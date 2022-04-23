  1. Home
  2. Ola voluntarily recalls 1,441 e-scooters after incidents of catching fire

Ola voluntarily recalls 1,441 e-scooters after incidents of catching fire

News Network
April 24, 2022

Ola Electric is recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire, according to a company statement.

The company said its investigation into the fire incident on March 26, in Pune, is ongoing and preliminary assessment found that it was an isolated one.

However, it said, "As a pre-emptive measure we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles."

Ola Electric further said, "These scooters will be inspected by our service engineers and will go through a thorough diagnostics across all battery systems, thermal systems as well as the safety systems."

Ola Electric said its battery systems already complies with and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India, in addition to being compliant with the European standard ECE 136.

Recently, there have been widespread incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire in various parts of the country forcing manufacturers to recall their vehicles.

Okinawa Autotech had recalled over 3,000 units, while PureEV did a similar exercise for around 2,000 units.

The fire incidents had prompted the government to form a panel to examine and had warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 15,2022

musktalal.jpg

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday took a jab at Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a major Twitter investor who rejected Musk's hostile offer to acquire 100 per cent of the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion.

Questioning Saudi Arabia's own media laws, Musk tweeted: "Just two questions, if I may. How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly & indirectly? What are the Kingdom's views on journalistic freedom of speech?"

Musk reacted after the Saudi Prince rejected the Tesla CEO's cash offer of $54.20 per Twitter share.

"I don't believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of (Twitter) given its growth prospects. Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer," the prince tweeted.

Alwaleed, who runs the Kingdom Holding Company and is a nephew of Saudi Arabia's King Salman, said he was one of the oldest and largest shareholders in Twitter, reports Middle East Eye.

In 2015, he and his company owned a 5.2 per cent stake in the social media platform.

Musk on Friday started a new poll, with a tagline that "taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board.

"Will endeavour to keep as many shareholders in privatised Twitter as allowed by law," he tweeted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 14,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

"Post-mortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry(report) will come and based on that we'll proceed," he said.

Speculations were rife that the party could ask Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa to resign in the aftermath of Patil's death after the Opposition created a furore to sack him. 

Patil had named Eshwarappa in his alleged suicide note as being responsible for his death. The contractor had, a few weeks ago, accused Eshwarappa of charging a 40 per cent commission in completion of pending public works.

Speaking on the Opposition protesting, Bommai called Congress a "Gangotri of corruption".

"Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption," the chief minister said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 16,2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 16: Opposition parties - Congress and BJP - in Kerala slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday while accusing him for "inept handling" of the law and order in the state after two murders at same place within two days was reported in Palakkad district.

On Friday noon, Subair, a 43-year-old activist of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), was murdered by a group of men. The SDPI alleged that the attackers were RSS activists. Meanwhile on Saturday, at around the same time, Sreenivasan (45), a former top RSS local leader, was hacked to death by a group of five persons -- who were alleged to be SDPI activists. Both the cases have been reported from Palakkad district and the pattern "indicates" a case of "revenge killing".

Incidentally, these two murders at Palakkad came nearly four months after a similar double murder that took place in Alappuzha, wherein first a SDPI activist was allegedly killed by RSS activists and in less than 12 hours a young lawyer, who had contested on a BJP ticket, was allegedly hacked to death by SDPI activists.

State BJP president K. Surendran made it clear that since Vijayan has become an "abject failure in handling the law and order situation in the state, the Centre should have to intervene".

"In Alappuzha, we lost a top local leader who had a clean record and the same happened on Saturday, when we lost Sreenivasan who has no cases against him. The way things are going on in Kerala clearly shows that Vijayan has lost grip of the law and order situation. If he cannot handle it, then the Centre will have have to be called in," said Surendran.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that the Kerala Police remains a mute spectator when murders are happening at regular intervals. "The Vijayan government appears to in celebration mode of their first anniversary, but they have no moral right to do so as it has failed miserably in all fields and the situation is so grave that 'Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram' has turned out to be a 'corridor of goons'."

"The communal SDPI and the RSS are now vying with one another to destroy peace in the state and sadly the presence of minority and majority communal elements have now entered the Kerala Police also. The situation is such that Kerala is now living in fear," he added.

However State CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said both the murders that took place appears to be well-planned.

"Both these communal elements have the machinery to carry out planned attacks like this. In Alappuzha, after the murders took place, there was a good follow up action by authorities which helped to douse things. We all wish that such a thing will happen at Palakkad also," said Balakrishnan.

He also slammed the BJP and said "they engage in killings and then blame the law and order situation".

"First they should stop engaging in such acts and then say all these things," added Balakrishnan.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.