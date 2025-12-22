Desert turns white as Saudi Arabia sees first northern snow in 30 years

Saudi Arabia has witnessed rare snowfall in several parts of the country, including the northern regions, where such an event has been reported for the first time in 30 years, leaving residents in awe.

The white blanket of snow covered vast desert areas, from the Tuwaiq mountain range in the west to regions near Riyadh. The rare event has sparked excitement and disbelief among residents, who have shared videos and photos of the Gulf nation blanketed in white.

A video shared on X captured an unusual scene: a group of camels standing in a desert area covered in snow, with dark clouds looming overhead.

Snowfall transformed parts of the country into an unexpected winter playground. Another video showed adults enjoying the snow by skiing, celebrating, and capturing a scene rarely seen in the Kingdom.

Local TV channels have described the snowfall as historic, while many residents have expressed concerns over the cold conditions and icy roads. The National Meteorology Center (NCM) had earlier warned of a sharp drop in temperatures and urged the public to take safety precautions.

Additionally, the Trojena Highlands and parts of the Tabuk region experienced unusually low temperatures due to snow last week. Jabal Al-Lawz in Tabuk reported heavy snowfall on Wednesday, accompanied by thick fog and strong winds, according to the Saudi Gazette.

The NCM has forecast a high chance of snow in the Qassim region and northern parts of Riyadh on Thursday, as an intense weather system continues to affect large areas of the kingdom. Authorities have cautioned the public to exercise extreme care during the severe weather.

While snow in Saudi Arabia is rare, it is not unprecedented. Last February, the Trojena Mountains saw snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, and parts of Al-Jawf reportedly experienced snow for the first time.