720/720: Studied in Urdu medium, bakery worker’s daughter Amina Arif bags All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2024

News Network
June 5, 2024

Amina Arif Kadiwala of Mumbai earned the prestigious All India Rank 1 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024, with a perfect score of 720/720, outshining over 25 lakh other students. 

Determined to study MBBS, Kadiwala outshone over 25 lakh students in India to secure an inspiring score. After completing her education in Urdu till Class 10, Kadiwala learned English after she got admitted to SVKM's Mithibai College for her further studies. While grasping a new language was initially a challenge, she worked hard and even aced the highly competitive NEET exam. 

Resident of Jogeswari and daughter of a bakery worker, Amina Arif had scored 93.20% in class 10 from Madni high school, Jogeshwari, and 95% in class 12 from Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

Expressing joy at her achievement, Amina Arif Kadiwala said, "I am overwhelmed and so happy. My hard work has been rewarded." The Mumbai girl also opened up about the challenges that she faced while preparing for the exam. "I was very slow and couldn't complete my earlier exams on time," she told the outlet.

However, her months of dedication, hard work, and self-confidence helped her ace the exam. Kadiwala was formerly a student of the Urdu-medium institution Madni High School and took up coaching at a private academy, the Excellent Master's Academy. The school and institute principals expressed excitement and pride for Kadiwala.

"It's heartening to see how Amina received support from her teachers at the academy and her school, Madni High School, including the encouragement from her principal, Aamir Ansari. Their testimonials highlight Amina's sincerity, diligence, and passion for learning, which undoubtedly contributed to her success," one of her mentors said.

Kadiwala said that she wishes to study at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. As the top NEET candidate, she has been receiving laurels and praise from across the country, with many looking upon her as a role model. She is being hailed as an inspiration and the future of women in India's educational landscape.

News Network
June 1,2024

A 48-year-old contractor died by suicide allegedly due to non-clearance of his bills for the work he executed for a state government body, police said on Saturday.

PS Goudar took the extreme step on May 27 and left behind a suicide note in which he held his family members, including his brothers, and the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) responsible for his death.

In the suicide note, the victim alleged that his family members caused him mental stress over the matter of ancestral property. Besides, the non-clearance of bills for the works he completed on the premises of the Agriculture department at Santebennur in Channagiri taluk, which was assigned to him by KRIDL last year also led to financial stress.

Both the issues allegedly drove him to take the extreme step, he stated.

However, police verification revealed that Goudar was not a licensed contractor.

Based on the suicide note and complaint from his wife, a case was registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against five people, including his family members and KRIDL.

"We are looking into the allegations made by him and are verifying facts. Our investigation is underway," a police official said.

Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said he has ordered the constitution of a committee of senior officers to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on these allegations against the corporation.

"I have instructed the ACS (Additional Chief Secretary), RDPR (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department) to form a committee of senior officers to enquire and submit a report on these allegations on KRIDL," he has said in a post on 'X'.

He further added that KRIDL is an engineering corporation and sub-contracting isn’t encouraged.

News Network
June 4,2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for the “immediate resignation" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP-led NDA eked out a muted election victory on Tuesday. The Trinamool supremo also thanked the people of West Bengal for the mandate as the party secured a lead in 29 seats. 

“... I am happy that the Prime Minister did not get the majority figure. The Prime Minister has lost credibility, he should resign immediately because he had said that this time they would cross 400 seats…Even after causing so many atrocities, spending so much money, this arrogance of Modi ji and Amit Shah, INDIA has won and Modi has lost. They have even lost in Ayodhya," the INDIA bloc leader reminded. 

Mamata also insisted that she would try to ensure that Modi “is out of power and INDIA bloc is in" following the results. The Trinamool Congress chief claimed that the people of India had ‘broken’ PM Modi's morale after he ‘broke’ many politicial parties. 

The Election Commission has declared the TMC the winner in two seats with notable leads in 27 others. The BJP is presently leading in 12 seats while the Congress holds a lead in the Maldaha Dakshin constituency.

News Network
June 1,2024

After nearly two months of high-pitch campaigning and a hectic poll schedule of 7 phases, exit polls numbers have started coming in. According to five pollsters so far, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is coming back to power with a landslide victory while the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. bloc managing somewhere between 125 and 150. 

Meanwhile, in a U-turn, Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc has decided to participate in exit poll debates. Track all the latest updates on exit polls results as we provide you with minute-by-minute updates on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls predicted by exit polls.

While the numbers vary, five exit polls are predicting that the INDIA bloc will be left far behind. None, though, have yet put the NDA across its dream score of 400 of 543 Lok Sabha seats. 

Exit Polls do not always get it right.

An aggregate of five exit polls indicates that the NDA will get 365 seats, the INDIA bloc will get 142 seats.

The maximum number of seats predicted for the NDA was 362-392, in the exit poll by Jan ki Baat. It predicts the Opposition bloc will get 141-161 seats.

It is followed by India News-D Dynamics, which is predicting that the NDA will get 371 seats and INDIA 125 seats.

The lowest score for the NDA comes from Republic TV-P MARQ – 359, and a corresponding higher score for the INDIA bloc, 154.

