Screen silence: Karnataka’s bold ‘switch-off’ strategy to boost SSLC scores

In an era where digital distractions are the primary rival to academic excellence, the Karnataka Education Department is taking the fight directly to the living room. As the SSLC (Class 10) annual examinations loom, officials have launched a localized "digital strike" to ensure students aren't losing their competitive edge to scrolling or soap operas.

The 7-to-9 Lockdown

The department has issued a formal directive urging—and in some cases, enforcing via home visits—a total blackout of mobile phones and television sets between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. This two-hour window is being designated as "sacred study time" across the state until the examinations conclude on April 2.

Key Pillars of the Initiative:

• Doorstep Advocacy: Teachers are transitioning from classrooms to living rooms, meeting parents to explain the psychological benefits of a distraction-free environment.

• Parental Accountability: The campaign shifts the burden of discipline from the student to the household, asking parents to lead by example and switch off their own devices.

• The Timeline: The focus remains sharp on the upcoming exam block, scheduled from March 18 to April 2.

"The objective is simple: uninterrupted focus. We are reclaiming the evening hours for the students, ensuring their environment is as prepared as their minds," stated a senior department official.

Student vs. Reality

While the student community has largely welcomed the "forced focus"—with many admitting they lack the willpower to ignore notifications—the move has sparked a debate on enforceability. Without a "TV Police," the success of this initiative rests entirely on the shoulders of parents and the persuasive power of visiting educators.