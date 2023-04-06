  1. Home
  2. No written exams till class 2, assessment should not cause burden for children: Draft NCF

April 7, 2023

New Delhi, Apr 7: Explicit tests and exams are completely inappropriate assessment tools for children up to class 2 and written tests should be introduced from class 3 onwards, the draft National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has recommended stressing that assessment methods should be such that they do not contribute to any additional burden for the child.

The framework which is being developed along the lines of the new National Education Policy (NEP) suggests that two important methods of assessment that are appropriate for the foundational stage are observations of the child and analysing of artefacts that the child has produced as part of their learning experience.

The draft notes that explicit tests and examinations are completely inappropriate assessment tools for the Foundational stage (preschool to class 2).

"Assessment should allow for diversity among children and in their learning. Children learn differently and express their learning differently too. There might be many ways to assess the achievement of a learning outcome or competency. The teacher should have the ability to design different kinds of assessments for the same learning outcome and use each assessment appropriately.

"Assessment should enable recording and documentation. Children's progress should be described and analysed through the systematic collection of evidence. Assessment should not contribute to any additional burden for the child. Assessment tools and processes should be designed such that they are a natural extension of the learning experience for the child," it adds.

Describing the assessment for the preparatory stage (class 3 to 5), the draft recommends that "written tests should be introduced at this stage".

"A variety of assessment methods should be used to promote learning. Portfolios can be used to capture student progress holistically through their work. This could also provide a reliable picture of their learning to parents. Peer and self-assessments could also be introduced to help students monitor the trajectory of their own learning.

"At the end of the preparatory stage, there should be a comprehensive summative assessment of the student's readiness to enter the middle stage where several new curricular areas are introduced," it adds.

The education ministry released a "pre-draft" of the NCF for school education on Thursday and invited suggestions from stakeholders such as students, parents, teachers and scholars.

The draft prepared by a panel headed by K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief, suggests that at the middle stage (class 6 to 8), the focus of the curriculum should move to conceptual understanding and higher-order capacities.

"Therefore, classroom assessment techniques such as projects, debates, presentations, experiments, investigations, role plays, journals and portfolios should be used to assess learning. Regular summative assessments at this stage will help students synthesize their learning at logical intervals such as year-end, term-end, unit-end. Summative assessments comprising multiple-choice questions and constructed responses like short and long answers may be used periodically," it says.

In the secondary stage (class 9 to 12), the panel has asserted that comprehensive classroom assessments should be effectively practised for facilitating meaningful learning and constructive feedback. Regular summative assessments should be conducted for recording students learning against competencies.

"Self-assessment will play a key role in student learning at this stage. Students should be facilitated to monitor what they are learning and use the feedback from this monitoring to adjust, adapt, and decide their own strategies for learning.

"Summative assessments can be designed using case-based questions, simulations, and essay-type questions to enable assessment of competencies. At this stage, students should also be prepared to undertake the board examinations and other selection tests to gain access to higher education and livelihood opportunities," the draft adds.

According to ministry officials, the textbooks as per the new NCF will be introduced from next year.

The Education Ministry has designed four NCFs based on the 5+3+3+4 ‘curricular and pedagogical’ structure that NEP 2020 has recommended for school education.

The ministry launched the NCF for the foundational stage (NCF-FS) for children between ages 3-8 years in October 2022. In continuation of that policy, the next NCF for school education is being prepared.

Revamping class 10 and 12 board exams, aligning the shift from 10+2 structure to 5+3+3+4 structure and emphasis on developmental perspectives suggesting curricular and pedagogical shifts at different stages - foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary - are among the recommendations made in the pre-draft.

The NCF has been revised four times - in 1975, 1988, 2000 and 2005. The new proposed revision will be the fifth of the framework.
 

March 29,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 29: Ahead of the assembly elections, Congress is facing dissidence from a section of their supporters and party workers in the Sullia constituency, the only seat in Dakshina Kannada reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Dozens of Congress workers on Wednesday, March 29, staged a protest in front of the office of District Congress Committee in Mangaluru opposing the candidature of G Krishnappa Sullia.

The protesters arrived in buses from Sullia to Mangaluru and demanded tickets for their leader Nanda Kumar to contest from Sullia.

They held placards which read “give B form for Nanda Kumar and we will ensure the victory of Congress,” “We do not want candidate selected by leaders, give tickets to a winning candidate.” The protesters were also holding posters of Congress leader Nanda Kumar.

Soon after the first list of Congress candidates was released recently, ticket aspirant Nanda Kumar had said “My name was in the forefront during a survey conducted by AICC and KPCC. The high command had ignored the sentiments of Congress workers in the constituency. I will discuss with workers and take a call on a future course of action.” 

The supporters of Kumar also held meetings in Sullia and Kadaba and decided to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M Mallikarjuna Kharge, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah to urge them to modify the candidature. 

April 4,2023

The World Bank on Tuesday said it has lowered its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal year that started on April 1 to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Due to shrinkage in consumption on back of slower income, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will likely moderate to 6.3 per cent in FY2024, said a report by the World Bank on Tuesday.

The India Development Update by World Bank stated that the country’s retail inflation will see a moderation from 6.6 per cent to 5.2 per cent in FY2023-24. The World Bank update added that India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) expected to be at 5.2 per cent in FY24.

April 7,2023

New Delhi, Apr 7: India has logged 6,050 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in 203 days, while the active cases have increased to 28,303, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The new cases add to worries about a possible upcoming spike in coronavirus infections and Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is slated to hold a review meeting to assess the situation on Friday.

On September 16 last year, 6,298 cases were recorded.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,943 with 14 deaths -- three reported from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and one was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.02 per cent, it said.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,45,104)

The active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,85,858, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.

