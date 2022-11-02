UAE-returnee held at airport for NRI’s kidnap and murder in Kasaragod

Aboobacker Siddique

Kasaragod, Nov 2: The district police nabbed one more accused in the Aboobacker Siddique abduction and murder case.

J Asfan (26) a native of Bayar near Uppala was arrested by the special investigation team soon after he landed at the Calicut International Airport.

Asfan, who was allegedly part of the gang which murdered Siddique, had fled to UAE soon after committing the crime.

He was nabbed by Bekal deputy SP CK Sunilkumar based on the information received by Kasaragod district police chief Vaibhav Saxena about his return from the UAE.

Saxena said that the accused had no option but to return to India as police were in the process of initiating a Red Corner notice against him and had also completed the formalities for impounding his passport.

Aboobacker Siddique from Seethangoli was murdered on June 26, 2022, after he was abducted and tortured by a quotation gang at Paivalike.

Siddique was forced to return from the UAE on June 25 after his brother and friend were abducted by the same gang.

Four businessmen had allegedly engaged the gang to get back around Rs 50 lakh (in dirhams) they had given to Siddique to smuggle to Dubai.

Siddique allegedly did not deliver the currency to the person in Dubai following which goons were engaged to bring him home and kidnap him. Police said that remaining five accused who had direct role in the kidnapping and murder will be nabbed soon.