‘Omar Abdullah will be J&K CM,’ declares Farooq Abdullah as Cong-NC alliance crosses majority mark

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will become Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, declared Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar today as his party races ahead of the winning mark in assembly elections in the Union territory. The veteran politician made the announcement after it became obvious that the Congress-NC alliance would win the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 10 years.

"After 10 years, the people have given their mandate to us. We pray to Allah that we meet their expectations. It will not be 'police raj' here but public here. We will try to release the innocent from jail. Media will be free. We have to develop trust between Hindus and Muslims," Mr Abdullah told reporters.

The former chief minister also hoped that INDIA alliance partners would help the NC fight to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, which became a Union territory following the repeal of its special status. On being asked who will be given the top post, the veteran politician declared, "Omar Abdullah banega Chief Minister."

The Congress-National Conference alliance is leading in 52 out of the total 90 seats, comfortably past the halfway mark of 46, while the BJP is ahead in 27 seats. Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) may end up with just two seats, the trends show.

Omar Abdullah, who had earlier served in the top post from 2009 to 2015, said in an online post this morning that he hopes the counting day will end well for him. "Last time around it didn't end well for me personally. InshaAllah this time around it will be better," said the 54-year-old NC leader.

He is yet to comment on being named as the next chief minister by his father.