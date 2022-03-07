Israel fires missiles toward Syrian military positions near Damascus; civilians killed

  1. Home
News Network
March 7, 2022

Damascus, Mar 7: Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus Monday, killing two civilians and causing material damage, Syria’s defense ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon fired the missiles toward Syria. It added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles.

It gave no further details or say how the civilians were killed.

Israel did not comment on the attack and rarely acknowledges such operations. But it has launched hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war.

Israel has acknowledged that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, that fight on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The strike came two weeks after three Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack near Damascus.

News Network
February 26,2022

New Delhi, Feb 26: Noting that Indian students have been going to many small countries for medical education despite the language barrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the private sector to make a big presence in the field.

Speaking at a webinar on the Union budget announcements on the health sector, Modi suggested that state governments should also formulate “good policies” for land allotment for medical education so that India could produce a large number of doctors and paramedics to fulfill even global demand.

His remarks assume significance at a time when a large number of Indian students, many of them studying medicine, have been stuck in Ukraine following the Russian attack on that country.

Modi made no direct mention of the crisis though.

The prime minister said Indian students going abroad for study, especially in medical education, also result in hundreds of billions of rupees exiting the country as well.

"Our children today are going to small countries for study, especially in medical education. Language is a problem there. They are still going... Can our private sector not enter this field in a big way? Can our state governments not frame good policies for land allotment regarding this," he asked.

India can benefit a lot from its demographic dividend in this field, he said, adding that Indian doctors have enhanced the country's prestige across the world in the last many decades with their work.

In the webinar, Modi also highlighted his government's efforts to provide quality health and wellness services to people.

The government has been working with the spirit of "one India one health” so that people in remote locations also have access to quality healthcare, he said, adding quality healthcare infrastructure should not be confined only to big cities, he said.

Here are the reasons why Indians head to Ukraine to study medicine

Low cost

Degree costs a fraction of what it does in India

•    Fee in Ukraine: Rs 15-22 lakh for 6 years

•    In India: Avg of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore in private colleges

Paucity of seats in India

Country has 84,000-odd MBBS seats; 1.61 million students registered for NEET in 2021 for these seats

Global acceptance

MBBS from Ukraine is globally recognised, including by National Medical Commission

Average medical infrastructure in Ukraine

•    33 medical colleges

•    Standard infrastructure

•    Stress on the theoretical aspect; lack of practical exposure

Opportunities in India

•    On return, candidates must take the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam

•    Those who clear the exam are eligible for an internship and licence to practise

Other popular destinations for Indians studying medicine

•    China

•    Philippines

•    Bangladesh

News Network
February 23,2022

Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank have killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy, Palestine's Health Ministry said, while the Israeli military accused the teenager of throwing Molotov cocktails.

"Mohammed Shehade, 14, was killed by Israeli forces' gunfire in Al Khader" village in the Bethlehem area, a ministry statement said on Tuesday, urging an international investigation of Israel.

The Israeli military said its troops provided first aid but the suspect died.

Two other teenagers have been killed over the past 10 days in the occupied West Bank, where deadly incidents are common, often during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

The latest killing comes one week after Israeli troops killed another teenage Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, both sides said, during what witnesses described as a confrontation between protesters and Israeli troops.

Residents in the community of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, identified the victim as Nehad Bargouthi, 19.

His killing came less than two days after a teenager was killed by the Israeli military near the flashpoint West Bank town of Jenin.

Mohammed Abu Salah, 17, was shot during clashes that erupted as Israeli forces were destroying the home of a Palestinian they accused of carrying out the December killing of an illegal Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank.

