  2. UN chief 'horrified' by Israel’s ruthless strikes on ambulance convoy, school

UN chief 'horrified' by Israel’s ruthless strikes on ambulance convoy, school

November 4, 2023

United Nations: The head of the United Nations was "horrified" by a strike by Israeli forces on a convoy of ambulances in Gaza on Friday, he said in a statement, adding that the conflict "must stop." 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said one of its ambulances was struck "by a missile fired by the Israeli forces" just feet from the entrance to the hospital in Gaza City, in an attack it says killed 15 people and critically wounded more than 60 others.

At least 9,227 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. A school hosting displaced civilians and people evacuating south were also hit by Israel, according to the ministry, killing at least 20 and 14 people respectively.

"I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing," Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

An journalist at the scene of Friday's attack saw multiple bodies beside the damaged ambulance outside the hospital, which is overcrowded with civilians seeking shelter from Israeli bombing as well as those wounded.

The UN chief said that "for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed, and bombed out of their homes.  "This must stop," he continued.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was "horrific," he said.

There is "not nearly enough" food, water and medicine, while fuel to power hospitals and water plants was running out, he warned.

UN shelters in Gaza "are at nearly four times their full capacity and are being hit in bombardments," Guterres continued.

"Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatized. Nowhere is safe," he said.

October 29,2023

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against any plans to expand the regime’s ground invasion of the Gaza Strip after more than three weeks of incessant bombardments in the besieged area.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Gaza-based movement's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, issued the warning after Netanyahu announced what he claimed to be the “second stage” of a ground incursion by the Israeli occupation army into Gaza.

"We are still waiting for him,” Abu Ubaida said in a video statement. "We will make him taste, by the strength of God, a defeat greater than what he expects or fears.”

The al-Qassam spokesman also hit out at Arab countries for a lack of humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip and said the occupying regime was to blame for the failure to achieve an agreement over a prisoner swap with Palestinians.

"To the leaders of our Arab nations...We do not ask you to mobilize your armies and tanks, God forbid, to defend the children of Arabs and Islam in Gaza," Abu Ubaida said. "But have you reached the point where you cannot send relief and humanitarian aid?"

The spokesman stressed that there were "numerous contacts regarding the prisoner issue," and a chance to strike a deal; however, Israel was not willing to agree to the terms of the agreement, which focused on the release of 200 Israeli captives being held by the brigades, as well the rest who were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

The al-Qassam Brigades previously announced that around 50 of the captives had been killed in the Israeli war on Gaza.

Israel has been waging a barbaric war against Gaza since October 7, when Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups launched their biggest operation against Israel in years. The sneak attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, came in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli war has so far claimed the lives of over 8,000 innocent Palestinians, including more than 3,000 children, and left upwards of 20,500 others wounded.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Friday, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action due to the US's recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

The assembly stressed the "importance of preventing further destabilization and escalation of violence in the region," calling on "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective."

Israel has rejected all calls for a ceasefire, claiming it would benefit Hamas.

October 28,2023

United Nations: Terrorism is a 'malignancy' and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India has told the UN General Assembly as it abstained on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

India on Friday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a Jordanian-drafted resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’ that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution that called for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

The resolution, which garnered 121 votes in favour, 44 abstentions and 14 member states voting against it, also demanded the immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel, in Explanation of Vote here said in a world where differences and disputes should be resolved by dialogue, this august body should be deeply concerned at recourse to violence.

"That too, when it happens on a scale and intensity that is an affront to basic human values,” Patel said.

Patel said that violence as a means to achieve political objectives damages indiscriminately and does not pave the way for any durable solutions.

Describing the attacks in Israel on October 7 as shocking, Patel said they deserve condemnation. India’s explanation of the vote did not mention Hamas.

“Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” she said.

India expressed hope that the deliberations of the General Assembly will “send a clear message against terror and violence and expand prospects for diplomacy and dialogue while addressing the humanitarian crisis that confronts us.”

Patel said India is “deeply concerned” at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict.

“The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility,” she said.

India also called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the hostages.

Earlier, Iraq had abstained on the resolution but later changed its vote to a yes citing “a technical problem” at the time of voting. Countries voting against the resolution included Israel and the US. China, France, and Russia voted in favour of the resolution while Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK abstained.

The resolution called for immediate, full, sustained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and other United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross and all other humanitarian organisations upholding humanitarian principles and delivering urgent assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

It encourages the establishment of humanitarian corridors and other initiatives to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians and welcomes efforts on this.

Patel stressed that casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern and it is civilians, especially women and children, who are paying with their lives.

The US expressed outrage at the resolution not naming Hamas and called it an “omission of evil”.

“As you’ll notice, two key words are missing in the resolution before us. The first is Hamas. It is outrageous that this resolution fails to name the perpetrators of the October 7th terrorist attacks: Hamas. Hamas. It is outrageous,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in her remarks before the vote on the resolution, said.

She added that another key word missing in the resolution is “hostage”.

“For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations,” she said.

The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas.

Before the General Assembly voted on the resolution, the 193-member body considered an amendment proposed by Canada and co-sponsored by the US to the text.

The amendment proposed by Canada asked for inserting a paragraph in the resolution that would state that the General Assembly “Unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release.”

India voted in favour of the amendment, along with 87 other nations, while 55 member states voted against and 23 abstentions.

The draft amendment could not be adopted, having failed to obtain a 2/3rd majority of members present and voting.

The adopted resolution called for the rescinding of the order by “Israel, the occupying Power”, for Palestinian civilians and United Nations staff, as well as humanitarian and medical workers, to evacuate all areas in the Gaza Strip north of the Wadi Gaza and relocate to southern Gaza.

It also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive, demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

It emphasised the importance of preventing further destabilisation and escalation of violence in the region and in this regard called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern at the humanitarian system in Gaza, saying it is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians.

Guterres noted that about 500 trucks per day were crossing into Gaza before the hostilities began but in recent days, an average of only 12 trucks per day have entered, despite needs being far greater than at any time before. Further, the supplies that have trickled in do not include fuel for United Nations operations.

“Given the desperate and dramatic situation, the United Nations will not be able to continue to deliver inside Gaza without an immediate and fundamental shift in how aid is going in,” Guterres said.

He added that the verification system for the movement of goods through the Rafah crossing must be adjusted to allow many more trucks to enter Gaza without delay.

Guterres underscored that life-saving humanitarian aid – food, water, medicine, fuel – must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely and at scale.

“Misery is growing by the minute. Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering,” the UN chief said. 

November 1,2023

La Paz, Nov 1: Bolivia has announced that it has broken diplomatic ties with Israel because of its attacks on the Gaza Strip, while neighbors Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to the Zionist regime country for consultations.

The three South American nations lambasted Israel's attacks on Gaza and condemned the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

Bolivia "decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip," Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at a press conference.

The three countries called for a ceasefire, with Bolivia and Chile pushing for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone and accusing Israel of violating international law.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called the attacks a "massacre of the Palestinian people" in a post on the social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, have also called for a ceasefire.

"What we have now is the insanity of Israel's prime minister, who wants to wipe out the Gaza Strip," said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday.

Bolivia is among the first countries to actively break diplomatic relations with Israel over its fresh edition of crimes against humanity.

Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 under the government of leftist President Evo Morales, also in protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

In 2020, the government of right-wing interim President Jeanine Anez re-established ties.

"We reject the war crimes being committed in Gaza. We support international initiatives to guarantee humanitarian aid, in compliance with international law," Bolivian President Arce said on social media on Monday.

Gaza health authorities say that 8,525 people, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7. U.N. officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza's civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.

