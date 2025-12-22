  1. Home
  Desert turns white as Saudi Arabia sees first northern snow in 30 years

News Network
December 22, 2025

Saudi Arabia has witnessed rare snowfall in several parts of the country, including the northern regions, where such an event has been reported for the first time in 30 years, leaving residents in awe. 

The white blanket of snow covered vast desert areas, from the Tuwaiq mountain range in the west to regions near Riyadh. The rare event has sparked excitement and disbelief among residents, who have shared videos and photos of the Gulf nation blanketed in white.

A video shared on X captured an unusual scene: a group of camels standing in a desert area covered in snow, with dark clouds looming overhead.

Snowfall transformed parts of the country into an unexpected winter playground. Another video showed adults enjoying the snow by skiing, celebrating, and capturing a scene rarely seen in the Kingdom.

Local TV channels have described the snowfall as historic, while many residents have expressed concerns over the cold conditions and icy roads. The National Meteorology Center (NCM) had earlier warned of a sharp drop in temperatures and urged the public to take safety precautions.

Additionally, the Trojena Highlands and parts of the Tabuk region experienced unusually low temperatures due to snow last week. Jabal Al-Lawz in Tabuk reported heavy snowfall on Wednesday, accompanied by thick fog and strong winds, according to the Saudi Gazette.

The NCM has forecast a high chance of snow in the Qassim region and northern parts of Riyadh on Thursday, as an intense weather system continues to affect large areas of the kingdom. Authorities have cautioned the public to exercise extreme care during the severe weather.

While snow in Saudi Arabia is rare, it is not unprecedented. Last February, the Trojena Mountains saw snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, and parts of Al-Jawf reportedly experienced snow for the first time.

News Network
December 15,2025

Mangaluru police have arrested a 27-year-old NRI on his return from Saudi Arabia in connection with an Instagram post allegedly containing derogatory and provocative remarks about the Hindu religion, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Abdul Khader Nehad, a resident of Ulaibettu in Mangaluru, was working in Saudi Arabia when the post was uploaded, police said.

A suo motu case was registered at the Bajpe police station on October 11 after an allegedly offensive post circulated from the Instagram account ‘team_sdpi_2025’. Police said the content was flagged for being provocative and derogatory in nature.

During the investigation, technical analysis traced the Instagram post to Nehad, who was residing abroad at the time, a senior police officer said. Based on these findings, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him.

On December 14, Nehad arrived from Saudi Arabia at Calicut International Airport in Kerala, where he was taken into custody on arrival. Police said further investigation is underway.

News Network
December 15,2025

Mangaluru, Dec 15: Air India Express has announced that it will resume direct flight services between Mangaluru and Muscat from March 2026, restoring an important international air link for passengers from the coastal region.

Airport authorities said the service will operate twice a week—on Sundays and Tuesdays—from March 1. The initial flights are scheduled on March 3, 8 and 10, followed by March 15 and 17, with the same operating pattern to continue thereafter. The flight duration is approximately three hours and 25 minutes.

The Mangaluru–Muscat route was earlier operated under the 2025 summer schedule, with services beginning on July 14. At that time, Air India Express had operated four flights a week before suspending the service.

Officials said the summer schedule will come into effect from March 29, after which changes in flight timings and departure schedules from Mangaluru are expected. Passengers have been advised to check the latest schedules while planning their travel.

The resumption of direct flights to Muscat is expected to significantly benefit expatriates, business travellers and others, further strengthening Mangaluru’s air connectivity with the Gulf region.

News Network
December 19,2025

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru CEN police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly posting provocative and misleading content on an Instagram page named “mr_a_titude”, targeting the Bajpe police.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H identified the arrested as Abhishek M, a resident of Katipalla in Mangaluru.

A case has been registered at the Bajpe Police Station under Sections 353(1)(c), 353(2), 56, and 57 read with Section 189 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the post.

According to police, the accused uploaded a photograph of a hotel on the Instagram page and alleged that accused persons in a murder case under the Bajpe police jurisdiction were being given “royal treatment” by the police, including being served beef meals daily from the hotel.

The post further accused the police of supporting criminals, misusing their authority, and betraying public trust. Police said the content was provocative in nature and aimed at inciting public outrage against the police.

Following the post, a case was registered at the Bajpe police station, and further investigation was transferred to the CEN police station.

Police records indicate that the accused has a criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him, including murder, attempt to murder, assault, and robbery at the Surathkal Police Station, and one case at the Kaup Police Station.

The Commissioner said the accused was traced and arrested using technical evidence.

