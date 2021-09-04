  1. Home
  WhatsApp to stop working on 43 smartphone models in November. Is yours on the list?

WhatsApp to stop working on 43 smartphone models in November. Is yours on the list?

News Network
September 4, 2021

Come November 1 (2021) WhatsApp will not be available to a large number of old smartphone models — specifically, those with an operating system equal or lower than iOS 9 for iPhone and equal or less than Android 4.0.3.

Such devices will no longer receive support from the application since they do not have the scope to support the updates. The Facebook-owned app noted that the move is being undertaken in order to provide optimal service for its users.

It further recommended that users opt for Android phones running OS 4.1 or higher — or iPhones running iOS 10 and higher.

Here’s a complete list of devices that will be affected:

>> Apple: iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus

>> Samsung: Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Xcover 2, and Galaxy Core

>> LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

>> ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand Memo and Grand X Quad V987

>> Huawei: Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, and Ascend D2

>> Sony: Sony Xperia Neo L, Sony Xperia Miro, and Xperia Arc S

>> Others: Lenovo A820, HTC Desire 500, Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, Faea F1, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, UMi X2, and THL W8

The popular messaging app has suggested that soon-to-be-affected upgrade their smartphones in order to continue using the app.

News Network
August 23,2021

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might reach its peak in October, said a report submitted to PMO by a Ministry of Home Affairs panel. The report is drafted by the experts at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), which was set up by the Home Ministry.

The report further states that the paediatric facilities in the country, including doctors, staff, medical equipments like ventilators and ambulances will not be sufficient if a large number of children get infected, reported a leading daily.

The committee of experts has said that to battle the third wave of the pandemic, the Centre will need to prepare their resources keeping in mind 23 hospitalisations per 100 positive cases, if the COVID test positivity rate increases in the country once again.

The NIDM committee, headed by NITI Aayog’s VK Paul, has estimated that 20 percent of all the cases with severe or moderately severe symptoms might require hospitalisation. 

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, on Friday, said that the central government is fully prepared and equipped to tackle the third wave of COVID-19, and an allocation of over Rs 23 crores has been made for this purpose. He further stated that steps are being taken to strengthen the paediatric care and facilities in the country, as it is predicted that the third wave will have an impact on the under-18 population.

With the educational institutes across the country reopening in a phased manner, many citizens have expressed their concern regarding the impending third wave of the pandemic, which might have an adverse effect on the students.

Vaccine trials for those under the age of 18 are being conducted across the country. In a related development, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday gave nod to Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above, bringing in the sixth vaccine authorized for use in the country.

News Network
August 27,2021

Mysuru, Aug 27: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday suggested that the police should shoot and kill those who gang-raped a student in Mysuru, citing the example of what the Hyderabad police did two years ago. 

"Culprits in a sexual assault case usually get a jail time and then secure bail. This is not effective to curb such crimes. The government here should take similar action that the Hyderabad police did," Kumaraswamy told reporters. 

In 2019, four persons accused of gang-rape were shot dead in an encounter by the Hyderabad police.

Kumaraswamy said the government had to put stringent regulations in place to curb drinking in deserted areas. "This is a lapse on part of the government. Deserted areas should be monitored and people should not be allowed to drink in public like that. The government has failed to curb illegal activities even in rural areas," he said, referring to reports that the accused in the Mysuru case were consuming alcohol in the place where the crime happened.  

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy's statement drew sharp criticism on social media. Supreme Court advocate KV Dhananjay tweeted, "Sri HD Kumaraswamy wants the police to encounter the Mysore rapists just like, he says, ‘the Andhra Pradesh Police did it’. Well, it is the Telangana Police who did that. Isn’t it a criminal offence for a person to publicly demand that the police should murder an accused person?"

When he was chief minister, in December 2018, Kumaraswamy courted controversy for instructing officials to kill a person who was accused in the murder case of a JD(S) leader. He apologised following an outrage.

News Network
September 2,2021

shuklasiddarth.jpg

Popular TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on Thursday. He was brought dead to Cooper Hospital, forensic department head Dr R Sukhdeve said. 

Since the news of his demise, an outpouring of grief and condolences has flooded the internet. He found immense fame after winning Bigg Boss 13.

After hearing the unfortunate news, a number of celebrities and colleagues of Sidharth took to social media to pay their tribute. Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.” Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “No words. This is just heartbreaking.”

Hailing from Mumbai, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He got his first major breakthrough after starring in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu. 

This was followed by his stint in several reality TV shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill.

Besides Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, Bhuj actor Ajay Devgn also tweeted on Sidharth Shukla's untimely death.

He wrote: Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth 

Salman Khan, who hosted Bigg Boss 13 which Sidharth Shukla won, has expressed his shock at latter's death news. He tweeted: Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP

Sana Khan broke down while talking to media about Sidharth Shukla. She said that she couldn't believe the news and checked multiple times on Google. She added, "I am still in shock. I cannot believe, this has happened. God, lease give strength to his family. He was such a nice human being and that's why he won Bigg Boss 13."

