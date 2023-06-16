  1. Home
Union Minister's house set on fire as communal violence continues in Manipur

News Network
June 16, 2023

As the communal tension continues to intensify in the northeastern state of Manipur, the house of Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was attacked by a mob of over 1,000 people last night (June 15).

Officials said that Singh was not at the house in Imphal at the time of the incident.

As per media reports, despite the curfew in Imphal, the agitated mob managed to reach the minister's house at Kongba where nine security escorts personnel, five security guards and eight additional guards were reportedly on duty at the time of the incident.

According to a security personnel, the mob, which contained around 1200 people, threw petrol bombs from all directions during the attack.

"We couldn't prevent the incident as the mob was overwhelming and we couldn't control the situation. They threw petrol bombs coming in from all directions.. from the bye lane behind the building and from the front entrance. so we simply couldn't control the mob," said, Escort Commander L Dineshwor Singh.

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Education RK Ranjan Singh last month held a meeting with a group of intellectuals from Manipur's Meitei and Kuki communities.

The minister also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "identify and condemn" local politicians who could be responsible for the trouble in Manipur.

"We are not to blame any community or ethnic group... The harmonious relations among ethnic groups are often violated by leaders for getting their political ends. Myopic politicians often play with the lives and emotions of the common people... They have done enough damage to society. Their tactics trigger unimaginable losses, for instance the present ethnic inferno. Such local leaders must be identified and condemned," Mr Singh wrote in the letter to PM Modi on May 21.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

News Network
June 3,2023

Kolkata, June 3: The death toll in the disastrous railway accident in Odisha has risen to 288 and rescue operations at the site have been completed, a South Eastern Railway official said on Saturday.

The railway ministry has declared that total number of casualties now stands at 1091 including deaths, grievous injuries and simple injuries.

An enquiry into the accident will be held by the commissioner of railway safety (CRS), South Eastern circle, the official said.

The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country, took place in Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe. 

Three trains - the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in the accident. 

The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement. The Commissioner Railway Safety comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

While it is not clear what caused the crash, sources indicate a possible signalling failure.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.

"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.

Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told PTI Video that the Coromandel Express derailed first, and its 10-12 coaches fell on the line on which the Bengaluru-Howrah Express was travelling, forcing it to jump off the tracks.

The differing versions of the accident could not be immediately reconciled.

The opposition while expressing condolences at the deaths which occurred in one of India's worst train dissters, also lashed out at the government.

"Government concentrates only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign," CPI MP Binoy Viswam said in a tweet.

 Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from under the derailed coaches. Disaster management personnel and firemen were busy at work trying to extricate bodies as dawn broke on this tiny way station on the east coast railway line.

From a nearby hill the accident site looked like as if a powerful whirlwind had thrown train coaches on top of each other, in a haphazard "wrathful" manner.

Closer to the ground mangled steel and bloodied and disfigured bodies lay enmeshed with each other creating a grotesque sight.

"Some of the scenes at the site were too gory to describe," said a passenger.

Railway tracks were almost destroyed at the spot as mangled coaches lay strewn all over, with some having mounted on another, while a few coaches turned turtle due to the impact.

Pijush Poddar, a resident of Berhampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, was travelling to Tamil Nadu in the Coromandel Express to join work there when the accident happened.

"We were jolted and suddenly saw the train bogie turn on one side. Many of us were thrown out of the compartment by the momentum of the derailment. When we managed to crawl out, we found bodies lying all around," he said.

Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".

"The local people really went out on a limb to help us... They not only helped in pulling out people but retrieved our luggage and got us water, " Rupam Banerjee, one of the passengers, told reporters.

One of the coaches “was pushed into the ground " as another from a neighbouring train collapsed on top of it, passengers said.

Work is on to try and extricate that particular bogie and retrieve the dead in it. "This will push up the deth toll significantly," a state disaster relief officer said.

Balasore district hospital looked like a war zone with the injured lying on stretchers in the corridor and rooms bursting at its seams with extra beds propped up.

Harried medical staff were seen trying to bring succour to patients many of whom are from states other than Odisha and had difficulties in communicating. In all some 526 railway accident victims have been admitted to this one single hospital.

Policemen and locals have been volunteering to donate blood at this and many hospitals through the night, said officials. More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood, officials said.

The morgue at the hospital was a pile of white shrouded bodies, many of them yet to be identified as relatives are yet to make their way to the town with many train services cancelled or delayed due to the accident on a major railway trunk route.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in the wake of the deadly triple train crash.

State Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said those injured in the accident were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

All government and private hospitals in the nearby districts, including the AIIMS at Bhubaneswar are being used.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the site in the morning as did Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

The Odisha government issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai). Expressing concern over the accident, in which a large number of people from West Bengal were involved, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was monitoring the situation along with the chief secretary and other officials.

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said the state was sending a team led by minister Manas Bhunia and MP Dola Sen to the spot.

So far, 18 long-distance trains have been cancelled due to the accident, which happened on the Howrah-Chennai main line in the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway. 

News Network
June 6,2023

Supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) raised slogans in support of the Khalistani movement and Bhindranwale at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 39th anniversary of the controversial Operation Bluestar.

In a video shared by news agencies, pro-Khalistani supporters can be seen holding posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a prominent figure of the Khalistan movement, can be seen raising slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad'. 

Earlier, security was beefed up at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and across the city ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star. DCP (Law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that police in civil dress have been deployed as well. 

The city has been sealed to prevent any untoward incident, he said, adding that adequate police personnel has been posted at various spots in the city.

Operation Bluestar was a military action ordered by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to flush out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale holed up in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Operation Bluestar was carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, and claimed several lives and left the shrine and complex damaged.

Sikh radical group Dal Khalsa organised a rally in the city to commemorate the day and in support of Khalistan.

Tight security across Punjab has been observed with the radical outfit calling for Amritsar bandh.

News Network
June 16,2023

