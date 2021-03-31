Zahid N Quraishi to be first ever Muslim federal judge in US history

  1. Home
March 31, 2021

Washington, Mar 31: President Biden on Tuesday nominated Judge Zahid N. Quraishi to be a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, a move that would make the Army veteran the first-ever lifetime-appointed Muslim federal judge if confirmed. 

"This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," the White House said in a statement Tuesday about a list that also included 10 other nominees. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong."

Quraishi was appointed in 2019 to be a magistrate judge in the District of New Jersey by the judges he now seeks to join on the bench. A magistrate judge is not technically considered a member of the federal bench the same way a district court or circuit judge is because the position is not outlined in the Constitution's Article III and magistrate judges are not appointed by the president. 

Magistrate judges are assigned by statute to oversee some matters and may also be delegated tasks by bona fide district judges.

Quraishi, who is of Pakistani descent, got his law degree from Rutgers Law School, where he currently serves as an adjunct professor.

Quraishi was a military prosecutor with the JAG Corps during his time in the Army and did deployments in Iraq in 2004 and 2006, according to his Rutgers bio page. He later worked with the Department of Homeland Security then served as a federal prosecutor in the District of New Jersey.

The Biden nominee has also received several honors for his work, according to his Rutgers bio, including the 2019 New Jersey Muslim Lawyers Association Trailblazer of the Year Award.

Just before his magistrate judge appointment, Quraishi worked in white collar private practice at the law firm Riker Danzig, according to Rutgers, where he was also the chief diversity officer.

"The first Muslim-American who was nominated to serve on the federal bench was denied that opportunity to serve and that was Abid Qureshi," said Lena Zwarensteyn, the fair courts campaign senior director at the liberal Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights. Qureshi was nominated in late 2016, just months before former President Barack Obama left office. 

"It is certainly time that there is much more representation in terms of various faiths or even no faith on the bench," Zwarensteyn said. 

There are no hearings or votes scheduled for Quarishi or any of Biden's other nominees in the Senate, and it is not clear how fast the Senate Judiciary Committee will move forward with the nominations. 

"The Senate will work quickly to confirm President Biden’s superb and accomplished judicial picks," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement Tuesday. "America is so much better when our rich diversity is reflected in every aspect of society, especially our justice system. We will have hearings and confirm judges to fill the growing number of vacancies on the federal bench and significantly mitigate the influence of Donald Trump’s unqualified, right-wing judges."

But Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, aimed to pump the brakes on speeding the nominees through committee -- while also leaving open the possibility that Republicans could back some Biden's judiciary picks. 

"The Judiciary Committee must evaluate each nominee on his or her merits and qualifications. The committee should give them a hard look to see if they have the experience, the temperament, and the commitment to the Constitution necessary to be a federal judge," Grassley said. "We should neither be a rubber stamp, nor should we oppose nominees as a matter of course, as many Democrats did during the Trump administration."

News Network
March 17,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 17: The scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi got murkier on Wednesday with the Belagavi police forming a special team to probe the kidnapping claim raised by a girl's father stating that his daughter, allegedly the same girl from the video, was being harassed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr Vikram Amathe informed reporters here that based on the complaint, a special team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Market Subdivision and APMC Police Inspector, has been formed to investigate the case.

The father of the woman, seen in the alleged video, filed a complaint with the APMC police on Tuesday stating that his daughter has been kidnapped from Bengaluru.

The police said a 54-year-old man, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, filed the complaint and a case has been registered based on it.

The complainant has confirmed that the woman seen in the alleged scandal video involving Jarkiholi was his daughter, the police stated, adding that unidentified persons have kidnapped his daughter and were harassing her.

He also said that while his daughter had denied that it was her in the video and said it was a girl resembling her, she has not been accessible over the phone.

An FIR has been registered as per the complaint. Jurisdictional police will decide on the matter if the family members of the girl seek police protection, Dr Amathe said.

News Network
March 20,2021

Mumbai, Mar 20: Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed an exponential jump in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 27,000 cases in a single day. 

This is the biggest spike Maharashtra has ever reported in 24 hours. 

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 27,126 new cases and 92 deaths taking the progressive total to 24,49,147 and 53,300, respectively.

The active cases in the state now stand at 1,91,408.

During the day, 13,588 people were discharged taking the total treated patients to 22,03,533.

The day’s total in Mumbai was 2,982 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) was 5,697.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Burglars decamped with huge quantity of gold and cash from the residence of an areca-nut trader near Mangalore University campus at Konaje, police said here on Thursday.

The house belong to Habeeb, son of Ibrahim Kodichal, a prominent politician and Congress leader in Dakshina Kannada. 

It is learnt that the thieves have taken away Rs 5 lakh in cash and 100 pound sovereign gold. 

The house owner had reported kept cash for a business deal. The jewellery was brought from the bank locker and for an upcoming wedding in the house.

Fingerprint experts and sniffer squads have been pressed into service. Police have registered a case in this connection.

