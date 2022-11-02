  1. Home
  2. UAE-returnee held at airport for NRI’s kidnap and murder in Kasaragod

News Network
November 2, 2022

Aboobacker Siddique

Kasaragod, Nov 2: The district police nabbed one more accused in the Aboobacker Siddique abduction and murder case. 

J Asfan (26) a native of Bayar near Uppala was arrested by the special investigation team soon after he landed at the Calicut International Airport.

Asfan, who was allegedly part of the gang which murdered Siddique, had fled to UAE soon after committing the crime. 

He was nabbed by Bekal deputy SP CK Sunilkumar based on the information received by Kasaragod district police chief Vaibhav Saxena about his return from the UAE.

Saxena said that the accused had no option but to return to India as police were in the process of initiating a Red Corner notice against him and had also completed the formalities for impounding his passport.

Aboobacker Siddique from Seethangoli was murdered on June 26, 2022, after he was abducted and tortured by a quotation gang at Paivalike. 

Siddique was forced to return from the UAE on June 25 after his brother and friend were abducted by the same gang.

Four businessmen had allegedly engaged the gang to get back around Rs 50 lakh (in dirhams) they had given to Siddique to smuggle to Dubai. 

Siddique allegedly did not deliver the currency to the person in Dubai following which goons were engaged to bring him home and kidnap him. Police said that remaining five accused who had direct role in the kidnapping and murder will be nabbed soon.

November 2,2022

Chitradurga, Nov 2: Karnataka BJP MLA G H Thippareddy on Wednesday lodged a complaint at police station alleging that an unidentified woman reportedly attempted to honey-trap him.

In the complaint, the Chitradurga MLA stated that he received a video call on WhatsApp in which the woman started showing her private parts. He said that soon after he disconnected the call, he received a porn video on WhatsApp from the same number. 

He demanded the police to initiate action against those involved in it.
Speaking to media persons, he said he has shared the video and the phone number with the Superintendent of Police.

October 24,2022

The virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic was most likely created in a laboratory, a study by German and American scientists has claimed.

A team of three researchers concluded that Sars-CoV-2 was a genetically modified virus, after comparing its structure to that of “wild” and laboratory-borne equivalents.

Sars-CoV-2 literally has “fingerprints” of genetic manipulations, according to a preprint released by Valentin Bruttel of Germany’s Wuerzburg University, Alex Washburne of the US-based Selva Analytics research center and Antonius VanDongen of Duke University, also in the US. The paper published this week reported that the three scientists had found a recurring genetic structure element called a restriction site, which they describe as a sign of the virus’ genome having been “stitched” together.

“To make a virus in the lab, researchers usually engineer the viral genome to add and remove stitching sites, called restriction sites. The ways researchers modify these sites can serve as fingerprints of in vitro genome assembly,” the paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, claims.

The structure of Sars-CoV-2 is “anomalous in wild coronaviruses” but “common in lab-assembled viruses,” it adds, pointing to the certain “synonymous or silent mutations” that differentiate the restriction sites. The concentration of such mutations “is extremely unlikely to have arisen by random evolution,” the preprint says.

The study results show that “this virus is 99.9 percent an artificial, probably manipulated, copy of a natural virus,” Bruttel told Germany’s ntv news media outlet. The researcher said that, during his study, he found the signs of similar manipulations he carries out daily to create protein-based drugs for autoimmune diseases.

Bruttel, who holds a doctoral degree in the field of immunology and was awarded this year’s Innovation Prize at German Biotechnology Days – the national forum of the biotech industry – told ntv he had been working on the study since summer 2021, when he first noticed abnormalities in the virus genome.

The study, however, has been promptly lambasted by other immunologists, including Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. Andersen branded the paper “nonsense” that was “so deeply flawed that it wouldn’t pass kindergarten molecular biology.” He also presented his own version of Sars-CoV-2 genome analysis in a series of tweets.

German virologist Friedemann Weber, who leads the Institute for Virology at the University of Giessen, said that the “fingerprints” found by Bruttel and his colleagues do not necessarily point to the artificial origin of the virus, since genetic manipulations with it are possible even without the techniques the study was pointing to. At the same time, he admitted that one “can actually do it like” the study suggests it was done but called such a method “not necessary and actually more complicated.”

October 24,2022

London, Oct 24: Rishi Sunak on Monday is all set to make history on Diwali as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party, following Penny Mordaunt's withdrawal from the race.

The 42-year-old former chancellor was comfortably in the lead, having secured the public backing of over half the 357 Tory MPs – way above the 100 minimum required to make the shortlist.

In time for the 1400 local time Monday deadline, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one nomination and therefore Sunak is the winner of the leadership contest.

This means Sunak is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, the timeframe of which will become known soon.

