  2. UN chief urges end to Israel’s all-out military assault on West Bank as death toll mounts

August 29, 2024

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is “deeply concerned” over Israel’s all-out military assault on the occupied West Bank, calling for a swift end to the aggression in the Palestinian territory.

In a statement on Wednesday, Guterres called for “an immediate cessation” of Israel’s aggression in the occupied West Bank, including its assault on Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas governorates.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Israeli army conducted its biggest operation – dubbed “Camps of Summer” – in the West Bank in over 20 years, deploying hundreds of troops and airstrikes on Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas, which are major centers of Palestinian resistance against the occupying entity.

At least 17 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns, with many more sustained injuries. Eight of them were killed in Jenin, five in Tulkarm and four in Tubas, the Wafa news agency reported, citing medical sources.

Guterres strongly condemned the loss of lives, including of children, and urged Tel Aviv to protect civilians and ensure their safety.

“All those injured must have access to medical care, and humanitarian workers must be able to reach everyone in need,” the UN chief said. “These dangerous developments are fueling an already explosive situation in the occupied West Bank and further undermining the Palestinian Authority,” he added.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, head of the Palestinian Authority (PA), shortened his trip to Saudi Arabia and returned to the West Bank on Wednesday over Israel’s relentless aggression in northern parts of the territory.

In an interview with Israel’s Army Radio on Monday, Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also proactively confirmed that he plans to construct a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East al-Quds, drawing condemnation from various countries and international organizations.

Elsewhere in his remarks on Wednesday, Guterres also expressed concern over “dangerous and provocative acts and statements” by Ben-Gvir, who has repeatedly visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, despite a longstanding ban on Jews praying at the site.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the complex, strengthening the narrative that the Muslim holy site and Palestinian national symbol is under threat from the occupying regime.

August 23,2024

An Indian passenger bus with 40 people on board has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, Nepal Police has confirmed, as per an ANI report.

As per the official, the bus was on the way to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Further details awaited.

“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun told the news agency.
 
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited…

August 24,2024

Kasaragod: Mohammed Ziyad, a 24-year-old Quran teacher from Kasaragod, Kerala, will be the first owner of Skoda's upcoming SUV, set to launch in 2025. The reason? He named the vehicle "Kylaq." Skoda India revealed the winning name and its creator in an Instagram post, congratulating Ziyad and announcing that he would receive the first model of the sub-four-metre car.

"Congratulations to Mr. Mohammed Ziyad from Kerala for winning the all-new #SkodaKylaq. He will be the first owner when it is launched next year," Skoda India wrote. The contest saw participation from around 200,000 people, all vying for the chance to name the new SUV. In another post, the company explained that "Kylaq" is derived from Sanskrit, meaning "crystal," and is inspired by the word "peak."

Ziyad, who holds an English degree from the University of Calicut, has been teaching at the Najath Quran Academy in Kasaragod for over two years. Despite his modest background, Ziyad’s dream of owning a car seemed out of reach—until this opportunity arose. "I don’t have a passion for cars, but I’ve always wanted to own one. However, my family’s financial situation didn’t allow it," Ziyad shared.

When he encountered Skoda's contest to name their next SUV in February, Ziyad decided to give it a try. The only requirement was that the name should start with a "K" and end with a "Q."

"I spent several days thinking it over, jotting down potential names, and eventually settled on 'Kylaq,'" Ziyad explained. His journey in education also includes a seven-year Islamic studies program at al Marjan Institute for Hafazath al Quran in Malappuram district and a one-year Islamic degree at Jamia Yamaniyya Arabic College in Kozhikode.

August 22,2024

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, successfully treated a Vietnamese chef who suffered a severe heart attack shortly after his ship docked in Mangaluru. 

The 39-year-old crew member, part of a vessel with a 19-member crew, was initially administered first aid at a local hospital, before being transferred to KMC Hospital the following day.

Unfortunately, the patient experienced a re-infarction during the night, necessitating an urgent rescue angioplasty. The emergency procedure was expertly performed by a dedicated medical team led by Dr Padmanabh Kamath, senior interventional cardiologist at KMC Hospital, along with the skilled anaesthesia team, including Dr Aishwarya and Dr Lavanya, on Aug 18.

“We were faced with a critical situation, but thanks to the swift action of our team and the advanced facilities, we were able to stabilise the patient and successfully perform the angioplasty. The patient is now out of danger and is recovering well in the ICU,” said Dr Padmanabh Kamath.

He appreciated the tremendous support received from Sai Sharan Kottari, partner of ETA Logistics and Shipping, towards ensuring good care of the patient and facilitating the required statutory compliance. He also thanked the support of the officials of New Mangalore Port, immigration, customs and health, and Dr Puthran and Dr Ashith D Shettian.

