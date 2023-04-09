  1. Home
  2. Congress must lead coalition against BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal

April 9, 2023

The Congress has to be at the centre of any coalition that would take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections and all Opposition parties should be more mindful of sensitivities as well as be circumspect in criticising each other's ideologies in order to build a strong alliance, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Sunday.

Sibal, a prominent voice in the Opposition ranks, gave a clarion call to all political parties opposed to the BJP-led government to first find a common platform which, he said, could also be his newly-launched 'Insaaf' platform for fighting injustice.

In an interview with PTI, the former Union minister said the leadership question of an Opposition coalition for 2024 need not be answered at this stage and also cited the example of 2004 when the incumbent Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was voted out of power despite the Opposition not having a declared face.

He asserted that the Congress certainly has to be the fulcrum and at the centre of any coalition of Opposition parties that will take on the BJP in 2024.

Asked if the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's statement backing the Adani Group which is facing allegations jolted Opposition unity, Sibal said, "If you narrow down issues then you will have differences among political parties. If you have a broad collaborative platform which does not deal with narrow issues, the possibility of consensus is much greater."

"If Rahul Gandhi has a point of view in the context of crony capitalism in India, I think Sharad Pawar  ji would not be averse to a platform relating to crony capitalism, that subsumes individuals. So what we need is to have these broad platforms on the basis of which we can ensure that the Opposition is united," he said.

He said the moment issues are narrowed down problems arise and gave the example of parties having different points of view on a particular legislation.

"You should allow different parties to have different views. We should allow Rahul Gandhi to have a view on an individual and Sharad Pawar also have his point of view. That should not be an example of disunity," said Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, and quit the Congress in May last year.

Sibal, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support, recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

"Opposition unity will come about only when we have a broad consensus and a platform that elucidates broad issues of that consensus," he said.

Sibal said his message to Opposition parties would be that the bottom line is that great injustices – social, economic and political – are being perpetrated in this country by the diktats of this government.

"In fact the entire Constitution is a narrative of how to achieve justice. So, the fight against injustice can be a common platform," he said.

On whether his newly-floated platform could provide what the Opposition needs, Sibal said "could be", but added that a lot of work needs to be done to bring all political parties on that platform.

Asked if it was practical that the Opposition parties of diverse backgrounds come together and cede parliamentary seats to each other to take on the BJP jointly in 2024, Sibal said parties have to be more generous, more circumspect in criticising each other's ideologies and have to realise that wherever they are weak, they should allow the dominant partner to have a say.

On the strengthened Opposition unity during the second half of the budget session especially after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Sibal said as far as the joint protests in Parliament are concerned, that by itself is not a reflection of Opposition unity.

"As far as Opposition unity is concerned this is the first step. We need political parties to be more generous to each other and allow space for each other to have their own ideological moorings but at the same time get together to fight a government which is hell bent on silencing the people of India and converting this so-called democracy into an autocratic country," he said.

Sibal said having a common minimum programme for a united Opposition was a "tall order" and it would be decided only a few months before the general elections.

On whether the Adani issue and the caste census be the main planks for the Opposition going forward towards 2024, Sibal said he cannot suggest that as he is just an independent member of Parliament.

"I think the caste census issue is a big issue. It is a big issue in many states, in particular northern India but whether that will be a unifying factor or whether that will be projected as a national issue, I cannot possibly say," he added.

On the Adani matter, Sibal said the issue is not about A, B or C, it is how the state and big conglomerates are collaborating with each other to control resources, media, centres of power and along with that the central agencies.

Rebutting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Opposition is coming together as they are afraid of his government's anti-corruption crusade, he asked if the Centre was so concerned about graft why did it not appoint a Lokpal for five years after coming to power.

Why has the Lokpal been inactive and not investigated anybody in government, he asked.

"Is it the premise of our dear prime minister that nobody in government in any BJP-ruled states and in the central government can ever be charged for corruption, and that each one of them is as white as snow," Sibal asked.

He also questioned the prime minister as to why ongoing investigations against those joining the BJP stopped.

"Why is it that the map of India has been divided into two parts, wherever there are BJP-ruled states, the CBI has no access to, while in the Opposition-ruled states, they have complete access," Sibal said.

This narrative of the prime minister is based on a weak premise, he asserted.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 7,2023

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch of Mangaluru city police have arrested a 'wanted' man in several cases of cheating, including in foreign job fraud.

The arrested is V R Sudheer Rao (42) from Bejai New Road in Mangaluru, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

Promising jobs in Bulgaria, he took Rs 6.3 lakh from a woman in Bantwal taluk. Similar complaints had also been filed in Surathkal, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru South, Kankanady town, Moodbidri, Bantwal stations.

Adding to that, he had also cheated cooperative societies by availing loans, said the commissioner.

Rao is accused of cheating people of over Rs 50 lakh in more than eight cases. 

The accused had created fake documents for buying a car and taken loans from co-operative societies and cheated them as well. 

The operation to nab the accused was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner and the direction of CCB ACP P A Hegde witth the help of inspector Shyam Sundar, PSI Sudeep and others.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2023

A day before a meeting to finalise candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday held discussions with key state leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and B S Yediyurappa, on probable names.

The BJP's parliamentary board will meet on Sunday to finalise candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

Before the discussions started, Chief Minister Bommai said, "We will discuss about all probable candidates. We have district and constituency-wise details and recent survey outcomes. Keeping all that in mind, we will have a detailed discussion with national leaders."

The BJP, which aims to come back to power again in the southern state, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 seats.

Asked if the entire list will be announced in one go, Bommai told reporters that barring a few names, the rest may be announced after getting the board's approval.

The list of candidates will be finalised at the parliamentary board meeting scheduled at 5 pm on Sunday, he said.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya, who are the BJP's in charge for the assembly elections in the state, as well as senior party leader Arun Singh attended the meeting at Nadda's residence here.

Besides Bommai and former Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa, BJP national secretary C T Ravi and state BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel were also present in the meeting.

The state's principal opposition party, Congress, and the JD(S) have announced their initial lists of candidates for the polls. Their final lists are awaited.

Smaller parties in Karnataka such as the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, the Aam Aadmi Party, the All India Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the Social Democratic Party of India too have announced their first and second lists.

The Congress has announced candidates for 166 out of the total 224 seats, while the JD(S) has announced a list of 93 candidates.

Election notification will be issued on April 13, while the last date for filing nominations is April 20. Results will be declared on May 13.

News Network
April 7,2023

New Delhi, Apr 7: Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for Covid-19 management. 

In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Along with enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre and the states need to continue working in collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid-19 prevention and management, Mandaviya said.

He also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

