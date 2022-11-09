  1. Home
  2. UK High Court orders Nirav Modi’s extradition to India to face fraud charges

News Network
November 9, 2022

New Delhi, Nov 9: The High Court in London on Wednesday rejected the appeal of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi and ordered his extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case, news agency PTI reported.

Modi is currently undergoing extradition proceedings in the UK. He was booked in the alleged Rs 13,500-crore PNB fraud case, where it was claimed that companies controlled by him had benefited from issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking from the bank.

News Network
October 29,2022

Doha, Oct 29: Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting soccer fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes told Reuters.

They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and shut down by authorities, forcing the mainly Asian and African workers to seek what shelter they could - including bedding down on the pavement outside one of their former homes.

The move comes less than four weeks before the Nov. 20 start of the global soccer tournament which has drawn intense international scrutiny of Qatar's treatment of foreign workers and its restrictive social laws.

At one building which residents said housed 1,200 people in Doha's Al Mansoura district, authorities told people at about 8 pm on Wednesday they had just two hours to leave.

Municipal officials returned around 10.30 pm, forced everyone out and locked the doors to the building, they said. Some men had not been able to return in time to collect their belongings.

"We don't have anywhere to go," one man told Reuters the next day as he prepared to sleep out for a second night with around 10 other men, some of them shirtless in the autumn heat and humidity of the Gulf Arab state.

He, and most other workers who spoke to Reuters, declined to give their names or personal details for fear of reprisals from the authorities or employers.

Nearby, five men were loading a mattress and a small fridge into the back of a pickup truck. They said they had found a room in Sumaysimah, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Doha.

A Qatari government official said the evictions are unrelated to the World Cup and were designed "in line with ongoing comprehensive and long-term plans to re-organise areas of Doha."

"All have since been rehoused in safe and appropriate accommodation," the official said, adding that requests to vacate "would have been conducted with proper notice."

World soccer's governing body FIFA did not respond to a request for comment and Qatar's World Cup organisers directed inquiries to the government.

"Deliberate ghetto-isation"

Around 85% of Qatar's three million population are foreign workers. Many of those evicted work as drivers, day labourers or have contracts with companies but are responsible for their own accommodation - unlike those working for major construction firms who live in camps housing tens of thousands of people.

One worker said the evictions targeted single men, while foreign workers with families were unaffected.

A Reuters reporter saw more than a dozen buildings where residents said people had been evicted. Some buildings had their electricity switched off.

Most were in neighbourhoods where the government has rented buildings for World Cup fan accommodation. The organisers' website lists buildings in Al Mansoura and other districts where flats are advertised for between $240 and $426 per night.

The Qatari official said municipal authorities have been enforcing a 2010 Qatari law which prohibits "workers' camps within family residential areas" - a designation encompassing most of central Doha - and gives them the power to move people out.

Some of the evicted workers said they hoped to find places to live amid purpose-built workers' accommodation in and around the industrial zone on Doha's southwestern outskirts or in outlying cities, a long commute from their jobs.

The evictions "keep Qatar's glitzy and wealthy facade in place without publicly acknowledging the cheap labour that makes it possible," said Vani Saraswathi, Director of Projects at Migrant-Rights.org, which campaigns for foreign workers in the Middle East.

"This is deliberate ghetto-isation at the best of times. But evictions with barely any notice are inhumane beyond comprehension."

Some workers said they had experienced serial evictions.

One said he was forced to change buildings in Al Mansoura at the end of September, only to be moved on 11 days later with no prior notice, along with some 400 others. "In one minute, we had to move," he said.

Mohammed, a driver from Bangladesh, said he had lived in the same neighbourhood for 14 years until Wednesday, when the municipality told him he had 48 hours to leave the villa he shared with 38 other people.

He said labourers who built up the infrastructure for Qatar to host the World Cup were being pushed aside as the tournament approaches.

"Who made the stadiums? Who made the roads? Who made everything? Bengalis, Pakistanis. People like us. Now they are making us all go outside." 

News Network
November 9,2022

New Delhi, Nov 9: Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud on Wednesday took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of Office of the Chief Justice of India to Justice Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

His father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

Justice Chandrachud succeeds Justice UU Lalit. Justice Lalit on October 11, had recommended Justice DY Chandrachud's name as his successor to the Centre in accordance with the convention. President Murmu had appointed him as the next CJI on October 17.

The Union Law Ministry had recently initiated the process for the appointment of the next CJI, asking the outgoing CJI to recommend his successor.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the process of appointment of judges in the higher judiciary, the outgoing CJI initiates the process of naming the successor after getting a communication from the Law ministry.

The MoP states that the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court is considered fit to hold the office of the CJI and the views of the outgoing head of the judiciary have to be sought at the appropriate time.

The MoP, however, does not specify the time limit for the initiation of the process of recommending the name of the successor CJI.

News Network
November 8,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dakshina Kannada district unit has urged Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Mangaluru Smart City Limited authorities to not open beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex, which will be constructed under Smart City Mission.

VHP district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivanand Mendon stated in a memorandum that there is a move to open nine beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex.

“We have been witnessing instances of cattle theft, functioning of illegal slaughterhouses, and cow slaughtering in the district for the past several years. Beef is being supplied in the district through many illegal slaughterhouses. If beef stalls are set up in the new Central Market Complex, illegal slaughterhouses will flourish in the district.

This will lead to social unrest and breach of communal harmony in the district. Hence, the authorities concerned should immediately drop the proposal to open beef stalls in the Central market Complex,” Gopal Kuthar said.

MLA Kamath, who received the memorandum, said he will not take part in the foundation laying ceremony of the proposed Central Market Complex if the building plan has provisions for beef stalls in it.

“A proposal to construct a new Central Market Complex at an estimated cost of Rs 114 crore has been prepared. We will not allow stalls selling beef in the market complex. The revenue department has sent a clear message to illegal cow slaughterers by attaching their properties as per the provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The new Act was not in force when the proposal for the new Central Market Complex was prepared. With the implementation of the Act, no permission will be given for beef stalls,” the MLA said.

Mangaluru mayor Jayanand Anchan said the foundation for the new Central Market Complex has not yet been laid. “The work on the new Central Market Complex is yet to commence.

Further, no tender has been floated for the auctioning of the meat stalls. Auction of stalls/ shops will be conducted only after the construction is completed. A blueprint for the new Market Complex was prepared long back based on meat and other outlets that existed in the demolished Central Market building,” he added.

