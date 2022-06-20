Saudi Arabia lifts covid travel restrictions for India, 3 other nations

  1. Home
June 20, 2022

Riyadh, June 20: Saudi Arabia today lifted coronavirus-related travel restrictions on its citizens travelling to India and three other countries.

The move is based on the follow-up to the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus pandemic, and what has been submitted by health authorities on the global epidemiological situation, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting an official source at the Ministry of Interior.

Besides India, the other countries are Ethiopia, Turkey and Vietnam, the report said.

Last week, Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places.

The oil-rich kingdom has already started receiving pilgrims for the annual Hajj season that gets underway in a few weeks.

News Network
June 7,2022

Mangaluru, June 7: Twenty-four students studying in a college in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district were on Tuesday banned for a period of seven days from attending classes after they refused to remove their headscarves.

The decision was taken by authorities of the Uppinangadi Degree College in Puttur taluk after the students turned down the demand of the saffron outfits and authorities to uncover their heads before entering classroom.

Tuesday's incident comes as the government of Karnataka has issued guidelines for schools and colleges making uniform compulsory for students without giving any room for wearing Hijab in classrooms.

While thousands of Muslim girls quit colleges after government’s controversial order, many students are choosing to attend classes, and a section of them are insisting on allowing them to attend classes while wearing hijab.

Many of the students belonging to the minority community have applied for transfer certificates from education institutions to join other colleges where hijab is allowed.

College managements have also communicated to students that those who wish to attend classes wearing hijab could take transfer certificates.

The hijab crisis, which started as a protest by six Campus Front of India-backed students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College, has turned out to be a major situation in Karnataka over the past year.

News Network
June 13,2022

Dhaka, June 13: The controversy triggered by remarks made by two former BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammed is India’s "internal issue" and it is not an attention-grabbing matter in Bangladesh unlike in some other Muslim nations, a senior Bangladeshi minister has said, as he dismissed criticism that the country's government is "compromising" on the issue.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud also "congratulated" the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Indian government for taking legal action over the issue and said that any statement against the Prophet should be condemned.

Talking to a group of visiting Indian journalists here, he noted that an FIR has been registered in India on this issue and hoped that further action would also be taken.

To a question about the fundamentalists accusing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government of compromising on the issue, he said, "the Bangladesh government is not compromising over the remarks against the Prophet and it will never do that. I myself have condemned it...I have condemned the issue in a public meeting."

In the context of the Bangladesh government not officially condemning the issue, Mahmud called it an external matter for his country.

"It is not an internal matter (of Bangladesh), but an external issue. This is India's internal issue. Whenever something like this happens in the world, some Islamic parties protest here too and it usually happens," he said.

Here in Bangladesh, it is not much an attention-grabbing issue as it is for Arab countries, Pakistan and Malaysia, he said.

"'If anything is said against Prophet Mohammed anywhere, it should be condemned. We congratulate the Indian government for taking legal action against those who commented on the Prophet," Mahmud said.

The BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

Over a dozen Muslim countries have condemned the controversial remarks.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Sharma, Jindal and some others in connection with the remarks on the Prophet.

Mahmud said there are some "fanatic" groups in Bangladesh who, despite being very few in numbers and not getting any kind of support, make noises vigorously.
He said that sometimes the statements made by these groups manage to grab media attention in India.

"The same thing happens here in Bangladesh as well," the minister said, adding that sometimes statements made by leaders in India against Bangladesh and its people due to domestic politics get headlines here.

“We have very close relations with India and we understand that because of internal politics leaders say a lot of things. We do not expect any clarification regarding such speeches," Mahmud said in response to a question on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments. In one of his speeches, he referred to Bangladeshi migrants as "termites."

The minister said that the Indian government had provided 110 ambulances to Dhaka during the time of the coronavirus pandemic and it is an example of how deep is the relationship between the two neighbouring nations.

News Network
June 18,2022

Kabul, June 18: Several blasts and gunfire hit a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, according to media reports.

The blasts occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Tolo news tweeted along with the video after the blasts. Gunfire was also reported from the area.

Karte Parwan Gurdwara is located in the area.

The casualties in the blast were unknown.

"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi tweeted.

Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the attack but did not provide further details or say whether there were casualties, The Associated Press reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province has in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.

"We heard a huge blast in Kart-e-Parwan neighbourhood at around 6 a.m. local time. The blast was followed by another explosion which occurred about half an hour after the first blast. The whole place has now been sealed off," China's state-run Xinhua news agency quoted an eyewitness as saying.

The security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures, he said.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic, the witness said.

"There is fear of possible casualties. Several warning shots were also fired by the security forces," he added.

Community leaders estimate just 140 Sikhs remain in the Taliban-ruled country, mostly in the eastern city of Jalalabad and the capital Kabul.

In March 2020, at least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed a prominent gurudwara in the heart of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the country.

The Islamic State terror group had claimed responsibility for the attack in the Shor Bazar area.

