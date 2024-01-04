  1. Home
  2. US imam dies after being shot outside New Jersey masjid

US imam dies after being shot outside New Jersey masjid

News Network
January 4, 2024

Newark (New Jersey): An imam who was shot outside a masjid in Newark on Wednesday, January 3, morning died from his injuries at a hospital, official sources said.

The shooting was reported at Masjid Muhammad-Newark at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street around 6:15 a.m.

The victim, identified as Imam Hassan Sharif, was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead later Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Sharif was also a Transportation Security Officer at Newark Liberty International Airport since 2006.

When police arrived to the scene, they found Sharif lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, 10 feet from the mosque entrance. He had bullet wounds in his abdomen and left arm.

Officials say they don't yet know what the motive of the shooting was, if there was one, but they say it does not appear to be an act motivated by bias or domestic terrorism.

"The impact on the community of this sort of particularly dastardly crime cannot be understated," said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

People in the area say they believe this shooting had nothing to do with the crisis in the Middle East or ethnic or religious bias. Instead, they blame the ongoing crisis of violence in the neighborhood.

"The crime in this area just has to stop," said Newark resident Paulette Williams. "It's ridiculous. I'm out of here. I'm moving to another state. I can't take anymore."

Daud Haqq, the president of the Tri-State Imams Council, is especially shaken by his friend's death.

"My heart is really hurting over him," said Haqq, before questioning the motive, "You're not afraid to attack an imam, how about the average Muslim?"

Investigators are now going through security and city-owned street cameras to determine whether they could spot an assailant. Bullet casings have also been retrieved are being analyzed.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens vowed to get some answers for the reeling community.

"It's not lost on us the particular impact on the Islamic community, we share your pain," said Stephens. "And we promise to utilize the full resources of those here, and those who are continuing to partner with us to we make sure that this heinous crime is solved."

As word spread that Sharif was critically shot, some of those whose lives he touched raced to his mosque.

"I got up out of my bed and drove from South Jersey, just to say a prayer for him," said Aneesah Abdullah, a friend of Sharif. "He's a wonderful human being. I have nothing negative to say about him and I don't think anyone in the community will. He did everything for churches and mosques and synagogues. I don't care what kind of religion you're in, he wasn't racist."

"TSOs serve diverse populations of travelers to secure the nation's transportation systems. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and send our condolences to his family, friends and co-workers," a spokesperson for the TSA said in a statement.

Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement asking for anyone with information to come forward.

"At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship," the statement said in part.

The shooting is under investigation.

A $25,000 reward is now being offered to anyone that comes forward with information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department through their 24-hour tip hot line at 1-877-NWK TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

News Network
January 2,2024

Bengaluru: Former chief minister and Bangalore North BJP MP D V Sadananda Gowda, who announced retirement from electoral politics, said that there is pressure on him to contest the election again.

However, he chose to play safe on his decision to retire from electoral politics. “I don’t know if I can reverse my decision under pressure.”

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the puja of the official chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary at Vidhana Souda, he said, “I had tried to keep myself away from electoral politics only because fresh/young faces should come. Now, I am getting pressure from many, including a few from Congress to contest the election.”

Gowda further said, “There is a lot of pressure on me. At this point, I cannot say whether I could overcome the pressure and stick to my earlier decision.”

He said that several leaders, irrespective of parties, former chief ministers and former deputy chief ministers have met him. “I am not able to answer anything at this stage. When it comes to the interest of the party and the constituency the party will decide,” he added.

News Network
December 23,2023

Noida: Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife in Noida, police officials said on Saturday. The police said they are investigating the allegations and would take action upon probe.

Bindra could not be contacted immediately for his response.

The FIR was lodged at the Sector 126 police station on December 14 after a complaint by Vaibhav Kwatra, brother of Bindra's wife Yanika.

Bindra and Yanika got married on December 6 and were living in a posh society in Sector 94 here, he said.

"On the morning of December 7, my brother-in-law Vivek Bindra was arguing with his mother Prabha ji. When my sister Yanika intervened in this matter, my brother-in-law locked the room with my sister, abused her and beat her a lot, due to which she has wounds all over her body, she is unable to hear, and her hair were also torn out," Kwatra claimed.

"Due to the head wound, she was feeling quite dizzy. She was being treated at Kailash Deepak Hospital in Delhi," he said.

Kwatra also alleged that during the fight Bindra broke his sister's mobile phone. He urged the police to take strict action in the case.

A senior police officer said on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 427 (mischief).

"We have launched an investigation into the case to ascertain the facts. Necessary action would be taken accordingly," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said.

