold, a tech-driven tug-of-war could reshape India’s telecom landscape, with Musk’s Starlink poised as a powerful new player.

The Israeli regime has killed at least 40 people during new airstrikes against eastern Lebanese areas, besides targeting the country’s capital Beirut with fresh acts of aggression.

Lebanon’s health ministry announced the fatalities on Wednesday, saying 53 other people had also been wounded during the aerial attacks that targeted the country’s Bekaa Valley, including the city of Baalbek.

In early Thursday, the regime was also reported to have attacked Beirut’s southern suburbs, including a site adjacent to Rafiq Hariri International Airport.

The attacks came after the regime issued short-notice evacuation orders apparently directed at the residents of the areas, claiming that the areas contained facilities belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.

Tel Aviv has been using similar claims on countless occasions since last October, when it markedly intensified its deadly acts of aggression against Lebanon, in order to try to justify the escalation. Hezbollah has, however, invariably refuted the claims.

Also on Wednesday, the United Nations warned in its most recent flash report on the humanitarian crisis caused by the Israeli atrocities targeting Lebanon that the aggression had “reached a critical point.”

The attacks have claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people, which was “58 percent more than the 1,900 fatalities” that were caused by the regime’s 2006 war against Lebanon, the report said.

“Additionally, an estimated 1.3 million people have been displaced, both within Lebanon and into neighboring countries, 33 percent more than the number of people displaced in 2006,” it added.

Women comprised the majority of those who had been rendered homeless within Lebanon as a result of the Israeli attacks, the report noted.

It also regretted that the Israeli attacks had featured 78 assaults on healthcare facilities across the country that had claimed the lives of 130 health workers and injured 111 others.

In response to the aggression, Hezbollah has been staging hundreds of retaliatory strikes against the occupied Palestinian territories and the Israeli forces trying to advance on southern Lebanese areas.

The movement has vowed to sustain its strikes until the regime ends the escalation.

News Network
October 25,2024

Udupi, Oct 25: A team of police from Udupi apprehended a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) at Kannur International Airport, Kerala, after he had been absconding overseas since 2019. 

Ashmath Ali (35) originally arrested on charges of recording a video of unnatural acts, had been out on bail granted by the second ACJ and JMFC court of Udupi on September 6, 2019.

Despite 18 arrest warrants issued in his name, Ali managed to evade authorities for years, frequently traveling abroad. 

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from Kaup police station intercepted him as he landed at Kannur International Airport on October 21, marking the end of his prolonged evasion from Indian law enforcement. 

News Network
October 29,2024

At least 60 people, including children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on several areas in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, the Lebanese Health Ministry says.

The ministry said at least 58 people were also wounded in the attacks on 12 areas in the Bekaa Valley on Monday.

Of the 60 killed, at least 16 deaths were recorded in al-Alaq, west of Baalbek city, the ministry added.

The casualty figures were preliminary and are expected to rise as rescue efforts were still ongoing, according to to the ministry.

Baalbek governor Bachir Khodr denounced the attacks on the area as the "most violent" since the start of the Israeli aggression.

Israel has been targeting Lebanon since October 2023, when it launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, including one with a hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since late September, Israel has escalated its strikes against Hezbollah, killing its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and a number of its senior figures.

At least 2,710 people have been killed by Israeli fire, and 12,592 others wounded since the clashes began last year, the health ministry says.

The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to keep up its operations against Israel as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 43,020 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

