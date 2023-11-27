  1. Home
  Yemeni forces fire 2 ballistic missiles toward US destroyer in Gulf of Aden

November 27, 2023

The US military says Yemeni Armed Forces have fired two ballistic missiles in the direction of USS Mason, an Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, in the Gulf of Aden.

In a statement, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the destroyer was targeted early Monday morning local time after it aided the tanker ship Central Park that had been seized in the Gulf of Aden.

“The missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately ten nautical miles from the ships,” the statement added.

“There was no damage or reported injuries from either vessel during this incident,” it claimed.

The Central Park was carrying phosphoric acid and had an international crew of 22, The Associated Press reported. It sent a distress signal prompting the US aircraft USS Mason to respond.

The tanker ship sails under the Liberian flag and is managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, which is part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group. 

Earlier this month, the Yemeni Armed Forces seized a vehicle transport ship also linked to Israel in the Red Sea off Yemen.

They have threatened to attack Israeli ships in the waters off Yemen and launched drone and missile strikes targeting the occupied territories in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel waged a war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left vast swathes of the coastal enclave in ruins.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

November 18,2023

A far-right member of Israel’s legislature has called for burning down the Gaza Strip and blocking humanitarian aid to the besieged area amid the occupying regime’s brutal onslaught on the coastal silver, which has so far claimed more than 12,000 Palestinian lives.

Nissim Vaturi, deputy speaker of the Knesset and a member of the legislature's foreign affairs and security committee, made the call on Friday and said Tel Aviv must hold off on providing Gaza with relief aid until the more than 200 Israelis captured by Palestinian resistance movement Hamas are released.

Vaturi claimed that the Israeli regime has been “too humane” after the extremist cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu — under the international community’s pressure — approved the entry of two trucks of fuel per day into Gaza.

The fuel delivery was ordered to prevent the collapse of the war-ravaged city’s sewage treatment system, which risked a mass outbreak of viral diseases, as the besieged area is already beset by power outages and telecommunication disruptions.

“All of this preoccupation with whether or not there is internet in Gaza shows that we have learned nothing. We are too humane. Burn Gaza now, nothing less!” Vaturi wrote in a post on his X social media account.

“Don’t allow fuel in, don’t allow water in until the hostages are returned back!” he adds.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said 15 tons of diesel entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt on Friday after the United Nations had warned of widespread starvation in the wake of intermittent shutdowns in internet and telephone services across the strip over the lack of fuel.

November 18,2023

The Supreme Court of Yemen has rejected Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's appeal against the death sentence. Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi.

The Centre had on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court about Yemen's Supreme Court's verdict rejecting Nimnisha Priya's appeal.

Priya was convicted of killing Mahdi by injecting him with sedatives in an attempt to recover her passport from his possession. The Centre further submitted that the ultimate authority to make the final decision now rests with the President of Yemen.

On Thursday, the Delhi HC gave the Centre a week's time to decide on a request from Priya's mother to travel to Yemen given the travel ban for Indian nationals due to the ongoing civil war in the country.

Priya's mother sought permission to travel to Yemen to negotiate "blood money," a form of compensation paid by the offender or their kin to the victim's family, as a means to save her daughter from execution. The petitioner emphasized in court the urgency of negotiating with the victim's family to save Priya's life.

The 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council' had approached the HC last year, seeking direction to the Centre to "facilitate diplomatic interventions as well as negotiations with the family of the victim on behalf of Nimisha Priya to save her life by paying blood money in accordance with the law of the land in a time-bound manner". The court then declined to direct negotiations but advised pursuing legal remedies against the conviction.

In a previous petition, it was alleged that Mahdi had forged documents to falsely claim marriage to Priya, subjecting her to abuse and torture.

November 17,2023

The Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas has disproven the Israeli regime's allegation about the resistance movement's running a "command center" underneath the Gaza Strip's largest hospital, which the regime has been using to assault the facility.

Osama Hamdan, the movement's senior representative in Lebanon, debunked the regime's allegation by presenting damning footage during a presentation in Beirut on Thursday.

The footage showed that the regime had been funneling weapons that it had seized during its ongoing war against Gaza across various places into the al-Shifa Hospital, before claiming that it had found them inside the facility.

Playing the footage, Hamdan showed that the regime's forces had been taking the weapons into the facility inside cardboard boxes bearing the label of food aid.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory's resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodshed and devastation against Palestinians.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, Israel has killed at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, and injured more than 32,000 others.

Hospitals have been the focal point of the regime’s deadly raids ever since the onset of the warfare.

On Wednesday, the head of the Orthopedic Department at al-Shifa said Israeli bulldozers and tanks had invaded the facility, and demolished parts of the premises.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Administration's Information Office has announced that the occupation forces would open fire at anyone, who could try to leave the hospital, saying the facility had turned into a "real graveyard."

Attacks on hospitals are against international law and the Geneva Conventions that designate medical facilities as civilian infrastructure.

Hamas has called on the United Nations to form an investigative team in order to expose Tel Aviv's allegations concerning the hospital.

