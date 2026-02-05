  1. Home
Respiratory illnesses rise in Karnataka’s capital as air quality deteriorates

News Network
February 5, 2026

Bengaluru: As air quality continues to worsen across several parts of the city, hospitals in Bengaluru are reporting a steady rise in patients suffering from respiratory illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), health officials and doctors said.

Data from the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) shows that 3,891 patients received treatment for respiratory ailments between April and November 2024. The figure rose to 4,187 during the same period in 2025.

Private hospitals, too, are witnessing a 10–15 per cent year-on-year increase in such cases.

While doctors caution that the rise cannot be attributed solely to air pollution, a significant number of patients are non-smokers with no prior history of respiratory disease.

“Nearly 70 per cent of the patients we see are non-smokers with no previous respiratory issues. When other causes are ruled out, air pollution emerges as the most likely factor,” said Dr Manjunath PH, consultant interventional pulmonologist at a hospital in Kengeri.

Doctors noted that patient footfall spikes during the winter months and around Deepavali, when air quality typically worsens.

“There is a clear correlation between poor air quality and the rise in cases. People commonly present with persistent cough, breathlessness and irritation of the respiratory tract, indicating the impact of polluted air on their health,” said Dr Sheetal Chaurasia, consultant in pulmonary medicine at a private hospital in Whitefield.

Dr Chaurasia added that respiratory tract infections are also on the rise.

“Poor air quality leads to chronic airway inflammation, making the airways more vulnerable to infections. We are seeing an increase in both upper and lower respiratory tract infections,” she said.

Patients with pre-existing respiratory conditions remain the worst affected.

“For those already diagnosed with respiratory illnesses, deteriorating air quality significantly worsens the condition. Both the frequency and severity of attacks increase sharply,” said Dr Vandana P, a pulmonologist at a hospital on Bannerghatta Road.

Doctors also flagged a worrying trend of rising respiratory problems among younger adults and children.

To reduce exposure, they advised people to wear masks while travelling on two-wheelers or autos and ensure adequate ventilation at home to minimise indoor air pollution.

News Network
January 31,2026

Roy.jpg

Bengaluru: The shooting incident involving CJ Roy, founder of the Confident Group, has once again put the spotlight on a businessman whose life has swung between flamboyant global success and persistent controversy at home.

Though Roy’s business interests extended across continents, his roots lay firmly in Karnataka. An alumnus of Christ School in Bengaluru, he later moved to Tumakuru to pursue an engineering degree. Those familiar with his early years describe him as intensely ambitious, beginning his career as a salesman at a small electronics firm dealing in computers.

Roy’s entry into large-scale real estate came through the Crystal Group, where he worked closely with Latha Namboothiri and rose from manager to director. However, the launch of the Confident Group in 2005 was clouded by industry speculation. Insiders speak of a fallout involving alleged “benami” properties and claims of deception that ultimately led to his independent venture—an episode Roy spent years trying to distance himself from, according to associates.

A tale of two cities

Roy’s professional trajectory diverged sharply across geographies.

In Dubai, he built a reputation as a bold and efficient developer, completing massive luxury residential projects in record time—some reportedly within 11 months. His rapid project delivery and lavish lifestyle in the Emirates earned him admiration and visibility in the real estate sector.

In Bengaluru, however, his image remained far more fractured. Sources say Roy stayed away from the city for several years amid disputes over unpaid dues to vendors and suppliers. Several projects were allegedly stalled, with accusations of unfulfilled commitments to cement and steel suppliers continuing to follow him.

Roy’s return to Bengaluru’s business and social circles began around 2018, marked by a conscious attempt at rebranding. His appointment as Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic added diplomatic legitimacy, which he complemented with visible CSR initiatives, including ambulance donations and high-profile charity events.

Heavy police presence in Langford Town

Following the incident, police personnel from the Central division were deployed outside the Confident Group building in Langford Town, which also houses the Slovak Honorary Consulate in Bengaluru.

The otherwise busy premises near Hosur Road wore a deserted look on Friday, reflecting the shock and uncertainty that followed the tragedy.

News Network
February 5,2026

News Network
February 3,2026

Kanchur2.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 3: Kanachur College of Physiotherapy and Kanachur Hospital & Research Centre, in association with U.T. Fareed Foundation (R), organised the 11th Late Mrs. Naseema Fareed Memorial Lecture on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Subramanyam K, Head of the Department and Professor, Department of Cardiology, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Mangaluru. In his inaugural address, Dr. Subramanyam delivered an insightful talk highlighting the vital role of physiotherapy in modern medical care, particularly in cardiac rehabilitation, patient recovery, and improving overall quality of life through a multidisciplinary healthcare approach.

The presidential address was delivered by Dr. Haji U.K. Monu, Chairman, KIET. The keynote address was presented by Dr. Mohammed Ismail Hejamady, who spoke on the evolving scope and significance of physiotherapy.

The event was held in the presence of Mr. Abdul Rahiman, Director, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru; Dr. Vaishali Sreejith, Senate Member, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru; Dr. Sudhan S.G., Professor and Principal, Krupanidhi College of Physiotherapy, Bengaluru; Dr. Shanavaz Manipady, Dean, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru; and Dr. Venkat Rai Prabhu, Member, Kanachur Health Science Advisory Council, Kanachur Hospital & Research Centre.

Dr. Mohammad Suhail, Dean, Kanachur College of Physiotherapy, welcomed the guests and delegates.

As part of the programme, a two-day free workshop was organised on the following topics:

•    Art of Practice in Cardiopulmonary Conditions by Dr. Sudhan S.G., Principal, Krupanidhi College of Physiotherapy

•    The Gift of Life – Organ Donation by Dr. Rohan Monis, Chief Administrative Medical Officer

•    Chest X-ray Interpretation by Dr. Hemanth, Department of Radiology, KIMS

•    Pulmonary Rehabilitation by Dr. Vijaya Kumar, Department of Respiratory Medicine, KIMS

Organisers noted that the memorial lecture series has been conducted continuously for the 11th year, benefiting interns and postgraduate students from various colleges across Mangaluru. A total of 130 delegates attended the workshop.

Dr. Reshma, Vice Principal, Kanachur College of Physiotherapy, Mangaluru, delivered the vote of thanks.

Kanchur7.jpg

Kanchur6.jpg

Kanchur5.jpg

Kanchur4.jpg

Kanchur3.jpg

Kanchur1.jpg

