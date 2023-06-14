Violence erupts again in Manipur: At least 9 killed, many missing after fresh firing; several houses burnt

Newsroom, June 4: At least nine persons were reportedly killed and a few others were injured in fresh firing in a Kuki-dominated village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.

Although the incident has not yet been confirmed by the security forces or the state government, sources said the firing took place in the early hours of Wednesday (June 14) at Khamenlok village.

"There was heavy firing in the village," a source in Kangpokpi said. According to sources, a few people are reportedly missing following the firing incident. Several houses were also burnt by miscreants in Khamenlok village.

The fresh violence took place amid efforts to restore peace in the state, which has witnessed over 100 deaths and displacements of over 50,000 since May 3. The clashes started on May 3 after a protest by Kuki organisations opposing a move to grant ST status to the majority Meitei community in the state.

The incident took place a day after some influential organisations belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities decided to boycott the Peace Committee, which was constituted by the Centre on June 10 for restoration of peace through discussions with various stakeholders.

The groups said action must be initiated against those involved in the killings first before taking up peace initiatives.

Nearly 40,000 security forces including the Army are still deployed while ban on mobile and broadband internet is still in force in entire Manipur.