  2. UN relief agency’s at least 99 staff massacred by Israel in besieged Gaza

News Network
November 10, 2023

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) commissioner Philippe Lazzarini said at least 99 of its staff have been killed in besieged Gaza strict due to Israeli aggression since October 7.

The commissioner added that severely limiting food, water and medicine in Gaza is “collective punishment," saying that the killing of thousands of children “cannot be collateral damage.”

He said pushing one million people to leave their homes and concentrate them in areas that lack adequate infrastructure constitutes “forced displacement." 

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, 15 Palestinians were killed and at least 20 others injured by Israeli forces in a latest raid on Jenin city and refugee camp and in other Palestinian towns, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

Israel's military said it was conducting raids in Jenin, but gave no further details.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the deadly Oct. 7 operation from the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health ministry figures.

Students at 28 universities across the UK are staging a walkout on Thursday and Friday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. They are also demanding the immediate lifting of the siege on Gaza.

Universities taking part include King’s College London, London School of Economics and Edinburgh University. 

Students walked out of their classes, seminars and lectures on Thursday, calling on their institutions to demand an “immediate ceasefire" and an “end to UK complicity in, and funding for, Israel’s genocide in Gaza”. 

Thirty Palestine societies from universities across Britain released a joint statement saying that “the hostile environment that is being encouraged by university administrators has effectively banned Palestinians from their right to publicly grieve the catastrophe befalling their people in Gaza”.

Belgium’s deputy prime minister called on the government to adopt sanctions against Israel and investigate the bombings of hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza.

“It is time for sanctions against Israel. The rain of bombs is inhumane," Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter told Nieuwsblad newspaper. “It is clear that Israel does not care about the international demands for a ceasefire."
 

News Network
November 6,2023

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says an Israeli minister’s threat to use atomic bombs against the Gaza Strip indicates that the regime has suffered a “real defeat” at the hands of the resistance front.

In an X post on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian called for the nuclear disarmament of the “brutal, apartheid and barbaric” regime after Israel’s so-called heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu said that dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza was “one of the possibilities” in the ongoing war on the besieged enclave.

“The comments by the Israeli regime’s minister about using an atomic bomb show the regime’s real defeat in the face of the resistance,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“The United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency must take immediate and uninterrupted action to disarm this barbaric and apartheid regime. Tomorrow is late. The White House bears full responsibility for this genocide.”

Israel waged a bloody war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 9,922 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

‘Continued Israeli raids to complicate regional situation’

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian held phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, about the situation in the region and the crimes committed by Israeli forces against civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Iranian foreign minister asked India to introduce initiatives aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and sending humanitarian aid to its defenseless people, as well as preventing the forced displacement of the Palestinians and the occupation troops’ acts of genocide and war crimes.

“The Zionist regime’s continued attacks will complicate the situation in the region and open new fronts by the resistance forces, escalating and spreading regional tensions,” he warned.

Jaishankar, for his part, said that his country closely monitors the situation in the region and believes in joint actions and efforts to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

New Delhi, Jaishankar noted, stands ready to play a role within the framework of the initiatives put forward by the Islamic Republic in a bid to end the military operation in Gaza and avert the escalation of the crisis. 

News Network
November 6,2023

Bengaluru, Nov 6: A day after Prathima, a deputy director of the Mines and Geology Department, was found dead at her residence in Doddakallasandra in the state capital, the police on Monday said her former car driver has been arrested.

Senior geologist, who worked as the deputy director in Bengaluru Rural district, Prathima, 45, was found murdered at her residence on Sunday. She was strangled to death and her throat was slit.

Jurisdictional Subramanyapura police, who launched a probe quickly, made three arrests based on the suspicion and one of them, former driver Kiran turned out to be the alleged killer, police said.

The police were making preparations to produce him before the court and take him into custody.

The accused worked on a contract basis and was sacked from the job last week.

He was alleged to have been leaking critical information and movements of the officials. The deceased Prathima had questioned and slammed him. However, Kiran did not mend ways and continued to leak information, hence he was sacked, police stated.

The accused nursed a grudge against Prathima and decided to kill her. He knew that Prathima lived alone at her flat. On Saturday night, he managed to sneak inside her flat and strangled her to death. He also slit her throat.

Prathima’s brother Pratheesh had called her on Saturday night, but the call was not answered. In the morning when the call again was not answered, he came to the flat. When she did not answer the bell, Pratheesh tried to peep through the window and noticed her body.

The police after gathering the preliminary information found that Kiran had disappeared and his phone was switched off. The police managed to gather information and nab him while he was moving towards Chamarajanagar district.

Prathima lived in Gokul apartment at Doddakallasandra. She earlier worked in Ramanagar district. Further investigation is on.

News Network
November 2,2023

Israel’s ground troops have reportedly advanced toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts are intensifying for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war amid outrage over the increasing casualties.

US President Joe Biden has suggested a humanitarian “pause”, without calling for a ceasefire, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected back in the region on Friday.

Arab countries, including those allied with the US and at peace with Israel, have expressed mounting unease with the war.

The opening of the Rafah border crossing, allowing hundreds of foreign passport holders and wounded Palestinians to leave Gaza on Wednesday, followed weeks of talks among Egypt, Israel, the U.S. and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

Israel has so far killed 9,061 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 3,760 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza. Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, which caused outrage around the world, have killed 195 people and injured 777.

Israel has been indiscriminately bombarding the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,400 occupation soldiers and illegal settlers and taking around 240 hostages.

In the occupied West Bank, 132 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks.

