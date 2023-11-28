  1. Home
How 41 workers got trapped inside Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand for 17 days

November 28, 2023

The 41 workers trapped in an Uttarakhand tunnel for 17 days are likely to be rescued anytime now, as the manual drilling team clearing the debris that blocks their escape is metres away from reaching them. The operation, which faced several setbacks owing to the difficult terrain, is now on the threshold of success. As the country has its fingers crossed and hands joined in prayer, here's a look at how the workers got stuck

The Tunnel

The 4.5 km-tunnel is part of the Centre's ambitious Char Dham project aimed at providing all-weather connectivity between four prominent Hindu shrines in Uttarakhand - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. Also known as Silkyara tunnel, this tunnel is on the route connecting Silyara and Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi district. It is a double-lane tunnel and one of the longest under Char Dham project. About 2.4 km of the under-construction tunnel from the Silkyara side and 1.75 km from the other side has been built. The tunnel, once complete, is expected to cut down travel time by an hour. The project to build the tunnel is being carried out by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, which has reportedly handled such projects before.

What Went Wrong?

On November 12, a section of tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked. Fortunately for them, the part of the tunnel where they are stuck has power and water supply. While government authorities have maintained that a detailed probe will reveal what led to the collapse, multiple theories are floating around. One of them is that a landslide in the fragile Himalayan region led to the collapse. Several experts have pointed out how hasty development in the ecologically sensitive region was responsible for the incident.

Big Lapses?

There have been claims that the collapse was triggered by a blast carried out by construction teams building the tunnel. SP Sati, a geologist and professor of environmental science at Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, said, "The agency will never accept this, but I am certain that a major blast led to this collapse." NDTV had earlier reported that the construction plan for the tunnel mentioned an escape tunnel, but it was never built. International expert Arnold Dix, who has been at the site, was asked if the absence of an escape tunnel contributed to the situation. He said that globally, escape tunnels are put at the end "because normally you don't expect them to collapse". He, however, added a disclaimer that escape tunnels may be built during the course of the project in areas that have specific geological conditions.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 14,2023

Udupi, Nov 14: The police have made a major breakthrough in the coldblooded murder of four family members of an NRI which took place on November 12 at Tripthi Nagar of Nejar, near Malpe in Udupi district. 

According to sources, the Udupi police have arrested the main accused, identified as Praveen Arun Chowgule (35), at Kudachi in Rayabhag taluk of Belagavi district. He originally hails from Sangli, Maharashtra. 

According to sources, he is an officer and flight cabin colleague of the slain air hostess Aynaz. Earlier, he was a policeman in Maharashtra. 

The Udupi police sought the help of their counterparts in Belagavi district after collecting information about the presence of accused there. The Belagavi police surrounded the location in plainclothes and nabbed him. 

Haseena, 46, and her children Afnan, 23, Aynaz, 21, and Asim,12 were hacked to death in the home on November 12. Haseena’s mother-in-law Hajira, 70, who was found critically injured in the bathroom of the house, is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Haseena’s husband Mohammed Noor, who works in Saudi Arabia, rushed to India upon hearing the news. Haseena was staying with her three children and mother-in-law Hajira in Tripthi Nagar. Mr. Noor’s another son Asad works in Bengaluru. 

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun have formed five teams to crack the murder and they are investigating from all angles. ‘‘Teams are enquiring relatives, friends, and acquaintances of the family. Technical teams are verifying CCTV footages,” he said.

News Network
November 17,2023

New Delhi: New challenges are emerging from the incidents in West Asia and it is time for the countries of the Global South to talk in one voice for greater global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday amid ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

In his address at the second edition of the India-hosted virtual Voice of Global South Summit, Modi said New Delhi has emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy along with restraint to deal with the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

India condemned the barbaric October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, he said At the same time, the prime minister said India strongly condemned death of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

'We are seeing that new challenges are emerging from developments in West Asia,' he said.

India hosted the first edition of the 'Voice of Global South Summit' in January to flag concerns and challenges facing the developing countries.

'The Voice of Global South is the most unique platform reflecting the changing world of the 21st century,' Modi said.

The prime minister also called for cooperation under the framework of 'five Cs' -- consultation, communication, cooperation, creativity, capacity building.

'I cannot forget that historic moment, when African Union was inducted into G20 as a permanent member with India's efforts,' he said.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the African Union in September became the new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world in the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

Listing achievements for the Global South under India's G20 presidency, Modi said significant seriousness was shown this time on climate finance.There was consensus at G20 on providing finance and technology in easy terms to countries of the Global South for climate transition, he said.

India considers that new technology should not increase distance between Global South and North, he said.

News Network
November 21,2023

Mangaluru: Chandrashekhara MK, 33, from Mujoor village of Kadaba, who was arrested after hackers used his credentials to open a bank account and make an illegal transaction in Riyadh, was released from the Saudi Arabian jail on Monday.

In November last year, Saudi Arabian police arrested him for a banking fraud involving SAR 22,000 (approximately Rs 4.8 lakh), after he shared an OTP number with an unidentified person.

Social activist Shridhar Gowda, who helped the family of Chandrashekhara to reach out to the Indian Embassy through people’s representatives, said he reached home via Mangaluru International Airport on Monday evening.

Gowda said that Chandrashekhara was working for Al Fanar Co in Riyadh. “More than a year ago, Chandrashekhara had visited a shop in Riyadh to buy a phone and SIM card. The shop had taken his thumb impression twice and thereafter he received a message in Arabic. Later, he received a call asking him to share an OTP sent to his mobile phone. Without knowing the consequences, he had shared the OTP,” he said.

In November last year, Saudi Arabian police arrested him for a banking fraud involving SAR 22,000 (approximately Rs 4.8 lakh). Finally, with the help of his friends and the company in which he was working, Chandrashekhara could walk out of the jail through a court order,” Gowda added.

