UN chief urges end to Israel’s all-out military assault on West Bank as death toll mounts

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is “deeply concerned” over Israel’s all-out military assault on the occupied West Bank, calling for a swift end to the aggression in the Palestinian territory.

In a statement on Wednesday, Guterres called for “an immediate cessation” of Israel’s aggression in the occupied West Bank, including its assault on Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas governorates.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Israeli army conducted its biggest operation – dubbed “Camps of Summer” – in the West Bank in over 20 years, deploying hundreds of troops and airstrikes on Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas, which are major centers of Palestinian resistance against the occupying entity.

At least 17 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns, with many more sustained injuries. Eight of them were killed in Jenin, five in Tulkarm and four in Tubas, the Wafa news agency reported, citing medical sources.

Guterres strongly condemned the loss of lives, including of children, and urged Tel Aviv to protect civilians and ensure their safety.

“All those injured must have access to medical care, and humanitarian workers must be able to reach everyone in need,” the UN chief said. “These dangerous developments are fueling an already explosive situation in the occupied West Bank and further undermining the Palestinian Authority,” he added.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, head of the Palestinian Authority (PA), shortened his trip to Saudi Arabia and returned to the West Bank on Wednesday over Israel’s relentless aggression in northern parts of the territory.

In an interview with Israel’s Army Radio on Monday, Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also proactively confirmed that he plans to construct a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East al-Quds, drawing condemnation from various countries and international organizations.

Elsewhere in his remarks on Wednesday, Guterres also expressed concern over “dangerous and provocative acts and statements” by Ben-Gvir, who has repeatedly visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, despite a longstanding ban on Jews praying at the site.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the complex, strengthening the narrative that the Muslim holy site and Palestinian national symbol is under threat from the occupying regime.