  1. Home
  2. After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘PM Modi not OBC’ claim, BJP says Cong gave OBC status to his caste

After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘PM Modi not OBC’ claim, BJP says Cong gave OBC status to his caste

News Network
February 8, 2024

rahulmodi.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 8: The BJP government on Thursday afternoon hit back at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress Lok Sabha MP's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born into an Other Backward Class community.

Mr Gandhi, in Odisha with his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', accused the Prime Minister of "misleading" people by identifying himself as an OBC member. He said Mr Modi "was born in (to) a family of the Ghanchi caste... which was included in the OBC list during the BJP government's tenure in Gujarat".

In a brief note titled "facts regarding Rahul Gandhi's statement on PM's caste", the government said the Modh Ghanchi caste (and the sub-group to which Mr Modi belongs) "stands included in the Gujarat government's list... of socially (and) educationally backward class and OBCs".

"...after a survey in Gujarat, Mandal Commission prepared a list of OBCs under Index 91(A),, which included the Modh Ghanchi caste. The Indian government's list (of) 105 OBC castes for Gujarat has also included Modh Ghanchi..." it said.

The government has also reminded Mr Gandhi the notification to include the sub-group in the list of OBCs was issued on July 25, 1994 - when Gujarat, Mr Modi's home state, was ruled by the Congress.

"The same sub-group was included (in) OBC (list) as per a Government of India notification dated April 4, 2000. When both notifications were released Shri Narendra Modi was not in power, and was not holding an executive office at the time," the government has said.

Rahul Gandhi's jab at the Prime Minister's caste comes as the government and the opposition squabble over a national caste census - to which the ruling BJP, in the past, has been averse.

The topic made headlines - and upped pressure on the BJP - last year after the Bihar government's statewide caste survey, which confirmed that OBC and EBC, or Extremely Backward Classes, accounted for over 60 per cent of the state's population, making them big vote banks.

This week Mr Gandhi vowed to hold the nationwide caste census and remove the Supreme Court-ordered 50 per cent cap on reservations if the Congress wins the Lok Sabha election.

Mr Gandhi on Monday attacked Mr Modi declaring, "When time comes to give rights to OBCs, Dalits, tribals, Modiji says there are no castes. But when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC."

The Prime Minister responded Wednesday during a speech in the Rajya Sabha, in which he said Congress stalwart and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not support reservations.

"Nehruji used to say that if SC, ST or OBCs get reservation in jobs, then government work standards will fall. He even stopped recruitment. What Nehruji said has been pathhar ki lakeer ('set in stone') for the Congress since. Your mindset can be understood through such examples," the PM lashed out.

"The party has always been against the interest of SC and ST communities."

"But we have always prioritised them... first Dalits and now Adivasis. Who are the beneficiaries of our schemes? All our works are for the SC, ST, and OBC communities," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 6,2024

liveinrelationships.jpg

Dehradun, Feb 6: Individuals in, or planning to enter, live-in relationships in Uttarakhand must register themselves with district officials once the Uniform Civil Code becomes law, with parental consent required for those below the age of 21 who wish to live together. Mandatory registration of such relationships extends to individuals who "any resident of Uttarakhand... in a live-in relationship outside the State".

Live-in relationships will not be registered in cases that are "against public policy and morality", if one partner is married or in another relationship, if one partner is a minor, and if consent of one partner was obtained by "coercion, fraud, or misrepresentation (with regard to identity)".

A senior official said a website is being prepped to accept details of live-in relationship, which will be verified with the District Registrar, who will conduct a "summary inquiry" to establish the validity of the relationship. To do so, he may summon either or both partners, or anybody else.
Should registration be refused, the Registrar must inform in writing his/her reasons.

The "termination" of registered live-in relationships requires a written statement, in a "prescribed format" that can invite police investigation if the Registrar feels reasons for the relationship ending are "incorrect" or "suspicious". Parents or guardians of those under 21 will also be informed.

Failure to submit live-in relationship declarations, or providing false information, could land one in jail for three months, a fine of ₹ 25,000, or both. Anyone who fails to register a live-in relationship will face a maximum of six months in jail, be fined ₹ 25,000, or both. Even a delay in registration, by as little as a month, will trigger a jail term of up to three months, a fine of ₹ 10,000, or both.

Among other key points in the section on live-in relationships in the Uniform Civil Code that was tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly Tuesday morning are that children born out of live-in relationships will receive legal recognition; i.e., they "shall be a legitimate child of the couple".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 26,2024

CJI.jpg

The United Nations' top court has ordered the Israeli regime to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide in Gaza, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire. The judges have not ruled on the merits of the genocide allegations, which may take years to decide.

The International Court of Justice delivered on Friday its interim ruling on the emergency measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel over its war on the Gaza Strip. 

The court said Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide and also ensure the preservation of evidence of alleged genocide, ordering the regime to report back in one month. 

Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the genocide convention, the court said, noting that it has jurisdiction to rule in the case.

Friday's ruling at the ICJ did not deal with the core accusation of the case – whether genocide occurred – but focused on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa, which according to activists has claimed the mantle of the moral and ethical leadership of the world.

The ICJ demanded Israel to try to contain death and damage in the Gaza Strip but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

The court also ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Israel must take immediate, effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, the court says.

The court obliges Israel to take more measures to protect Palestinians but does not order it to end military operations in the Strip.

The ICJ's rulings are final and without appeal, but it has no way of enforcing them.

South Africa filed the lawsuit against Israel at the end of December, noting that Israel’s actions are “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

The application also said Israeli attacks breach the UN’s Genocide Convention, and urged the court to “order Israel to cease killing and causing serious mental and bodily harm to Palestinian people in Gaza.”

South Africa has been one of the outspoken critics of Israel’s ongoing onslaught against Palestinians and has led some initiatives to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.

Israel launched hostilities in Gaza following a historic operation by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people. More than 100 days into the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite killing at least 26,083 people in Gaza, around 70 percent of them women and children.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 26,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 26: In yet another case of job fraud, a woman in Dakshina Kannada district has lost Rs 2.3 lakh. 

In a complaint, a 25-year-old woman stated that she had seen an advertisement regarding a job opportunity in a newspaper, and contacted the mobile number mentioned in the advertisement. 

As told by the person on the mobile number she contacted, from June 28, 2023 to Jan 12, 2024 in phases, she transferred money to the accounts of unknown persons who allegedly cheated her by not providing a job.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Puttur Rural police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.