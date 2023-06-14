  1. Home
  2. Violence erupts again in Manipur: At least 9 killed, many missing after fresh firing; several houses burnt

News Network
June 14, 2023

Newsroom, June 4: At least nine persons were reportedly killed and a few others were injured in fresh firing in a Kuki-dominated village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Wednesday. 

Although the incident has not yet been confirmed by the security forces or the state government, sources said the firing took place in the early hours of Wednesday (June 14) at Khamenlok village. 

"There was heavy firing in the village," a source in Kangpokpi said. According to sources, a few people are reportedly missing following the firing incident. Several houses were also burnt by miscreants in Khamenlok village.

The fresh violence took place amid efforts to restore peace in the state, which has witnessed over 100 deaths and displacements of over 50,000 since May 3. The clashes started on May 3 after a protest by Kuki organisations opposing a move to grant ST status to the majority Meitei community in the state. 

The incident took place a day after some influential organisations belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities decided to boycott the Peace Committee, which was constituted by the Centre on June 10 for restoration of peace through discussions with various stakeholders. 

The groups said action must be initiated against those involved in the killings first before taking up peace initiatives. 

Nearly 40,000 security forces including the Army are still deployed while ban on mobile and broadband internet is still in force in entire Manipur.

News Network
June 8,2023

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said about 50 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back in the banking system since the RBI announced withdrawal of the highest denomination currency last month.

As on March 31, 2023, he said, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation.

"So far, Rs 1.80 lakh crore have come back after the announcement," he said during an interaction with media after releasing the bi-monthly monetary policy here.

About 85 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes are coming as deposits in bank accounts and this is in line with expectation, he said.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes as part of its currency management and permitted the exchange of such notes (up to Rs 20,000 in one go) from May 23 onwards. The exchange or deposit window is available till September 30, 2023.

The governor also urged the public not to panic for exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 notes but should avoid last minute rush.

He also made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes, or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination, and requested the public not to speculate on this.

Last month, the RBI governor had said the majority of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes are expected to be returned to the banking system by the September 30 deadline.

News Network
June 13,2023

Bengaluru, June 12: Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said no discussions have taken place at the state level regarding poll understanding with the JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and maintained that it is difficult to predict the future in politics. Bommai said his party is keeping watch on the discussions in the media about uniting other parties against the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

"No discussions have happened at the state level, let's see in the days to come, it is difficult to predict the future in politics," Bommai told reporters here in response to a question on an understanding with JD(S).

To a question about uniting other parties to "tie up" Congress, he said, "Such talks are taking place strongly in the press, and discussions are taking place in all channels in this regard, we are keeping a watch."

Following the Assembly poll results, there were reports in a section of the media that JD(S) would enter into an alliance with the BJP to fight the Lok Sabha polls. It was also said that JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during his recent visit to New Delhi had met some senior BJP leaders.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy on Monday said a decision on an electoral understanding for the Lok Sabha polls will be taken when the situation arises, and there is no proposal before him as of now to contest the Parliamentary elections.

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question regarding speculation of a possible alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls and about him contesting that election.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 of the total 28 seats in the State, while an independent backed by it won one seat. The Congress and JD(S) secured one seat each.

News Network
June 13,2023

Bengaluru, June 13: The Karnataka government will constitute new vision groups across seven sectors to promote industrial development, State's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said.

He said this while speaking at a meeting held here on Monday evening with leading industrialists to exchange ideas on promoting industrial growth in the state. The proposed vision groups will span the sectors of Aerospace & Defense, Machine Tools, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), Core Manufacturing, Pharma, Startups (non-IT), and Auto/EV.

The vision groups will comprise industry experts, public sector officials and academic experts. These groups will be institutionalised and will provide holistic guidance to the department and lead industrial progress in the right direction, the Minister noted. The government also intends to promote manufacturing and industrialisation in sectors such as future mobility, green hydrogen, food processing, textiles, and warehousing & logistics, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Listing opportunities for green hydrogen, Patil said the state has already attracted commitments worth about Rs 2.8 lakh crore from interested players.

The first green hydrogen cluster of the country cluster would come up in Mangaluru, he said adding that the required infrastructure including land, and water will be facilitated, and incentives will be extended as per norms. The government is planning to set up a Karnataka Aerospace Technology Centre at Devanahalli R&D park to ease information dissemination, enable networks and market linkages and create Common Facility Centre (CFC) and incubation centres. 

Intensive efforts are under way to pursue opportunities worth approximately Rs. 2.5 Lakh Crores, he claimed. An IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer of PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) grade will be appointed within the department to facilitate resolution of environment-related issues, Patil said, as he also shared his experience on how such issues were successfully resolved by appointing a PCCF-grade official in the irrigation department while he worked as the minister of that department during 2013-18.

He assured that the government would always consider the opinions and suggestions of industrialists with open-mindedness and ensure maintaining industry friendliness. Foreign embassy officials of several countries, Geetanjali Kirloskar (Toyota Kirloskar), Sushant Naik (Tata Motors), Rajiv Khushu (Texas Instruments), Vincent (Foxconn), and Amit Kumar Singh (Asian paints) were among representatives of over 30 industries who were present. Also, representatives of industry bodies organisations such as CII, FICCI, FKCCI, AWAKE, and KASSIA also attended the meeting, the release said.

